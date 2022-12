Dec. 15—A Joplin man received probation in a plea deal this week on drug and weapon charges he was facing from two arrests in 2021. Thomas E. Harper, 57, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to possession of a controlled substance in an agreement dismissing a second felony possession count and a related charge of unlawful use of a weapon.

