fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin man assaults mom, flees from police & crashes
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man is charged after police said he assaulted his mother and then crashed her car into the Joplin Police Department. Officers with JPD responded to a domestic assault call Wednesday shortly before 4:00 PM in the 400 block of S. Ozark Ave. The caller said her 42-year-old son was attacking her and threatened her with a knife.
Yahoo Sports
2 defendants waive hearings in Joplin domestic assault cases
Dec. 16—Two defendants waived preliminary hearings Thursday in separate Joplin felony domestic assault cases and were ordered to stand trial. Dakota R. Campbell, 21, waived his hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree domestic assault, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Yahoo Sports
Rural Pineville man to stand trial in assault of wife, son
Dec. 16—PINEVILLE, Mo. — A judge has ordered a 56-year-old man to stand trial on charges that he choked his wife and beat and doused their son with gasoline when the boy tried to come to her defense. Associate Judge John LePage decided at the end of a...
Yahoo Sports
2 grams of meth mix have Webb City woman facing trafficking charge
Dec. 16—A Webb City woman on Thursday was ordered to stand trial on a drug trafficking charge of possession of 2 grams of powder that proved to be a mix of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Associate Judge Joseph Hensley decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in Jasper County...
YAHOO!
Probation granted in Joplin man's drug, gun plea
Dec. 15—A Joplin man received probation in a plea deal this week on drug and weapon charges he was facing from two arrests in 2021. Thomas E. Harper, 57, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to possession of a controlled substance in an agreement dismissing a second felony possession count and a related charge of unlawful use of a weapon.
YAHOO!
Defendant in Range Line shooting case sent to prison
Dec. 14—A 25-year-old man who fired several 9 mm rounds into another man's vehicle on Range Line Road in Joplin has been handed a five-year prison term. Eduardo Macias pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to an amended count of first-degree assault in a plea deal dismissing a related count of armed criminal action and calling for the five-year term.
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County assault suspect?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive has been on the run for more than two years. Tylor Anthony Crawford is charged in Greene County with second-degree assault. A judge issued an arrest warrant back in May of 2020. Springfield police describe Tylor Crawford as approximately 5′06″...
fourstateshomepage.com
Carthage man charged with burglary, allegedly broke into school
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage man is accused of breaking into an elementary school. 36-year-old Travis Brown is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of first-degree property damage. Monday, the school principal contacted Carthage police saying surveillance video captured a man breaking into the school.
YAHOO!
Feds assume prosecution of Joplin man's drug trafficking case
Dec. 14—The Jasper County prosecutor's office has dismissed drug trafficking charges that have been pending against a Joplin man in light of his indictment by a federal grand jury in connection with the case. Dustin L. Holden, 32, had been facing counts in Jasper County Circuit Court of first-degree...
YAHOO!
Carthage man offered new plea deal in statutory rape case
Dec. 14—A 20-year-old man this week was allowed to withdraw a prior plea of guilty that he had entered in a Carthage statutory rape case in order to plead to a lesser offense of child molestation. Blake Gonzalez-Reyes pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to third-degree child...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin crash count up, traffic enforcement increases
JOPLIN, Mo. — While it’s always a good idea to pay attention to the road while driving – Joplin police say it’s more important than ever this month. “Around the holidays, you’re gonna see a big increase especially to the main thoroughfares through town,” said JPD Captain Will Davis.
YAHOO!
Kansas woman granted probation on Missouri drug trafficking charges
Dec. 14—A Parsons, Kansas, woman was granted a suspended sentence and probation when she pleaded guilty this week in Jasper County Circuit Court to drug trafficking charges. Morgan L. Wilkins, 28, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree trafficking in drugs and unlawful possession of a firearm in a plea agreement dismissing three other counts and allowing the suspended sentences.
koamnewsnow.com
Can you I.D. these individuals
MONETT, Mo. — Friday evening, December 2, 2022, Monett Police Dept release information regarding a possible Attempted Robbery in front of the store at Rapid Roberts in their city limits. “Approximately 8 to 8:15 PM. The driver of a red Chevrolet S10 pickup is possibly involved.”. — MONETT PD.
Kansas man dies after 3-vehicle crash
CHEROKEE COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 9:30a.m. Friday in Cherokee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Nissan Quest driven by James M. Snow, 57, Galena, was northbound on South Wood Street one half mile south of Kansas 66 in Galena. The Nissan rear-ended...
fortscott.biz
The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office Daily Reports Dec. 15
Man connected to homicide pleads guilty to gun possession, sentenced to 7 years
STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Stone County was sentenced to seven years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm. Tucker Moore was involved in a shooting death case in Stone County, Missouri, and pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm on July 29, 2022. Deputies were called to Blackberry Lane near […]
fourstateshomepage.com
County court operations to close in Joplin until 2023
JOPLIN, Mo. — There’s barely a week left before the big move for County court operations in Joplin. The new courts building is just days away from completion. Court operations in Joplin will shut down as of December 26th for the move into the new facility across the parking lot. Court functions will continue in Carthage during the move, and the new building will officially open for business on January 9th.
YAHOO!
3 injured in area vehicle crashes
Dec. 14—A Granby woman was injured in a four-vehicle crash at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday on Route D, a mile east of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Melisa D. Conner, 50, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries. She was...
fourstateshomepage.com
Webb City, Granby natives among 19 troopers to graduate MSHP Law Enforcement Academy
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Nineteen new troopers are set to graduate from Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy – some of whom are from the area. A graduation ceremony on December 22nd in Jefferson City will be livestreamed as the 115th Recruit Class is sworn in. Four awards for the class will also be presented in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics.
