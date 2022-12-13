ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

MassLive.com

Troy Ashley, convicted of second-degree murder for killing his Mashpee roommate, granted parole

A former Mashpee man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing his roommate who sold him “low-quality cocaine” was granted parole. The Massachusetts Parole Board granted parole to Troy Ashley, 53, who was serving a life sentence in prison with the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to second-degree murder on July 25, 2003. Ashley was convicted for the October 2001 fatal shooting of Frederick Brown. He also pleaded guilty to armed assault to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon for his assault of a second victim and was sentenced to 12-15 years to run concurrently with his life sentence.
MASHPEE, MA
1420 WBSM

Taunton Murderer to Be Released on Parole

TAUNTON — A Taunton man convicted of murder after killing his friend by slashing his throat in 2006 is set to be released, after a unanimous vote from the Massachusetts Parole Board. On Dec. 5, the state parole board voted to approve the release of 59-year-old Elvis Sherwood, who...
TAUNTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts police officer sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to indecent assault and battery on dispatcher

A Massachusetts police officer has been sentenced after pleading guilty to indecent assault and battery on a dispatcher. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Natick Chief of Police James Hicks, Natick Police Sergeant James Quilty Monday pled guilty to three counts of indecent assault and battery in connection with inappropriately touching a 28-year-old female dispatcher at the Natick Police Department.
NATICK, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man previously convicted of killing relative granted parole with certain conditions

A Massachusetts man, who was previously convicted of killing a relative, has been granted parole with certain conditions. According to the Parole Board, on September 27, 2002, a then 23-year-old John Fernandes was indicted by a Plymouth County Grand Jury for first degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Larry Monteiro in Brockton. After a trial, on May 18, 2005, a mistrial was declared when the jury reported a deadlock. After a retrial, on November 25, 2005, the jury found Fernandes guilty of second-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Suspect arraigned in Medford triple stabbing

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of stabbing several of his family members with scissors in Medford late Monday night was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation after he faced a judge on Tuesday. Jace Pietro Cherchi, 22, was arraigned on multiple assault and kidnapping charges after he...
MEDFORD, MA

