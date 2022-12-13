Read full article on original website
Related
wbut.com
BC3 Graduates First Class In Practical Nursing
Six students received recognition this week as the first ever graduates from Butler County Community College’s practical nursing program. BC3 began the program in 2021 in response to a shortage of nurses in the Western Pennsylvania area. “This is a historic and significant event,” Dr. Nick Neupauer, president of...
wbut.com
High School Basketball Scores, 12/16
The post High School Basketball Scores, 12/16 appeared first on ButlerRadio.com – Butler, PA.
wbut.com
Butler bowlers roll over Shaler
–The Butler bowling teams swept Shaler 7-0 Thursday. Eric Devore led the boys with a 706 series and high game of 257. Zac Kniess added a 661 series and high game of 254. Butler improved to 4-0. Shaler is now 3-1. The three-game series total was Butler-3214 Shaler-2832. –The Golden...
wbut.com
Manorah Lighting Set For Sunday In Cranberry
A southern Butler County municipality welcomes community members of every faith to a celebration of the eight-day observance of Chanukah. On Sunday a public Menorah lighting will be held at the Cranberry Township’s Municipal Center on Rochester Road from 5 to 6:30 p.m. This free event will feature a...
wbut.com
Knoch tops Valley for first win/Butler inducting three into Athletic HOF tonight
–Knoch earned their first victory of the season with a 51-42 win over Valley. –North Catholic-75 Ambridge-48. –Mars-80 Kiski Area-63. –Freeport-74 Valley-40. –North Catholic-61 Highlands-33. –Mars-44 Kiski Area-39. –Seneca Valley-54 Neshannock-50 in overtime. Tonight:. –The Butler boys host Franklin Regional. Tip-off is 7:30pm. Pre-game begins at 7:20pm on WBUT....
wbut.com
Lighthouse Foundation Hosting Toy Collection
A local organization is trying to help make a better holiday season for kids in need through a toy collection this weekend. The Lighthouse Foundation will hold their annual Toy Shoppe Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. at Bakerstown United Methodist Church. Participants are asked to bring new, unwrapped toys for...
wbut.com
Butler bowlers dominant in win/Freeport splits
–Butler swept Kiski Area 7-0. Eric Devore led the Golden Tornado boys with a 780 series with games of 265-247-268. Alex Ekas added a 664 series with a high game of 247. The Butler girls were led by Kelsee McConnell who rolled a 671 series with a high game of 232. Butler travels to Shaler today.
wbut.com
Wreaths Across America Set For Saturday
Hundreds of volunteers are expected to gather at North Main Cemetery Saturday morning to honor veterans in a yearly tradition. This is now the fourth year that Wreaths Across America has held the event in Butler. Volunteers will gather for a ceremony at noon, and then take time to lay over 1,000 wreaths on the graves of veterans.
wbut.com
Wintry Weather Forces Two Hour Delays
Overnight wintry weather has led a number of districts in the county to move to a two hour delay schedule. Butler County Community College: CLOSED ALL LOCATIONS. The mixed precipitation is concentrated in northern Butler County, although some radar projections have that line moving south as the morning continues. Crews...
wbut.com
“Very Merry Christmas” Comes To Harrisville
Santa will take time out of his very busy schedule to meet with residents in northern Butler County at an event this weekend. The Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department is hosting their annual Very Merry Christmas Special Event on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Fire Hall. Jolly Ole’ St. Nick...
wbut.com
Chamber Of Commerce’s Coffee Club Resumes
The Butler County Chamber of Commerce is once again offering an opportunity for local community members to get together. Armco Credit Union will join the Chamber to present the Friday Morning Coffee Club tomorrow at 7:30 a.m. at the Springhill Suites by Marriott. Participants will have the chance to enjoy...
wbut.com
Man Charged With DUI For Route 8 Crash
A Butler man is facing DUI charges following a crash that happened earlier this week. The two vehicle accident happened Tuesday around 9 p.m. at the intersection of North Main Street Extension and the Clearview Mall. State police say 25-year-old Corey Pettigrew was under the influence of alcohol when he...
wbut.com
Robin’s Home Thrift Shop Celebrating Grand Opening
Those looking for good deals to support a worthy local cause are invited to an event later this week. The Grand Opening Celebration for Robin’s Home Thrift Store and Donation Center in Butler will take place Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served at the...
