Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car TechnologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols reportedly interested in former 4-star cornerback that’s in the NCAA transfer portal
It’s no secret that the Tennessee Vols could use some secondary help after finishing No. 125 in pass defense this past season. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that the Vols are looking around in the NCAA transfer portal for defensive backs. One of the players that Tennessee...
atozsports.com
Former Alabama QB makes bold statement about the future of Tennessee football
Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Greg McElroy, who now works for ESPN as an analyst/announcer, made a strong statement this week about the future of Tennessee Vols football. McElroy was recapping the 2022 season and discussing the most surprising teams of the year when he made an observation about Tennessee...
atozsports.com
5-Star QB Nico Iamaleava has arrived at Tennessee
2023 five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava has officially joined the Tennessee Vols. A family member posted a video of Iamaleava in Tennessee’s locker room on Thursday. The video showed Iamaleava doing push-ups after accidentally stepping on the Power T in the Vol locker room. Check out the video in the...
atozsports.com
It appears that one of Tennessee’s SEC rivals will attempt to run a version of the Vols’ offense in 2023
The Tennessee Vols‘ offense evolved a lot as the 2022 season progressed, but the crux of it remained the same — tempo and wide splits with the wide receivers. Tennessee’s offense works in part because of all the space they create on the field. When you combine that space with the Vols’ tempo, it can create chaos for the defense.
SEC Program Reportedly Had 25 Players Enter Transfer Portal
No SEC program has lost more players to the NCAA transfer portal this year than Texas A&M. Believe it or not, 25 players on the Aggies have entered the transfer portal. Most of these departures - 24 to be exact - have occurred over the past three weeks. Wide receivers...
atozsports.com
Dolphins HC sends a message he might regret ahead of game vs. Bills
An incoming snowstorm has the potential to wreak havoc on Saturday night’s AFC East clash between the Miami Dolphins (8-5) and Buffalo Bills (10-3). Buffalo meteorologists are predicting a snowfall that could amount up to seven inches on Saturday night. There are plenty of people in the football world that believe these weather conditions would give the Bills an advantage.
No. 1 Overall Wide Receiver Jeremiah Smith Announces Commitment
Jeremiah Smith, the No. 1 wide receiver from the 2024 class, is heading to Ohio State. He announced his commitment on Wednesday night. Smith received offers from a plethora of Power Five programs, such as Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami and USC. At the end of the day, Smith couldn't...
Clemson transfer announce his new destination
One of the Tigers who entered the transfer portal earlier this month has found a new home. On December 5, Clemson quarterback Billy entered the transfer portal. Wiles originally joined Clemson as a (...)
Michigan Lands Major Transfer From Big Ten Rival
The Michigan Wolverines are going to be getting a lot of fresh faces next season. But one of those new players is joining them after playing a full year with a Big Ten rival. On Thursday, linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced that he is transferring from Nebraska to Michigan. Taking to Twitter, he called the move his "next chapter."
atozsports.com
Comments from key Vols player will definitely change how Tennessee fans view former UT head coach Jeremy Pruitt
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt probably won’t be getting any free meals in Knoxville anytime soon. Pruitt isn’t a popular guy among Vols fans after going 16-19 during his three seasons leading the program. The NCAA recruiting investigation, though perhaps misguided, didn’t help his reputation, either.
atozsports.com
Vols junior makes strong statement about Tennessee QBs coach Joey Halzle
The Tennessee Vols need a new offensive coordinator after Alex Golesh left Knoxville earlier this month to take over as the new head coach at USF. There hasn’t been a lot of movement — at least publicly or via reports — so far in the search for Golesh’s replacement.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols defensive commit receives big recruiting ratings boost
One of the Tennessee Vols‘ top 2023 commits received a big ratings boost on Tuesday. Daevin Hobbs, a defensive lineman from Concord, NC, went from being a four-star recruit in 247Sports’ rankings to a five-star recruit this week. Hobbs also went from being the No. 38 overall player...
atozsports.com
Coveted player in NCAA transfer portal set to visit Tennessee Vols
One of the most coveted players in the NCAA transfer portal is reportedly set to visit the Tennessee Vols this weekend. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Rhode Island offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius will visit Tennessee and Ohio State this weekend. Cornelius is one of those rare “hidden gems”...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State reveals uniform for Peach Bowl against No. 1 Georgia
Ohio State revealed its Peach Bowl threads Thursday afternoon, sharing the classic uniforms on their official Twitter account. The uniform features a gray and scarlet striped sleeve and a white torso with the Peach Bowl patch on the left shoulder. With Ohio sports betting coming at the end of the...
atozsports.com
National media outlet is united in their prediction for Orange Bowl showdown between Tennessee and Clemson
The Tennessee Vols are just two weeks away from a showdown with the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl in Miami. If Tennessee takes down Clemson, it’ll give the Vols their 11th win of the season. It would be the first time since 2001 that Tennessee’s got to 11 wins.
atozsports.com
College football insider says Vols could look to Josh Heupel’s past at offensive coordinator
It’s been nearly two weeks since Alex Golesh stepped down as the Tennessee Vols‘ offensive coordinator to take the head coaching job at USF. And during those two weeks, there hasn’t been much movement (at least publicly and via reports) on Josh Heupel’s offensive coordinator search.
atozsports.com
A strength that Vols WR Jalin Hyatt has that could help his NFL draft stock
Tennessee Vols superstar wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, this year’s winner of the Biletnikoff Award, declared for the 2023 NFL Draft earlier this week. Hyatt will skip Tennessee’s matchup against the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl, though he’ll be in Miami to support his Vols teammates. The...
Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Visiting Prominent SEC Program
It was announced this week that Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday, Brandon Marcello of 247Sports provided an update on the talented signal-caller. According to 247Sports, McCall will visit Auburn this Saturday. This would be a huge move for Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze....
atozsports.com
One Tennessee Vols player deserves a lot more respect than he’s received this season
There’s one Tennessee Vols player who has flown under the radar this season that deserves a lot more respect/appreciation than he’s received. Where would the Vols be without senior wide receiver Ramel Keyton?. When star wide receiver Cedric Tillman was injured during the Akron game, there was concern...
Football World Reacts To No. 1 Wide Receiver's Commitment
Five-star wide receiver recruit Jeremiah Smith has announced his commitment decision. The No. 2 overall player in the 2024 class has chosen the Ohio State Buckeyes over Miami, USC, Georgia, Florida, and Florida State. This commitment gives Ohio State the No. 1 and No. 2 overall players in the 2024...
