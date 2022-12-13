ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Voters in These School Districts Just Approved $174M in New Spending

Voters approved $174 million worth of spending in nine special school referendum votes and outed an incumbent mayor in elections on Tuesday. There are still provisional, absentee and mail-in ballots to be counted in each vote. Most school referendums passed on Tuesday during special elections for projects totaling $174,230,889. ✅...
WPG Talk Radio

These Grocery Items Have Seen the Biggest Price Increases in NJ

Prices continue to rise on many products you may purchase on a weekly basis, but the constant increase at least appears to be slowing down. According to figures released on Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices in the New York metropolitan area, which includes 12 New Jersey counties, rose in November by 0.2%, following a 0.1% increase in October.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Disgusted NJ Lawmaker Demands Better Service From MVC

Tis' the season – to be frustrated. New Jersey state Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic, wants the state Motor Vehicle Commission to partner with AAA to eliminate the need for some Garden State drivers to travel long distances to do MVC transactions. She pointed out that the New York Department...
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Statistics: Senior Citizens are Overdosing at a Higher Clip

Advocates and officials in New Jersey have their eyes on a disturbing trend within an already depressing opioid epidemic. Seniors have never really had the spotlight during the nation's years-long battle with a growing dependence on narcotics, but statistics suggest that the number of overdoses has skyrocketed among the 55-and-older demographic.
WPG Talk Radio

Do NJ Residents Often Pay With Venmo?

It's that time of year; people are out and about, going to all kinds of random gatherings and festivities with both family and friends alike. This is probably one of your busiest times of the year. It's definitely the most expensive time of the year, that's for sure. There's no doubt that the times we're in have made it harder to validate spending a lot of money. Still, it's that time of year where we all somehow make it happen regardless.
WPG Talk Radio

NJ is spending millions so you can safely ride a bike to work

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has announced the awarding of $24.7 million in state Department of Transportation grants specifically targeted at pedestrian and public safety improvements around transit facilities. During a visit to Dover Township on Monday, Murphy said the grants mean communities across the Garden State can make infrastructure...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy