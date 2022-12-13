Read full article on original website
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
ABC7 Los Angeles
UC regents OK UCLA move to Big Ten, but payment will be required
The University of California Board of Regents Wednesday cleared the way for UCLA to move to the Big Ten Conference in 2024, but in exchange for its approval of the move, the board will require the university to make a multimillion dollar donation to UC Berkeley to support that school's athletics.
