The Hollywood Gossip

Audrey Roloff: We're Sort of Broke! But We're a Very Close Family!

Just over a week ago, Audrey Roloff admitted she’s far from a perfect parent. The former reality star felt a need to clap back at critics who have taken her to task for many of her social media posts, a majority of which depict her and husband Jeremy as living some utopian ideal of family life.
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Aldi’s sell-out heated clothes airer will be back in stock on this date

Whether it’s using an electric blanket, portable heater or dehumidifier, owing to the soaring energy prices, we’re all searching for ways to keep costs down. And when it comes to doing the laundry, there’s one appliance you may need to invest in, it’s a heated clothes airer. While a tumble dryer can cost up to £1.55 an hour to operate (depending on the model), a heated airer is a far more energy-efficient way to dry your clothes, as it is likely to cost less than 40p an hour to run.With so many models on the market (and some on the...
E! News

These $25 Yoga Pants on Amazon Have Over 6,800 5-Star Reviews

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The Independent

Etiquette expert demonstrates how to hold yourself in a ‘ladylike’ manner

An etiquette expert has demonstrated how women should hold themselves in a “ladylike” manner in the workplace.Jackie Vernon-Thompson shows off how women should enter and exit a car, saying “both feet should land on the ground together.”She then shows a group how to pick something up from the floor, “gracefully, like a lady,” locking your knees and holding the hem of your dress.“You’re not exposing anything, that’s what a lady does. So graceful,” Ms Vernon-Thompson says.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK’s first-ever Christmas grotto for children with vision impairment launches'He's coming home': Women's Aid campaign warns of tragic stats around World CupMost Googled word of 2022 revealed
Scary Mommy

I Ordered A Weighted Stuffed Animal For My Anxiety, And It’s Working

Last week I ordered a weighted stuffed animal — a pink dinosaur, to be specific — from Target. No, I wasn’t doing some early-ish Christmas shopping for the kids. This stuffie was for me. After what feels like a whole lot of failed attempts at working through the end of my childbearing years and the absence of a new baby in my house, I figured I would give this a go. And I kind of think it’s working.
Harper's Bazaar

How to put the sparkle back into your business

Hélène Poulit-Duquesne credits her success in the world of luxury to starting early. The CEO of Boucheron began her career as chief of staff to the general manager at LVMH when she was just 22, having recently graduated from business school in France. “It was super-interesting, because it gave me a helicopter view of the company,” she says of that formative experience. “Usually at that age, you wouldn’t get so much strategic insight.” She went on to take a role at one of LVMH’s fragrance brands and then joined the marketing team at Cartier, where she remained for two decades, working her way up from product manager to marketing director and eventually commercial director. The opportunity to take the top job at Boucheron came her way in 2015. “It was a brand that I loved, and one that I thought was the closest to Cartier in terms of its DNA,” she reflects. “There was so much potential – I wanted to awaken the ‘sleeping beauty’…”
Parade

Christmas Fanatic Spends 200 Hours Decorating His NYC Apartment—Take a Peek Inside

There's an apartment on Manhattan's Lower East Side that gets decked out with thousands of Christmas lights every year, but you wouldn't know it unless you've seen the inside. The NYC resident behind the over-the-top holiday decor, Frank Bianco, has shared snippets of his process on Instagram—where he is better known by his username and alter ego, "Frankie Christmas."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

This Mediterranean dip may be the healthiest thing on your holiday table

When Instagram star Suzy Karadsheh's Mediterranean cookbook published this year, it became a fast New York Times best seller. No wonder, her dreamy dishes are fresh, healthy and tasty. She shows CNN her citrusy dip for gatherings that will have you saving that cream cheese for morning bagels. Find the full recipe here.

