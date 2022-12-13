Read full article on original website
Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry
A roughly two-mile stretch of the Ocheyedan River ran dry this fall in northwest Iowa. (Photo courtesy of Iowa DNR) A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators.
Moore looks ahead to new legislative session, new district
(Des Moines) -- Less a month remains before the Iowa Legislature gavels into session for 2023. And, KMAland lawmakers like State Representative Tom Moore have more than one reason to look forward to the new session. Under redistricting, Moore now serves the Iowa House's 18th District, covering all of Cass and Montgomery counties and the northern and western portions of Page County. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Moore says the new district presents an opportunity to work with new constituents.
Restaurant inspection update: Hungry rodents, moldy veggies and months-old salsa
During a Dec. 12 visit to this Burger King, at 2222 Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Des Moines, inspectors found rodent droppings throughout restaurant and hamburger buns that “were visibly eaten” by some form of pest or rodent. (Photo via Google Earth) State, city and county food...
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever
MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening in a western region of the state that's home to oil and fracking activity. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor had a magnitude of...
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:. (sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-six) (eight, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three) Estimated jackpot: $465,000,000. NORTH5. 01-08-15-17-30 (one, eight, fifteen, seventeen, thirty) Estimated jackpot: $25,000. Pick 3. 3-7-3 (three, seven, three) Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000.
Efforts to restructure Puerto Rico power company debt wobble
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s power company appears destined for an even longer bankruptcy than expected after several creditors have rejected a new debt restructuring plan following years of failed negotiations. A federal control board that oversees the island’s finances filed a plan late Friday that proposes to cut by nearly half the more than $10 billion of debt held by Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority, the largest of any local government agency. Board chairman David Skeel warned that residents and businesses in the U.S. territory will “shoulder the payments of this greatly reduced debt through their electricity bill."
Heavy snow impacts much of Minnesota, Alexandria receives 9" of snow
(Duluth, MN)--Duluth is reporting nearly two feet of accumulation following a second round of heavy snow across west central, central and northern Minnesota. Duluth's Blizzard Warning was downgraded on Thursday to a Winter Weather Advisory. The snowfall ranks as the eighth biggest 48-hour storm to ever hit the city. The National Weather Service in Duluth says the largest storm ever recorded for the city is the Halloween Blizzard in 1991.
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Friday for slippery roads
(Undated)--The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory through Friday evening at 6 p.m. Officials say that additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are possible. In addition, winds gusting as high as 35 to 40 mph will cause some travel difficulties. They say to plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility at times. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute and potentially the evening commute.
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in St. Cloud
Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in St. Cloud, MN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Winter Storm Warning in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday for the area
(Undated)--The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the region until 9 p.m. this evening. (Thursday) The National Weather Service says that 4-8 inches of snow could fall across the area making for difficult travel conditions at times. In addition, winds of up to 35 mph will reduce visibility.
I-94 closes for a time on Thursday during a multi vehicle incident
(Undated)--The area continues to clean up following the two rounds of snow that hit the state of Minnesota on Tuesday night into Wednesday, and then Thursday into Friday. For a time, westbound Interstate 94 was temporarily closed near Moorhead for a multi vehicle traffic-related incident on Thursday. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that it was reopened by Thursday night. Traffic was detoured for a time to alternate routes.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:. (sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-six)
Woodbury has 17; Utah Valley tops Antelope Valley, 80-54
OREM, Utah — Led by Trey Woodbury's 17 points, the Utah Valley Wolverines defeated the Antelope Valley Pioneers 80-54. The Wolverines are now 8-4 on the season, while the Pioneers moved to 0-1.
