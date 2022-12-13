Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski, one of the nation's top offensive linemen, has declared his intention to enter the 2023 NFL draft. Skoronski, a junior who recently became the first unanimous All-American in team history, is listed as the top offensive lineman and No. 6 overall prospect for the draft by ESPN's Mel Kiper. He's No. 8 in the consensus rankings of ESPN's draft experts.

21 HOURS AGO