Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Related
New York State Man Arrested After Allegedly Setting Xmas Wreath on Fire
This will probably land him on the naughty list this year. Officials say a New York state man was arrested after starting a fire inside a church. Sources say the man was later arrested and charged with arson. While some religious practices recognize burning of Christmas trees as part of tradition each year, we're not exactly sure what prompted this man to light up.
New York State Police To Participate in “Drive High Get a DUI” Campaign
Holidays and long weekends often see more motorists on the roads, and state police plan on cracking down on impaired and reckless driving. While law enforcement maintains a constant vigilance throughout the year to put a stop to impaired driving, the holidays are the time of year you'll see even more cops than usual.
New York State Man Arrested For Allegedly Pointing Crossbow at Person
Crossbows have long been used for such things as competitive shooting sports or hunting. But they're not meant to be used against another person. Police say a dispute at a trailer park has lead to the arrest of a man from New York state. Authorities have now charged the suspect with menacing in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon.
Police arrest two for drug possession in Glens Falls
Police arrested Christie L. Brown, 37 of Glens Falls and David A. Breault, 42 of Glens Falls on December 13. The pair were allegedly involved in possessing cocaine and heroin.
Teen accused of stealing car in Kingsbury
Washington County police arrested Dakotah R. McNabb, 18 on December 13. McNabb was allegedly involved in stealing a car.
Woman Arrested for Robbery in Troy, She Was Living In A Storage Unit?
Is it legal or illegal to live in a storage unit in New York State? I have never given this question much thought before learning that a woman has been arrested after New York State Police found her living in a storage unit in Troy. According to Simply Self Storage,...
Cohoes Police arrest six individuals in drug bust
Six individuals were arrested in a drug bust at 43 Olmstead Street on Thursday evening.
Two juveniles arrested in separate investigations
Troy detectives arrested two juveniles, 17 in separate investigation on December 15. The two allegedly had loaded, illegal handguns.
Suspect in June fire arraigned on multiple charges
Fulton County District Attorney reports that Thomas Quillan, 48 was brought to court on December 15 on the following charges. The charges resulted from an investigation into a structure fire in June.
Police Search For NY Woman Who Has Been Missing For Days
Police are searching for a missing 59-year-old woman from New York who hasn't been seen in days. Susan Mills, a resident of Elbridge, a village located about 20 miles from Syracuse in Onondaga County, was last seen leaving her home on Halfway Road at about noon on Monday, Dec. 12, New York State Police reported on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Missing Man's Car Found On Side Of Rensselaer County Road, Police Say
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man from the region whose car was found abandoned on the side of the road. Rensselaer County resident David Fearnley, age 45, was last seen Wednesday, Nov. 23, in Pittstown on Tamarac Road, according to the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office.
WKTV
Tractor trailer crash along NYS Thruway
A tractor trailer crash on the New York State Thruway has the eastbound lanes blocked between Exit 32 and Exit 33. Traffic is being re-routed off exit 33 and onto Route 365. No word on the extent of any injuries.
Local troopers respond to 110 weather-related road incidents
Since snowfall began yesterday, New York State troopers in Troop "C" have responded to 110 weather-related incidents.
Robert Hoagland, Missing For 10 Years, Found in Sullivan County
A person who has been declared missing for almost ten years has finally been discovered. Robert Hoagland of Newtown, Connecticut was discovered in Sullivan County, New York. Hoagland was pronounced dead on Monday, December 5th, 2022. Missing Man Living Double Life in Sullivan County. Robert Hoagland was a local chef...
Murder suspect seeks to have charges dismissed
The suspect accused of murdering a man inside a New Scotland home in April appeared in court on Wednesday.
ACSO: Albany man had 6.5k bags of heroin in car
An Albany man, who was recently nabbed on felony drug charges, can add two counts of illegal gun possession to his list, according to Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple.
WRGB
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Early moments of State Street fire that destroyed business, apartments
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — New tonight we’ve just received exclusive video of the start of the fire that destroyed a building on State Street in Schenectady last Saturday. It took less than 4 minutes from the initial flame to the entire building being engulfed at 1901 State Street. After the call came in, fire crews took just 3 minutes to respond. Yet, smoke filled the street, then the sky in Schenectady, seen for miles. 7 people who lived in apartments on the top floor were displaced, the bottom floor housing an e-bike and scooter business. The speed of the spread of the fire has Schenectady officials calling for residents to prioritize fire and lithium-ion battery safety.
skidmorenews.com
Investigating Allegations of Drink Druggings in Downtown Saratoga
At the beginning of every new school year, Skidmore College students relish in the last of Saratoga’s summer warmth. In those initial weeks of the semester, academic assignments have not yet accumulated and the weather has not yet been abducted by an autumnal chill. Returning students reunite with friends and spend their Saturday nights at well-loved local venues. Many first-years attend college parties for the first time.
glensfallschronicle.com
Gansevoort search leads to seizure of nearly 10 oz of Cocaine, over $4,000
Saratoga County Sheriff announced on its Facebook page that on December 1, its Narcotics Unit arrested Isaiah J. Whitehurst after executing a search warrant at 8 Second Street, Gansevoort. The release added, “Mr. Whitehurst is currently on parole in NYS for attempted murder.”. The search warrant led “to Narcotics...
Report Of Woman Jumping From Bridge In Hudson Valley Under Investigation
A call of a woman jumping from an area bridge set off a large-scale investigation to find her.The incident took place in Dutchess County around 4:30 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge.According to Capt. John Watterson, of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, the departme…
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
Poughkeepsie, NY
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0