Arkansas State

Donald Allen
3d ago

Ok there was over one billion surplus in Arkansas state tax collected last year and they said everyone that paid state tax would be getting stimulus checks and if you do the math they would still have a few hundred million left over🤔 wtf ok now you make it look like your doing something and I do believe it is a smoke screen and someone is getting into the billion dollars tax Cookie jar. We need to see where are money is and where it is going and someone held accountable. It's our tax money not your personal spend as you go account.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Annette Malden
3d ago

they keep reposting these in different ways to make it sound current as a click bait, and it works because they KNOW Americans still need just as much help. it's not coming they are done giving us help. I laughed when I heard Biden say when they gave us the stimulus for $1400.00 "we lifted people out of poverty". "No, you gave us $1400 did it help at that moment, yes of course, but it is a fraction of what it would take to get us out of poverty when this economy is getting steadily worse!"

Melanie Mattson
3d ago

I think it's great to give bonus checks to teachers,they deserve it for the hard work they do.. what about all of the homeless people that need help? what about all of the poor people who are still struggling because of the coronavirus? I lost my job in March of 2020, when the pandemic first hit and have had 2 jobs since but got sick and lost them both from being off sick...I'm 53 years old and it's not easy finding a job, I lost my home after losing my unemployment, I lost everything, and am now living with my elderly mother,whom is on a fixed income,1200 dollars a month is not enough even for her, and 3 months ago she had to sell her mobile home that she bought brand new and paid off because it was in a mobile home park and land owner wanted the land back,since she couldn't afford to pay 6500$ to move it,she was forced to sell it and got only got 5000$ for it..now she rents an apartment in a poor part of town for more than 3quarters of her SSI..

