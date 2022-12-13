ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USDA invests $2.8 million into Iowa 'climate-smart,' energy efficient infrastructure

(Des Moines) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture has invested over $2.8 million into "climate-smart" infrastructure in rural Iowa. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the investment yesterday, which includes 131 projects in Iowa, including some in KMAland. The projects are part of a more significant $285 million investment into 46 states via the agency's Rural Energy for America Program, or REAP, grants. Iowa USDA Rural Development Director Theresa Greenfield says the benefits of the investment to Iowans are two-fold.
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, December 15th, 2022

(Statewide) -- By sunset on December 17, about 12,000 graves at Missouri’s six state veterans cemeteries will be decorated with wreaths honoring Missouri’s military heroes. The Missouri Veterans Commission will host Wreaths Across America, a holiday wreath-laying event, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 17. The Missouri Veterans Commission has partnered with Wreaths Across America since 2009. Missouri has veterans cemeteries in Bloomfield, Waynesville, Higginsville, Jacksonville, Springfield and St. James.
