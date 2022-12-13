A former Mashpee man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing his roommate who sold him “low-quality cocaine” was granted parole. The Massachusetts Parole Board granted parole to Troy Ashley, 53, who was serving a life sentence in prison with the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to second-degree murder on July 25, 2003. Ashley was convicted for the October 2001 fatal shooting of Frederick Brown. He also pleaded guilty to armed assault to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon for his assault of a second victim and was sentenced to 12-15 years to run concurrently with his life sentence.

