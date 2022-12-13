Rochester, N.Y. — Chester, a male African lion at the Seneca Park Zoo, has tested positive for COVID-19, the zoo announced Thursday on Facebook. Chester continues to do well and has mild symptoms. Given the lions social structure, we can assume the female lions have been exposed as well, but they have displayed no obvious symptoms to date,” said Dr. Chris McKinney, Veterinarian at Seneca Park Zoo. “We continue to monitor bloodwork and keepers are closely watching for any additional symptoms.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO