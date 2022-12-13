Read full article on original website
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin man assaults mom, flees from police & crashes
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man is charged after police said he assaulted his mother and then crashed her car into the Joplin Police Department. Officers with JPD responded to a domestic assault call Wednesday shortly before 4:00 PM in the 400 block of S. Ozark Ave. The caller said her 42-year-old son was attacking her and threatened her with a knife.
YAHOO!
Probation granted in Joplin man's drug, gun plea
Dec. 15—A Joplin man received probation in a plea deal this week on drug and weapon charges he was facing from two arrests in 2021. Thomas E. Harper, 57, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to possession of a controlled substance in an agreement dismissing a second felony possession count and a related charge of unlawful use of a weapon.
Yahoo Sports
2 defendants waive hearings in Joplin domestic assault cases
Dec. 16—Two defendants waived preliminary hearings Thursday in separate Joplin felony domestic assault cases and were ordered to stand trial. Dakota R. Campbell, 21, waived his hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree domestic assault, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Yahoo Sports
2 grams of meth mix have Webb City woman facing trafficking charge
Dec. 16—A Webb City woman on Thursday was ordered to stand trial on a drug trafficking charge of possession of 2 grams of powder that proved to be a mix of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Associate Judge Joseph Hensley decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in Jasper County...
Yahoo Sports
Rural Pineville man to stand trial in assault of wife, son
Dec. 16—PINEVILLE, Mo. — A judge has ordered a 56-year-old man to stand trial on charges that he choked his wife and beat and doused their son with gasoline when the boy tried to come to her defense. Associate Judge John LePage decided at the end of a...
YAHOO!
Feds assume prosecution of Joplin man's drug trafficking case
Dec. 14—The Jasper County prosecutor's office has dismissed drug trafficking charges that have been pending against a Joplin man in light of his indictment by a federal grand jury in connection with the case. Dustin L. Holden, 32, had been facing counts in Jasper County Circuit Court of first-degree...
YAHOO!
Kansas woman granted probation on Missouri drug trafficking charges
Dec. 14—A Parsons, Kansas, woman was granted a suspended sentence and probation when she pleaded guilty this week in Jasper County Circuit Court to drug trafficking charges. Morgan L. Wilkins, 28, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree trafficking in drugs and unlawful possession of a firearm in a plea agreement dismissing three other counts and allowing the suspended sentences.
YAHOO!
Defendant in Range Line shooting case sent to prison
Dec. 14—A 25-year-old man who fired several 9 mm rounds into another man's vehicle on Range Line Road in Joplin has been handed a five-year prison term. Eduardo Macias pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to an amended count of first-degree assault in a plea deal dismissing a related count of armed criminal action and calling for the five-year term.
Springfield man sentenced to 15 years for heroin trafficking
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A man from Springfield, Missouri, was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for his role in a conspiracy to distribute heroin and possessing a firearm illegally. Derrick L. Hall, 52, sold 14 grams of heroin to an undercover informant two separate times and an additional 23 grams of heroin and a firearm to a […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Carthage man charged with burglary, allegedly broke into school
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage man is accused of breaking into an elementary school. 36-year-old Travis Brown is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of first-degree property damage. Monday, the school principal contacted Carthage police saying surveillance video captured a man breaking into the school.
YAHOO!
Carthage man offered new plea deal in statutory rape case
Dec. 14—A 20-year-old man this week was allowed to withdraw a prior plea of guilty that he had entered in a Carthage statutory rape case in order to plead to a lesser offense of child molestation. Blake Gonzalez-Reyes pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to third-degree child...
fourstateshomepage.com
Charges filed in attempted murder investigation
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Charges were filed, today, in an ongoing attempted murder investigation in Cherokee County. 49-year-old Steven Tyner, of Columbus, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, rape, drug possession, and violating the offender registration act. He’s scheduled to be back in...
Missing Bolivar teen found after month-long search
BOLIVAR, Mo. — Kaitlynn Dooley, who has been missing for weeks, was found safe. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced that they had found the 16-year-old on their social media page. “After 32 days our prayers have been answered and Kaitlynn Dooley has been located safe and sound,” Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison wrote. Morrison […]
Springfield woman accused of shooting at man, house
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman was arrested and charged with four felonies after police responded to a call about a woman shooting a shotgun at a man and a house. Kimberly Jo Presson, 56, of Springfield was formally charged with two felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin crash count up, traffic enforcement increases
JOPLIN, Mo. — While it’s always a good idea to pay attention to the road while driving – Joplin police say it’s more important than ever this month. “Around the holidays, you’re gonna see a big increase especially to the main thoroughfares through town,” said JPD Captain Will Davis.
fourstateshomepage.com
Ottawa County fugitive nabbed by child predator unit
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa man, facing charges in Ottawa County, is now behind bars. Deputies with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Child Predator Unit and Warrants Unit arrested Michael Loren Lamb, Jr., 30, on Tuesday. Lamb faces four felony charges in Ottawa County. Those charges include...
YAHOO!
Boyfriend charged in domestic disturbance
Dec. 13—A domestic disturbance Sunday afternoon in Joplin led to the arrest of a 21-year-old man on a felony charge of assaulting his girlfriend. Police were called to an apartment in the 2000 block of South Annie Baxter Avenue where they ended up arresting Jayson W. Seitz, 21, on a count of second-degree domestic assault.
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City Correctional Center prisoner serving life sentence dies
The Missouri Department of Corrections announced a prisoner died on Sunday. Jay Rothe, 75, was pronounced dead at Capital Regional Medical Center. Rothe was serving a life sentence at Jefferson City Correctional Center. He pleaded guilty in 2013 to the second-degree murder of Linda Riley in Springfield. Riley's friends reported...
Three-vehicle crash in eastern Kansas kills one
A crash on Friday morning between three vehicles in Cherokee County has killed one person.
Update: two local teens remain missing as search continues
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two area teens have been missing for weeks now in two separate cases: Kaitlynn Dooley of Bolivar and Roxanne Pride of Lebanon. Law enforcement in both Bolivar and Lebanon are pursuing any possible tips that could lead to the safe return of Kaitlynn Dooley and Roxanne Pride. Kaitlynn Dooley, who is 16 […]
