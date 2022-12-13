Read full article on original website
Two historic London cab shelters have been added to the National Heritage List
In London, we have loads of really cool and quirky buildings that offer up slice after slice of our rich history. If you’ve spotted little emerald green huts around the city and wondered what they’re for, they’re actually historic cabmen’s shelters. To solidify them as a part of the capital's furniture, two more cabmen’s shelters have just been added to the National Heritage list by Historic England, meaning they now have protected status.
An enormous fish tank in a Berlin hotel lobby burst, spilling 250,000 gallons of water and likely killing all its 1,500 tropical fish
Two people were injured by shards of glass after the 14-meter-high tank exploded in a hotel lobby in Berlin, Germany, on Friday.
New Italian-inspired restaurant St Siandra will front onto a private beach
New restaurant and bar St Siandra will bring year-round summer vibes to Mosman. Next February, this new Mediterranean-inspired venue will open on a white-sand private beach (yes, really), overlooking the turquoise waters of the Spit. You'll be able to spend afternoons watching yachts glide by with spritzes on tap, eating seafood prepared by head chef Sam McCallum (formerly of two-hatted Nomad). How's that for la bella vita?
Project Ilica brings a pop-up street fair to Zagreb’s historic avenue
With only a week and a half until Christmas, Advent celebrations in Zagreb are in full swing, and this Sunday, December 18, the city's revered retail hub will close for a massive street fair, Project Ilica. Starting at 9am, this historic thoroughfare will host dozens of events and hundreds of...
Revealed: the best city destinations of 2022
When it comes to ranking the best city destinations in the world, there are no right answers. It depends who you are, what you like and what you’re looking to get out of a city. We, for instance, have our own ranking of the best cities in the world, which is based on a huge range of factors for both visitors and residents.
The 25 best dishes in Los Angeles of 2022
From Michelin-starred milk bread to silky molé, our favorites from this year will inspire how you dine out in 2023. Over the course of this year, I’ve dined at over 250 restaurants as Time Out’s L.A. food and drink editor—and that’s not counting a couple takeout orders and other off-the-clock meals thrown in for good measure. Along the way, I tried what would end up becoming Michelin-starred restaurants, plenty of hidden gems and many places long considered among the city’s very best. From the hundreds of dishes I’ve sampled, here are my 25 favorites from New Year’s Day through mid-December.
A new high-speed train route could soon link up Madrid and Paris
Currently, if you want to get from Paris to Madrid by rail, the journey isn’t exactly faff-free. The most popular route is to get one train to Barcelona before changing to another to take you to Madrid. It can take almost ten hours, which, TBH, all seems a bit mad. Despite being relatively close (only about 1,000 kilometres or so), the two European capitals don’t have a direct trainline.
Marcus Samuelsson on his new Chelsea restaurant Hav & Mar
Marcus Samuelsson is a household name near and far. The latest from the owner of Red Rooster in Harlem and Marcus at the Four Seasons Hotel Montreal, among others, just landed in Chelsea. "I really wanted to think about the restaurant in Chelsea as being part of the iconic creative...
This year’s Aqua Shard Xmas tree is helping Great Ormond Street Hospital
A gigantic seven-metre-tall Christmas tree has just been unveiled in the Aqua Shard, and it’s all in aid of a very good cause: Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH), the Bloomsbury institution that’s been treating seriously ill children for more than 170 years. ‘Bridgerton’ star Phoebe Dynevor was there to celebrate, along with young GOSH patient Grace, who helped unveil the glittering display, designed by McQueens Flowers. The tree is full of quirky tributes to this world-leading hospital, including a robin for its Robin Ward, which treats infectious diseases, and a lion for its Lion Ward, which looks after children with cancer.
A magnificent new train route along the Italian coast has just launched
The idea of a train journey being a destination in itself isn’t particularly new. After all, from the Orient Express to the Trans-Siberian, rail journeys have long offered totally new ways of experiencing a landscape. And now a new train route is set to offer a fresh way of...
Why London’s ingredient of the year is yuzu
This year was a strong one for food trends. Spicy margs. Posh butter. Trendy hot honey for £7. ‘Spagliato’. You know the drill. But which humble food item stands out above it all as the ingredient of 2022? And no, the answer is not the lettuce that outlived a prime minister, you jokers.
These destinations have been named the most overrated in the world
Categorising destinations as ‘overrated’ or ‘underrated’ is tricky business. After all, everyone’s got their own opinion – there’s nothing to say people can’t love or hate exactly the same thing. Each to their own, y’know. But that hasn’t stopped baggage storage...
You’ll soon be able to get a train all the way from Germany’s Black Forest to Bordeaux
Lovers of wine and trains, this one’s for you. A new long-distance train service has been announced that’ll link up Freiburg in Germany’s Black Forest and the French port city of Bordeaux, thereby providing a direct rail connection between two of Europe’s premier winemaking regions. The...
Our top 5 favorite yule logs from Galeries Lafayette Le Gourmet
Taste test! We sampled the yummy creations of the greatest French pâtissiers, available exclusively from this Parisian foodie heaven. Time is ticking fast: Christmas Eve is looming closer and things are getting heated. Your uncle is fine-tuning his list of cringey jokes and Santa’s little helpers are on the brink of burnout… But don’t despair, our favorite Christmas treat is here to cheer us up! France’s best pastry chefs have imagined 10 versions of the traditional “bûche de Noël”, or yule log, exclusively for Galeries Lafayette Le Gourmet, a sure way to end 2022 on a sweet note. Aude, Océane, Estéban, Martin and Barbara — the five lucky Time Out.
Now Elizabeth line rail workers are going on strike
There’s yet more travel misery on the way for Londoners. Workers on the Elizabeth line have announced they will be striking too, after voting overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action. 94 percent of Lizzie line staff who work for Rail for London Infrastructure (RfLI) and are members of the Prospect union voted ‘yes’ for strikes on London’s newest line, with 92 percent also backing other forms of action.
