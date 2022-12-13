Read full article on original website
Ocean County, NJ Lawmakers seek to ban TikTok on state-issued devices
Ocean County 10th District State Lawmakers are making a push to prevent the TikTok app from being installed on any and all electronic devices issued by the state of New Jersey through legislation they plan to introduce soon. Across the United States, many are considering or implementing a ban on...
People in NJ Homeless Shelters Would Receive Immediate Care Under Proposed Bill
A bill sponsored by New Jersey Assemblywoman Yvonne Lopez, D-Middlesex, would allow behavioral health care providers to treat people staying in emergency homeless shelters across the state. Most people who enter the emergency shelter system have a host of problems, all exacerbated by homelessness, said Mary Gay Abbott-Young, president of...
NJ Voters in These School Districts Just Approved $174M in New Spending
Voters approved $174 million worth of spending in nine special school referendum votes and outed an incumbent mayor in elections on Tuesday. There are still provisional, absentee and mail-in ballots to be counted in each vote. Most school referendums passed on Tuesday during special elections for projects totaling $174,230,889. ✅...
NJ Speaker Scolds Fellow Lawmakers – ‘We are better than that’
When New Jersey State Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin heard one lawmaker call another an "a**hole" during a recent debate, it was the last straw. Before Thursday's voting session at the State House, Coughlin (D-Middlesex) stood at the lectern and gave the 76 members present in the Assembly chamber a nearly four-minute verbal spanking.
These Grocery Items Have Seen the Biggest Price Increases in NJ
Prices continue to rise on many products you may purchase on a weekly basis, but the constant increase at least appears to be slowing down. According to figures released on Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices in the New York metropolitan area, which includes 12 New Jersey counties, rose in November by 0.2%, following a 0.1% increase in October.
Disgusted NJ Lawmaker Demands Better Service From MVC
Tis' the season – to be frustrated. New Jersey state Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic, wants the state Motor Vehicle Commission to partner with AAA to eliminate the need for some Garden State drivers to travel long distances to do MVC transactions. She pointed out that the New York Department...
Repeat Auto Thieves Targeted With New Bill From NJ Lawmaker
As chief of police in Freehold Township, George Baumann has seen the same individuals walk in and out of the courtroom, after being caught for their involvement in an attempted or actual vehicle theft. "They're young — if not juveniles, they're young adults ... and then they're just coming back,...
NJ Lawmaker Wants to End Millions in Christmas Handouts
When the New Jersey budget was finalized back in June, hundreds of so-called Christmas tree items worth more than $2 billion were added to the spending plan that was eventually signed by Gov. Phil Murphy. This practice of handing out politically motivated financial gifts has become a tradition in the...
One NJ town just said NO to another warehouse. But developer will fight
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Opponents to a 2 million-square-foot warehouse project off the New Jersey Turnpike in Gloucester County won a battle in their fight to stop the project Thursday night but there could be a long war ahead. Residents packed the Pleasant Valley School and told the Harrison Township...
NJ Statistics: Senior Citizens are Overdosing at a Higher Clip
Advocates and officials in New Jersey have their eyes on a disturbing trend within an already depressing opioid epidemic. Seniors have never really had the spotlight during the nation's years-long battle with a growing dependence on narcotics, but statistics suggest that the number of overdoses has skyrocketed among the 55-and-older demographic.
This is what Gov. Murphy said about a new mask mandate in NJ
With the number of COVID-19 cases rising again in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy says he does not "foresee any mandates," but he reserves the right to change his mind. New Jersey's rate of transmission (r/t) is 1.12, indicating an active spread of coronavirus. The state reported another 1,199 new confirmed cases on Monday.
Catastrophic Learning Loss – Few NJ Students Ready to Graduate
The New Jersey Department of Education has yet to release district-by-district test scores from four days of standardized testing administered in the spring, however, the results that have been made public are alarming. It has long been feared that learning loss during nearly two years of remote and hybrid learning...
NJ Man Among 7 Charged in Russian Government Money Laundering Scheme
UPPER SADDLE RIVER — Seven people including a New Jersey resident and five Russian nationals have been charged with conducting a money laundering operation on behalf of the Kremlin to dodge U.S. sanctions, the U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday. According to Attorney General Merrick Garland, U.S. citizen Vadim...
NJ Law: Can I Keep Someone Else’s Package Delivered to Me?
Sometimes you may order something online and momentarily forget you ordered it. Then,there's a rinng of your doorbell, you open the door and there's a package on your doorstep!. It's like Christmas morning for adults, right?. Well, what if you didn't order something, no one ordered something for you, and...
NJ Financial Expert Helps Prepare Gen Z’ers For Retirement
Almost 31% of Gen Z workers, ages 18 to 25 have not contributed to retirement savings in at least two years, a move that could ultimately cost them hundreds of thousands of dollars in retirement savings, according to a new Bankrate report. With inflation and the higher cost of living,...
NJ Lawmakers Want to Know Why Students are Dropping Out of High School
Clarence Pate's high school education in Mercer County was disrupted by housing insecurity and family responsibilities. When his mother lost their home, he had to withdraw. And although he wanted to keep going to school, he wasn't able to because he was no longer a resident of the town. "I...
Do NJ Residents Often Pay With Venmo?
It's that time of year; people are out and about, going to all kinds of random gatherings and festivities with both family and friends alike. This is probably one of your busiest times of the year. It's definitely the most expensive time of the year, that's for sure. There's no doubt that the times we're in have made it harder to validate spending a lot of money. Still, it's that time of year where we all somehow make it happen regardless.
NJ is spending millions so you can safely ride a bike to work
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has announced the awarding of $24.7 million in state Department of Transportation grants specifically targeted at pedestrian and public safety improvements around transit facilities. During a visit to Dover Township on Monday, Murphy said the grants mean communities across the Garden State can make infrastructure...
Nasty Nor’easter Impacts NJ Thursday and Friday: Timeline and Totals
Rain, wind, snow, ice, and coastal flooding are all in the forecast for New Jersey over the next 36 to 48 hours. Not everyone will see wintry weather from this powerful coastal storm. There are only two concerns for treacherous travel from this storm:. 1.) Away from the coast, watch...
Absecon, NJ, Man Sentenced For Role in $50M Health Care Fraud Conspiracy
A man from Absecon has been sentenced to 37 months in prison for his role in defrauding New Jersey state and local health benefits programs and other insurers by submitting fraudulent claims for medically unnecessary prescriptions. Attorney for the United State Vikas Khanna says 45-year-old Brian Pugh previously pleaded guilty...
