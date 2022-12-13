ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

TODAY.com

Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
WJCL

Watch: Dog turns into a grinch for Christmas

FREEPORT, Ill. (Video: WIFR via CNN) — Ashley Spielmann's dog may look grumpy most of the year, but especially at Christmas. Her miniature schnauzer, Rizzo, took on one of the season's most notorious characters this year, thanks to his groomer. "This is the first Christmas we've had with him,"...

