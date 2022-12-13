Read full article on original website
New Bedford man convicted of 2018 murder
Robert Rose, 52, was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Troy Ashley, convicted of second-degree murder for killing his Mashpee roommate, granted parole
A former Mashpee man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing his roommate who sold him “low-quality cocaine” was granted parole. The Massachusetts Parole Board granted parole to Troy Ashley, 53, who was serving a life sentence in prison with the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to second-degree murder on July 25, 2003. Ashley was convicted for the October 2001 fatal shooting of Frederick Brown. He also pleaded guilty to armed assault to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon for his assault of a second victim and was sentenced to 12-15 years to run concurrently with his life sentence.
New Bedford Man Charged With Beating and Paralyzing Girlfriend’s Dog
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man with a prior conviction for aggravated rape is now facing a felony animal cruelty charge, after allegedly beating his girlfriend's elderly dog until he was paralyzed. Court documents show 38-year-old Brandon St. Don is charged with one count of animal cruelty following...
Boston 25 News
25 Investigates: Woburn orthopedic surgeon facing criminal charges after alleged misconduct
WOBURN, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned a former Woburn orthopedic surgeon is now facing criminal charges after being accused of sexually assaulting patients back in 2016. Boston 25 Investigative Reporter Kerry Kavanaugh started hearing from alleged victims of Doctor James Devellis nearly six years ago. Those victims, teenage...
Man Charged in Hate Crime Against New Bedford Election Commissioner Has Alleged History of Racial Slurs
NEW BEDFORD (1420 WBSM) — More details have emerged about the man who allegedly got into a verbal altercation with New Bedford Election Commissioner Manny DeBrito at City Hall and who has subsequently been charged with a hate crime as a result. On November 19, DeBrito called New Bedford...
Boston Man Faces Life In Prison In Alleged Fatal Shooting Earlier This Year: DA
A 24-year-old Boston man was arraigned on second-degree murder charges stemming from the shooting death of a man in August, authorities said. Alexander Nunez was ordered held without bail on Thursday, Dec. 15, following the grand jury's decision, the Suffolk County District Attorney said. Nune…
UMass Dartmouth Professor Charged With Assault, Banned From Campus
DARTMOUTH — An associate professor at UMass Dartmouth's Charlton College of Business is facing assault charges and is now banned from campus after allegedly fighting another university staffer at the college. The alleged victim is another faculty member in the same department, according to a police report filed in...
Saugus Drug Runner Who Helped Move 100,000 Fentanyl Pills Gets 2 Years: Feds
A 46-year-old Saugus woman who pleaded guilty to her role in a large drug ring that sold fake Percocet pills that were spiked with fentanyl was sentenced to two years in federal prison Friday, Dec. 16. Nicole Benton pleaded guilty in October to charges of conspiracy to manufacture, distr…
WCVB
Driver accused of being drunk, high at time of high-speed crash that killed off-duty Massachusetts police officer
HINGHAM, Mass. — New indictments charge a Massachusetts woman with being under the influence of alcohol and drugs when she allegedly caused a crash that killed an off-duty police officer, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz announced. Officer Michael D. Beal, a 35-year veteran of the Randolph Police Department,...
Police: “Sheriff” asking residents for money in Barnstable County
There has been a recent con artist pretending to be the "Sheriff" of the Barnstable County Sheriff's Department.
Former Peabody Police Sergeant Found Guilty Of Violating Restraining Order
A former Sergeant with the Peabody Police Department was found guilty of violating his restraining order, among other charges, by a Salem District Court jury this week. Brendan O'Brien was found guilty of domestic assault and battery, strangulation and violation of a restraining order on Monda…
ABC6.com
Attleboro man indicted in connection to decades-old Fairhaven rape case
FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WLNE) — A Bristol County grand jury indicted an Attleboro man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl more than 20 years ago in Fairhaven. Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Wednesday that Patrick Avila was charged with rape of a child with force. On Oct. 26,...
GoLocalProv
Student in Central High Fight Charged As Adult — And Being Held as Bail Violator for Prior Arrests
One of three students seen assaulting another student at Central High School two weeks ago is being held at the Rhode Island Department of Corrections intake center and is being charged as an adult, GoLocal has learned. On November 30, GoLocal received a copy of a video that shows the...
WCVB
Man wanted by Mass. State Police for deadly 1991 Attleboro stabbing captured in Guatemala
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A fugitive wanted for a murder that happened in Massachusetts more than 30 years ago is now in custody. State police said Mario R. Garcia, who is the suspect in a 1991 deadly stabbing in Attleboro, was captured Wednesday morning at a Guatemalan shrimp farm he was operating under an alias.
'Monster' Convicted Of Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend In Boston Gets Decade Behind Bars: DA
A judge ruled on Tuesday, Dec. 13, that a 54-year-old Boston man convicted of stabbing his then-girlfriend with a kitchen knife will spend the next 10 to 12 years behind bars, authorities said. The victim in the case had the final word as she called him a "cruel insane ... monster" and a "coward."G…
Taunton Murderer to Be Released on Parole
TAUNTON — A Taunton man convicted of murder after killing his friend by slashing his throat in 2006 is set to be released, after a unanimous vote from the Massachusetts Parole Board. On Dec. 5, the state parole board voted to approve the release of 59-year-old Elvis Sherwood, who...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police officer sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to indecent assault and battery on dispatcher
A Massachusetts police officer has been sentenced after pleading guilty to indecent assault and battery on a dispatcher. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Natick Chief of Police James Hicks, Natick Police Sergeant James Quilty Monday pled guilty to three counts of indecent assault and battery in connection with inappropriately touching a 28-year-old female dispatcher at the Natick Police Department.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man previously convicted of killing relative granted parole with certain conditions
A Massachusetts man, who was previously convicted of killing a relative, has been granted parole with certain conditions. According to the Parole Board, on September 27, 2002, a then 23-year-old John Fernandes was indicted by a Plymouth County Grand Jury for first degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Larry Monteiro in Brockton. After a trial, on May 18, 2005, a mistrial was declared when the jury reported a deadlock. After a retrial, on November 25, 2005, the jury found Fernandes guilty of second-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County Sheriff’s Office welcomes 8 new corrections officers after completion of Academy
DARTMOUTH – William DeSilva pulled his prepared remarks out of his breast pocket and turned to the crowd. The valedictorian of the 52nd Bristol County Corrections Officer Academy placed his hands on the sides of the podium. He spoke into the microphone, sharing lessons learned over the course of his eight weeks of training.
whdh.com
Suspect arraigned in Medford triple stabbing
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of stabbing several of his family members with scissors in Medford late Monday night was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation after he faced a judge on Tuesday. Jace Pietro Cherchi, 22, was arraigned on multiple assault and kidnapping charges after he...
