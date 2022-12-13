(Des Moines) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture has invested over $2.8 million into "climate-smart" infrastructure in rural Iowa. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the investment yesterday, which includes 131 projects in Iowa, including some in KMAland. The projects are part of a more significant $285 million investment into 46 states via the agency's Rural Energy for America Program, or REAP, grants. Iowa USDA Rural Development Director Theresa Greenfield says the benefits of the investment to Iowans are two-fold.

