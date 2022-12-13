Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Ukraine president tells IOC boss he does not support Russia athletes returning as neutrals
In a phone call with IOC President Thomas Bach, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he expressed disappointment at the possibility of Russians and Belarusians returning to international competition as neutral athletes. “Since February, 184 Ukrainian athletes have died as a result of Russia’s actions,” Zelenskyy said, according to a...
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says
"Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.
NBC Sports
World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much will each country earn?
Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
NBC Sports
FIFA may reverse World Cup change for 2026 tournament
FIFA president Gianni Infantino admits that the 2022 World Cup’s immensely-entertaining group stage has made soccer’s governing body reconsider its planned changes for 2026. The tournament will grow to 48 teams and a new Round of 32 in four years time, and nothing’s set to change there.
NBC Sports
Brittney Griner speaks out after release from Russian prison, gives update on WNBA return
Brittney Griner breaks her silence for the first time since being released from a Russian prison earlier this month. The 32-year-old Phoenix Mercury star took to social media and thanked her wife Cherelle, family, friends, Biden-Harris administration and many others while crediting her faith for surviving her 294-day detainment in Russia.
