Waynesboro man’s case going to grand jury
The case of a Waynesboro man charged in shooting in October is moving through in the courts. According to online records, seven charges against Gage William Mayne were certified to a grand jury during a hearing this week in General District Court. Among the charges include attempted second-degree murder as...
JMU leads Sun Belt’s Bubas Cup standings through fall semester
NEW ORLEANS – James Madison leads the Sun Belt Conference’s Vic Bubas Cup standings through the 2022 fall sports season. The Bubas Cup is the Sun Belt’s all-sports championship, awarded to the top athletics department in the conference based on a points system. In the fall sports...
Bridgewater Women’s Basketball downs Lynchburg, 63-52
BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Bridgewater women’s basketball team picked up its third ODAC victory of the season with a 63-52 win over Lynchburg on Wednesday. Records: Bridgewater 7-1 (3-0 ODAC), Lynchburg 2-8 (1-4 ODAC) How It Happened. • Bridgewater opened the contest with nine unanswered. Riley Corcoran tallied...
