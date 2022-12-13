Read full article on original website
Snap (SNAP) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital
RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson maintained a Hold rating on Snap (SNAP – Research Report. According to TipRanks, Erickson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 42.32% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Meta Platforms, Alphabet Class A, and Snap.
Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Eversource Energy (ES)
In a report released today, David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Eversource Energy (ES – Research Report), with a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares opened today at $84.79. Arcaro covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as NextEra Energy, Eversource Energy,...
JMP Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Rezolute (RZLT)
In a report released today, Jason Butler from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Rezolute (RZLT – Research Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares opened today at $1.53. According to TipRanks, Butler is an analyst with an average return of -11.3% and a...
J.P. Morgan Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Orsted (DOGEF)
In a report released today, Javier Garrido from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Orsted (DOGEF – Research Report), with a price target of DKK920.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $92.14. According to TipRanks, Garrido is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and...
Goldman Sachs Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Incitec Pivot Limited (ICPVF)
Goldman Sachs analyst Niraj Shah maintained a Buy rating on Incitec Pivot Limited (ICPVF – Research Report) on December 12 and set a price target of A$4.70. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.59. According to TipRanks, Shah is ranked #5828 out of 8101 analysts. The word...
New Buy Rating for Autodesk (ADSK), the Technology Giant
In a report released today, Blair Abernethy from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Autodesk (ADSK – Research Report). The company’s shares closed yesterday at $200.06. Abernethy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Autodesk, Altair Engineering, and Elastic. According to TipRanks, Abernethy has an...
RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Athabasca Oil (ATHOF)
RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis maintained a Hold rating on Athabasca Oil (ATHOF – Research Report. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Gran Tierra Energy, Athabasca Oil, and Tamarack Valley Energy. According to TipRanks, Davis has an average return of 30.6% and a 59.50% success rate on recommended stocks.
RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Caribou Biosciences (CRBU)
RBC Capital analyst Luca Issi maintained a Buy rating on Caribou Biosciences (CRBU – Research Report. Issi covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, uniQure, and Alnylam Pharma. According to TipRanks, Issi has an average return of -18.4% and a 26.09% success rate on recommended stocks.
Steel Dynamics (STLD) Receives a Hold from BMO Capital
BMO Capital analyst David Gagliano maintained a Hold rating on Steel Dynamics (STLD – Research Report) today and set a price target of $109.00. The company’s shares opened today at $99.00. Gagliano covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Steel Dynamics, Nucor, and United States...
Barrington Remains a Buy on Cra International (CRAI)
Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke reiterated a Buy rating on Cra International (CRAI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares opened today at $115.30. According to TipRanks, Steinke is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 53.66% success...
Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Everbridge (EVBG)
In a report released on December 14, William Power from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Everbridge (EVBG – Research Report), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $31.34. According to TipRanks, Power is a 5-star analyst with an average return...
Bank of Queensland Limited (BKQNF) was downgraded to a Hold Rating at Citigroup
Bank of Queensland Limited (BKQNF – Research Report) received a Hold rating and a A$7.30 price target from Citigroup analyst Brendan Sproules today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.87. Sproules covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited,...
SVB Securities Initiates a Buy Rating on Vaxcyte (PCVX)
Vaxcyte (PCVX – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $60.00 price target from SVB Securities analyst David Risinger today. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $45.48. According to TipRanks, Risinger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 56.61% success rate. Risinger...
Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Maxar Technologies (MAXR)
In a report released today, Matthew Sharpe CFA from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Maxar Technologies (MAXR – Research Report), with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares opened today at $24.48. Sharpe CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Caci International,...
New Buy Rating for ON Semiconductor (ON), the Technology Giant
Charter Equity analyst Edward F. Snyder maintained a Buy rating on ON Semiconductor (ON – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $64.26. F. Snyder covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolfspeed, Nokia, and ON Semiconductor. According to TipRanks, F. Snyder has an average return of 19.0% and a 58.82% success rate on recommended stocks.
Deutsche Bank Pounds the Table on NIO Stock
Despite periods of relief, hampered by supply-chain issues and China’s zero-Covid policies, NIO (NIO) shares have been on an almost constant downtrend all year. That said, with the year’s end clearly in view, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu sees a number of potential “positive developments” ahead for NIO, and these form the basis for a “short-term investment idea.”
Avidity Biosciences Stock Soars after Positive RNA Data
Shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) soared as much as 91% in today’s trading session, although it has pulled back since then. This can be attributed to the good news about its small interfering RNA candidate, which delivered the RNA into muscle for the first time. The treatment is being...
Immix Pops After “In-Licensing” Cancer Cell Therapy
Shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ: IMMX) popped in morning trading on Wednesday, soaring by more than 50% after the biopharma company announced that it had “in-licensed” a BCMA-targeted next-generation CAR-T therapy NXC-201 (formerly HBI0101). The company stated that the Phase 1B clinical trial for NXC-201 in the first...
Iluka Resources Limited (ILKAF) was downgraded to a Sell Rating at Citigroup
In a report released today, Paul McTaggart from Citigroup downgraded Iluka Resources Limited (ILKAF – Research Report) to a Sell, with a price target of A$9.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.05. According to TipRanks, McTaggart is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6%...
Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FRLOF) Gets a Buy from J.P. Morgan
In a report released yesterday, Mervin Song from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FRLOF – Research Report), with a price target of OTHER1.30. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.84. Song covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as...
