Bright Spot: Touching Hearts
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Touching Hearts. A holiday greeting at St. John’s Home from Touching Hearts. Each year they have an Adopt a Senior Project to spread joy to those who have limited contact with their own families. This year, it was Helen’s turn....
Flower City Union to host holiday toy giveaway
Rochester, N.Y. — The Flower City Union, a professional soccer team based in Rochester, will host a holiday toy giveaway this weekend. The event runs from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at the Rochester Community Sports Complex Stadium. Anyone who needs a toy for a child is welcome. Palermo's Market...
Holiday activities the whole family can enjoy
The holidays are quickly approaching, and that means there are several fun-filled activities going on in our local area for families to enjoy. Debra Ross from Kids Out & About sharedher list of the top family-friendly events happening in the Rochester area this weekend. You can find a full list...
Winter weather advisory Thursday in WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It's been a slow start to Winter in WNY this year, but it looks like that will change heading into the end of this week and this weekend. A slow moving storm system in the Central Plains will slowly move toward WNY tomorrow. This storm system will generate a second area of low pressure that will pass by to the southeast Thursday evening into Friday.
UR Medicine unveils the 'operating room of the future' coming to Henrietta
Henrietta, N.Y. — A first look at the operating room of the future in Rochester. UR Medicine unveiled its new "Clean Cube" operating room, located at the organization's new orthopedics and physical performance center in Henrietta. The room is pre-fabricated, made out of randomly-assembled glass walls, and brought to...
Cold weekend, Snow HUGE Impact For Bills
The weekend will be a typically cold one for our region as low pressure exits the Northeast. For Rochester and the Finger Lakes it will just be brisk with passing snow showers possible. Closer to Buffalo, lake effect snow warnings are up for localized snow totals between 1 and 2...
Turn up the heat this holiday season with More Fire Glass
Rochester, NY — Things can get stressful when it comes to getting that perfect gift this holiday season. If you have someone on your list that is especially hard to shop for, More Fire Glass Studio might be for you. For the last 24 years, the Rochester-based studio has...
Salvation Army begins annual Christmas toy & food distribution
Rochester, N.Y. — It's one of the warmest holiday traditions that we love to share. The Salvation Army of Greater Rochester held its annual toy and food distribution Wednesday. Families were invited to browse the toy shop on West Avenue to receive community donations, which also included warm clothes...
Using therapy dogs to brighten spirits at the Rochester SAFE Court
Rochester, N.Y. — Who let the dog in - to the courtroom?. The Rochester SAFE Court is implementing a new program with therapy dogs, hoping to ease participant's nerves. "SAFE" stands for Surviving and Finding Empowerment, and the court, which was founded by Judge Ellen Yackin, is a program where those at risk of sexual exploitation can get help.
Rally for affordable housing, improved living conditions in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Members of Rochester's homeless population joined elected officials and tenants to rally for funding to keep rent affordable in New York. They gathered outside of the Monroe County Hall of Justice to voice their concerns. The group wants to give tenants more power to fight for...
Wintry weather makes for a slushy, slick commute on Thursday
Rochester, N.Y. — A mix of rain, snow, and sleet made for slick conditions on the roads Thursday afternoon. Several accidents were reported throughout the region. In Penfield, part of Route 441 was closed for some time after a tractor trailer overturned. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. On East...
Lion tests positive for COVID-19 at Seneca Park Zoo
Rochester, N.Y. — Chester, a male African lion at the Seneca Park Zoo, has tested positive for COVID-19, the zoo announced Thursday on Facebook. Chester continues to do well and has mild symptoms. Given the lions social structure, we can assume the female lions have been exposed as well, but they have displayed no obvious symptoms to date,” said Dr. Chris McKinney, Veterinarian at Seneca Park Zoo. “We continue to monitor bloodwork and keepers are closely watching for any additional symptoms.
RCSD looking to help alleviate teacher shortage
Rochester, N.Y. — With more and more teachers leaving the profession in recent years, school districts are looking at new ways to not only bring in new teachers but retain them after they've started. The Rochester City School District thinks it might have found a solution, by partnering with...
Man arrested for burglarizing Susan B. Anthony House
Rochester, N.Y. — One of Rochester's most historic sites was targeted by a thief twice in the same night. Rochester Police say 32-year-old Richard Seawright is facing charges following a pair of burglaries at the Susan B. Anthony House on the city's west side. Officers responded to the museum...
Laura Rideout appealing conviction for murdering husband
Rochester, N.Y. — Laura Rideout, convicted of murdering her estranged husband, Craig, at his Penfield townhome in 2016, has filed an appeal. Rideout claims the prosecution failed to prove its murder and burglary case against her. She also claims her sentence of 25 years to life in prison is...
Mt. Hope Starbucks goes on strike
Rochester, N.Y. — Starbucks workers are on strike. Employees at the Mt. Hope store hit the picket line on Friday, along with 100 stores across the country are taking part. Workers say they're standing in solidarity with their fellow employees, nationwide- over the closings of unionized stores and lagging contract talks.
Crash in Genesee County injures six
Stafford, N.Y — New York State Police are investigating a crash that occurred Wednesday night in Genesee County. The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. in the area of Buckley and Britt roads in Stafford. Six people were hospitalized as a result of the collision. Two people sustained serious injuries,...
Police: Illinois Street house was rented out for rap video during mass shooting
Rochester, N.Y. — Police said up to 30 people were inside an Airbnb on Illinois Street when gunfire erupted around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, killing one man and injuring four others. The house was being rented out for the filming of a rap video in memory of a previous murder...
House engulfed in flames in Ontario County
Hopewell, N.Y — No one was hurt Thursday night as fire engulfed a home in Ontario County. Crews responded around 5 p.m. Thursday to a house on Algerine Street in Hopewell. They said the fire appeared to have started on the first floor of the building before engulfing the home.
Man shot on Maryland Street
Rochester, N.Y — Police are investigating a shooting late Wednesday night on the city's north side. They responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Maryland Street around 10 p.m. Officers then found a man in his 20s who had been shot once in the lower body. The man is currently...
