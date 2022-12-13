Read full article on original website
Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines
A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
UC-Berkeley law school under federal investigation after Zionist speakers banned
The U.S. Department of Education is opening an investigation into the law school at the University of California, Berkeley over an 'antisemitic' pledge that several student organizations made.
