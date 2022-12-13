Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado snowpack is considerably better than before Christmas last year
Recent snow in the Colorado mountains has caused snowpack to soar much higher than it was at this point in the season a year ago.There has been measurable snow on 15 of the last 21 days in the mountains and the result is a generally healthy snowpack map. Of the eight river basins in Colorado, half of them have above normal snowpack and two of them are near normal including the South Platte basin which includes the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas. The Arkansas and Upper Rio Grande basins in southern Colorado remain below normal largely because most of...
KDVR.com
Will Colorado see subzero temperatures next week?
Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Colorado has a constitutional ban on...
thetrek.co
Deep Hiking: India “Diagonal” Wood May Be the First To Complete the “Colorado X”
It was 2020 and life was staring India Wood in the face. She’d exhausted herself trying to find an agent for her memoir and just closed her business-research firm after 15 years. Her children were grown. “I feel so stuck. I have no income. I’m a failure as a...
Snow totals from December blizzard around Colorado
A large swath of eastern Colorado is snowed under Wednesday after a mid-December blizzard dropped as much as 12 inches. Gusty winds and heavy snow also whipped areas just east of Denver International Airport. Cities and towns in southeastern Colorado like La Junta, Las Animas and Rocky Ford received more than six inches.
20 Things You Should Never Do When Driving in Colorado
Winter driving in Colorado can get pretty crazy at times. Snow, ice, and a state of more than 50% transplants can make for some pretty interesting driving conditions. There will always be drivers who struggle in winter conditions. Heck, there will always be drivers who seem to have no idea what they are doing no matter what season it is. We asked you about some of the things motorists do in Colorado that simply drive you nuts.
skyhinews.com
There’s a crappy situation in Colorado’s backcountry: too many pooping hikers
Hey, backcountry visitors, do Colorado a favor. With a handy-dandy poop kit, help solve the crappy crisis of waste littering the state’s trails and dispersed campsites. The concept of taking along a ready-made poop-disposal kit when hitting the outdoors got a boost last week when the Colorado Tourism Office chose the Gunnison Crested Butte Tourism Association’s “Doo” Colorado Right effort as one of 17 recipients of grants designed to promote sustainable tourism.
Here's were Colorado's snowpack stands after this week's blizzard
After more heavy snow in Colorado's mountain region along with some accumulation in the northeastern region, the state's snowpack remains above the norm moving into mid-December. According to the USDA, Colorado's current snowpack is at 108 percent of the to-date 30-year median as of December 14, significantly higher than last...
Crested Butte News
Gunnison area chosen as major wolf reintroduction site for CO
The Gunnison area along Highway 50 between Monarch Pass and Montrose has been chosen by Colorado Parks and Wildlife to be one of two primary areas in which wolves will be reintroduced to Colorado over the next several years. A public hearing on the draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan will be held in Gunnison on January 25. The Gunnison Stockgrowers Association said this week they do not have an official comment on the draft plan but will be meeting in early January and expect to take a position before the hearing.
Colorado Words that Out-of-Staters Find Impossible to Pronounce
Colorado vocab can be tricky at first, but most people find they can catch on pretty quickly after a few flubs and a little help from our neighbors. Before you worry too much about how to say towns, start with the word Colorado. There are two ways to say, Colorado....
Blizzard conditions close eastern Colorado schools
BENNETT, Colo. — More than a dozen school districts in eastern Colorado are closed Tuesday due to blizzard conditions. Bennett School Dist. 29-J, Byers School Dist. 32-J, Limon Public Schools, Deer Trail School Dist. 26J, Pawnee School District RE-12, Yuma School District 1, Morgan Community College and Strasburg School District 31-J are among those closed Tuesday.
This Colorado Town Has Been Named Most Magical Winter Wonderland
It's the most wonderful time of year to be walking in a winter wonderland, ok so maybe not quite yet but it's going to be here before you know it. The holiday season is a time for memories both from the past and creating new ones with family, friends and loved ones and here in Colorado, there is no shortage of places to do just that but there's one place in particular that is the more memorable and "christmasy" (yeah we're going to make that a word today) than any other place in the state.
Why Colorado roads can remain shut down after snowstorms pass
Colorado highways can be shut down for any number of reasons. Some of those reasons are more obvious than others.
Hikers are pooping all over Colorado's trails – but the tourism office has a plan
Thousands of free kits are being handed out to stop hikers and campers soiling the backcountry
agjournalonline.com
Colorado farms invest in electric tractors
DePetro Farms of Elizabeth, Colorado is the proud owner of what could be the state’s first electric farm tractor. The 10-acre hay and livestock operation took delivery of a Solectrac e25 compact tractor and will be receiving a $22,000 grant toward its costs from the Colorado Clean Diesel Program.
‘Relentless’ blizzard blasts Eastern Plains with wind, snow
A blizzard warning is in effect for the Eastern Plains of Colorado until midnight Tuesday. The blizzard is causing whiteout conditions and road closures for the eastern half of the state.
Copper Mountain builds 70-foot-tall snow jump
COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. — It’s been a strong start to the snow season in the mountains with snow piles getting bigger but at Copper Mountain, Loryn Roberson says they have perhaps the biggest piles of snow around. “Behind me, we have a massive 70-foot big air jump,” said...
Adventurous Souls Will Love Staying in this Cozy Colorado Yurt
Staying in a yurt offers adventurous travelers the unique balance between being immersed in nature, while also having the luxury of certain, modern conveniences. Stay Overnight in a Mongolian Yurt in Ward, Colorado. This is Colorado glamping at its finest. Whether your travels take you to Colorado, or somewhere else,...
Colorado marijuana has never been cheaper
Marijuana was one of the few consumer items to escape the ravages of the 40-year record inflation that has robbed consumers of spending power over the last 18 months.
Home prices are less than $200,000 in these Colorado counties
It's no secret that home prices have been on the rise in many parts of Colorado for years at this point, but there are still some more affordable counties out there. In fact, the median home price is under $200,000 in 13 different counties around the state. According to the...
5280.com
A New Colorado Cookbook Features Stories and Recipes by Local Immigrant and Refugee Women
Prerna Kapoor’s butter chicken is legendary. The Parker resident earned her butter chicken queen title when she won a Denver cook-off for the dish, something that surprised her, but shouldn’t have. Kapoor grew up eating her way through her parents’ Indian restaurants in Japan, so you could say the specialty is in her blood.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
33K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0