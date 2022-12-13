Read full article on original website
This pathetic administration, they just want the vote so they can continue to line their pockets. They don’t care about the criminals and crimes that have escalated since the useless so called democracy has been ramped up in the last 2 years.
Congress prepares to act after Biden calls on Capitol Hill to 'immediately' pass legislation to avert rail shutdown
Democratic leaders say they could act as soon as this week after President Joe Biden on Monday called on Congress to pass legislation "immediately" to avert a rail shutdown by officially adopting a September tentative agreement approved by labor and management leaders.
Can Kyrsten Sinema be Recalled in Arizona After Democrat Defection?
A number of social media users are calling for the Senator to be removed from office early after announcing she will be registering as an independent.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem calls for crackdown on Chinese farmland purchases
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is calling for a crackdown on Chinese purchases of U.S. farm land in her state, the latest in a series of anti-China actions.
All but 16 House Republicans vote against bill to allow Puerto Rico to decide its future
The bill, unlikely to pass the Senate this year, was opposed by Republicans on the grounds that it could lead to statehood for the territory.
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court justices question Biden administration’s reckless border policy
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by Texas and Louisiana over Biden administration guidelines that severely restricted the Department of Homeland Security’s enforcement of federal immigration law against illegal aliens. Twenty other states supported Texas and Louisiana with amicus briefs, ranging from Arizona to...
Jan. 6 panel member Raskin says Greene would ‘be going to jail’ if she organized Capitol riot
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Monday said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) would “be going to jail” if she had organized the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, firing back after Greene said that “we would have won” the attack if it had been planned by her and former White House adviser Stephen…
Republican Governor Comes Out Against GOP Leader
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has come out against Republican National Committee leader Ronna McDaniel, saying "I don't know if a party can continue to lose like we have and keep their jobs."
‘They will come after me,’ Joni Ernst says after Iowa GOP groups punished her for marriage vote
DES MOINES, Iowa — U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, a Republican from Red Oak, said that she stands behind her vote to support the federal Respect for Marriage Act, despite censures for her actions by seven GOP county parties. Here’s what is included in the Respect for Marriage Act. Eleven other Republican senators supported the bipartisan […]
Republican Sen. Bob Rankin announces resignation
Republican Senator Bob Rankin of Carbondale has announced his resignation from the Colorado State Senate according to the Colorado Senate Republicans.
Washington Examiner
'You were never a Democrat anyways': Quotes of the Week
The first full week of December was a blend of domestic politics and foreign policy. It began with the Georgia Senate runoff, won by Sen. Raphael Warnock (D). It ended with a high-profile prisoner swap between WNBA star Brittney Griner and Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. And then Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema dropped a bomb on Friday as she said she would no longer be a Democrat, instead registering as an independent.
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan says there's no one 'better suited' to lead House Republicans than Kevin McCarthy: 'He's been good for conservatives'
McCarthy has hit a bumpy path in rounding up the requisite votes to become speaker, with some Freedom Caucus members balking at supporting his bid.
Joe Manchin Reveals Whether He Will Leave The Democrats
Following the decision by Arizona Democratic Senator Krysten Sinema to change party registration and become an independent, West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin is responding to questions about whether he may elect to do the same now or in the future.
Average Joe: How Manchin could be just days away from losing his Senate power
Centrist Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) could see their outsize influence over the party wither away after two years of claiming make-it-or-break-it status over the Democrats’ agenda.
Lauren Boebert Fumes as Nancy Pelosi Has Capitol Room Named After Her
The room has great significance for Democrats as the one where the Jan. 6 committee presented the findings of its investigation into the Capitol riots.
Kansas Senator announces plans to resign
Kansas Senator Gene Suellentrop, (R-Wichita), has announced his intention to step down from his seat in January.
Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
Faced with a Congress that would not endorse his expansive regulatory agenda, President Obama famously remarked, “I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone.” Almost 10 years later, governing by executive fiat continues. The latest round of policymaking by pen and phone came when President...
U.S. Rep. Richard Neal wins Supreme Court victory in Donald Trump tax case
WASHINGTON —The Supreme Court refused Tuesday to block the handover of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee led by U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal, D-Springfield. The Supreme Court decided not to intervene in the Ways and Means Committee’s tax returns case, making way for...
Washington Examiner
Republicans 'profoundly concerned' for public safety after Biden pulls air marshals from flights
House Republicans have asked the Department of Homeland Security to explain how it will protect thousands of domestic flights this holiday travel season after pulling nearly all air marshals down to the southern border . Seven GOP lawmakers sent Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas a letter on Monday requesting that...
Pennsylvania U.S. Senator-elect John Fetterman turns to governing
When John Fetterman goes to Washington in January as one of the Senate’s new members, he’ll bring along an irreverent style from Pennsylvania that extends from his own personal dress code — super casual — to hanging marijuana flags outside his current office in the state Capitol.
A top Republican operative in Georgia with ties to Trump was arrested and charged with kicking a dog
Brandon Phillips is a longtime Georgia Republican, worked briefly with the Trump campaign, and is an ally of incoming Rep. Mike Collins.
