TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Remains of Texas mother who told 911 operator she was being chased through the woods found 3 years later
The remains of a Texas woman who vanished more than three years ago after calling 911 to say that she was being followed were found in a wooded area, the Panola County Sheriff's Office said. Lauren Thompson, a mother of three, went missing on Jan. 10, 2019. In July of...
WJCL
Watch: Dog turns into a grinch for Christmas
FREEPORT, Ill. (Video: WIFR via CNN) — Ashley Spielmann's dog may look grumpy most of the year, but especially at Christmas. Her miniature schnauzer, Rizzo, took on one of the season's most notorious characters this year, thanks to his groomer. "This is the first Christmas we've had with him,"...
