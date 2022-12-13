Hélène Poulit-Duquesne credits her success in the world of luxury to starting early. The CEO of Boucheron began her career as chief of staff to the general manager at LVMH when she was just 22, having recently graduated from business school in France. “It was super-interesting, because it gave me a helicopter view of the company,” she says of that formative experience. “Usually at that age, you wouldn’t get so much strategic insight.” She went on to take a role at one of LVMH’s fragrance brands and then joined the marketing team at Cartier, where she remained for two decades, working her way up from product manager to marketing director and eventually commercial director. The opportunity to take the top job at Boucheron came her way in 2015. “It was a brand that I loved, and one that I thought was the closest to Cartier in terms of its DNA,” she reflects. “There was so much potential – I wanted to awaken the ‘sleeping beauty’…”

1 DAY AGO