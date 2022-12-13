Read full article on original website
Related
ABC7 Chicago
OT Peter Skoronski, projected top-10 pick, opts for NFL draft
Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski, one of the nation's top offensive linemen, has declared his intention to enter the 2023 NFL draft. Skoronski, a junior who recently became the first unanimous All-American in team history, is listed as the top offensive lineman and No. 6 overall prospect for the draft by ESPN's Mel Kiper. He's No. 8 in the consensus rankings of ESPN's draft experts.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
ABC7 Chicago
Hurts, Eagles look to keep rolling against struggling Bears
PHILADELPHIA (12-1) at BEARS (3-10) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, FOX. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Eagles 8-5; Bears 4-8-1. SERIES RECORD: Bears lead 29-16-1. LAST MEETING: Eagles beat Bears 22-14 on Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. LAST WEEK: Eagles beat Giants 48-22; Bears had bye. EAGLES OFFENSE: OVERALL (3), RUSH (2t), PASS...
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago plays Minnesota, looks to stop road losing streak
Chicago Bulls (11-17, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (14-15, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago travels to Minnesota looking to stop its four-game road slide. The Timberwolves have gone 7-7 in home games. Minnesota ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 25.8 assists per game...
Comments / 0