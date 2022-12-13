ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UC regents OK UCLA move to Big Ten, but payment will be required

The University of California Board of Regents Wednesday cleared the way for UCLA to move to the Big Ten Conference in 2024, but in exchange for its approval of the move, the board will require the university to make a multimillion dollar donation to UC Berkeley to support that school's athletics.

