Read full article on original website
Related
3 Pa. Christmas events named among the best in the nation
Three Pennsylvania amusement parks landed in the “10Best Theme Park Holiday Events” reader’s choice poll by USA Today. Coming in at No. 1 was SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration.
Christmas cupcakes; new bakery; mystery woman: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. High: 42; Low: 25. Rain, snow. Still unknown: A teen boy walking through a wooded area in Beaver County eight years ago stumbled upon the decapitated, embalmed head of an older woman. For several reasons, authorities still don’t know who she was.
New burger to debut in food court at 2023 Pa. Farm Show
Hungry visitors at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show have a new food to look forward to when the show opens in January. The PA Mushroom Farmers announced on Friday they will sell a new Blended Mushroom Steakhouse Burger. Made from a blend of 60% grass-fed beef and 40% mushrooms, the...
Pa.’s newest old-growth forest might have the most interesting backstory of all
Nolde Forest, an environmental education center in the state park system of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, is Pennsylvania’s newest old-growth forest. The 700-acre site near Reading in Berks County has been inducted into the Old-Growth Forest Network, a national organization working to preserve ancient forests...
‘Sending the wrong message’: Pa. school board member refused to vote for ‘cis, white male’
A school board member of a district in Pennsylvania has resigned after comments she made during a recent meeting. The member refused to vote for a “cis, white male” for board president, claiming it would be “sending the wrong message.”. SIMILAR STORIES: Harrisburg school district leaning toward...
One of Pa.’s ‘most beautiful’ buildings is this one, finds study
With its storied cities and towns, it’s safe to say Pennsylvania has quite a lot of beautiful architecture. Unsurprisingly, then, one building was recently listed among the state’s “most beautiful.”. SIMILAR STORIES: 2 Pa. spots among ‘most magical winter wonderlands’ in U.S. Angi — formerly...
Central Pa. man sent to prison for conspiring with inmates to steal pandemic benefits
A New Cumberland man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for conspiring with a group that included state prison inmates to make false unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic. Harrisburg-based U.S. Justice Department officials said Friday that Andrew Marszalek, 24, pleaded guilty to fraud- and conspiracy-related charges. The department...
As Pa. faces its worst flu season in years and COVID-19 ticks up, how are hospitals holding up?
Hospitals around the United States are feeling pressure from multiple fronts: RSV cases among children have been up for months, overloading some pediatric units. The nation, including Pennsylvania, is in the midst of its worst flu season in years. Most recently, COVID-19 cases have begun to climb. PennLive has been...
Man who killed 2 women in Pa. charged in Michigan, extradited
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man who pleaded guilty to killing two women in Pennsylvania was extradited to Michigan to face a first-degree murder charge in the slaying of a pregnant woman who disappeared more than 17 years ago. Harold David Haulman III was charged Wednesday in Calhoun County...
PETA blames Pennsylvania barn fire that killed 250K chickens on non-vegans
Thousands of chickens were killed after a fire broke out at a Lebanon County farm this week. Now animal rights group PETA is blaming their deaths on those who don’t follow a vegan lifestyle. SIMILAR STORIES: PETA asks for federal investigation into treatment of lab monkeys after Pa. crash,...
BetMGM Sportsbook Ohio: Launch updates & best offers
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. BetMGM Ohio promo code - Updated Dec. 2022. Going live on January 1st, BetMGM sportsbook is a fantastic option for sports bettors in...
More people dying of sepsis, other common causes at Pa. hospitals, report card says
More people are dying while being treated for common ailments — including bloodstream infections, diabetes and abnormal heartbeats — at Pennsylvania hospitals than five years ago, according to a new annual report. The biggest increase involved blood infections, officially known as sepsis, with the mortality rate increasing by...
Don’t bring the kids - Pocono resort will be an adults-only attraction starting on Sunday
As of Sunday, Dec. 18, a resort in Mount Pocono will be for adults only. Mount Airy Casino Resort in Mount Pocono, Monroe County, has announced that all guests on the entire property must be at least 21 years of age as of Dec. 18.
Caesars Maryland promo code PENNLIVEPICS: Bet $20, Get $100 offer for MD bettors today
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. By using our PENNLIVEPICS promo code at Caesars, new players in Maryland betting on any sporting event this week can get a Bet $20,...
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio: Latest promo & best Ohio launch offer
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code - Updated December 2022. On January 1st, 2023, Caesars will debut their services in Ohio. For bettors, this...
Ohio sports betting: Best Ohio sportsbooks available in 2023
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Table of Contents. Sports betting becomes legal in Ohio on January 1st, 2023. Legal sports betting will go live in Ohio on January...
QAnon follower who chased officer on Jan. 6 gets 5 years
WASHINGTON — An Iowa construction worker and QAnon follower was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, when he led a crowd chasing a police officer who diverted rioters away from lawmakers. Wearing a T-shirt celebrating...
Pa pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle
A 70-year-old woman has died after being hit by a vehicle in Luzerne County, according to a story from WNEP. The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday along Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard near Coal Street. Witnesses told police that a woman was pushing a shopping cart along the side of...
Massachusetts town hires feds to kill coyotes for $5,000-$10,000
A Massachusetts town has decided to become the first in the state to contract with the federal government to kill coyotes locals say have killed pets and become a dangerous nuisance. Local officials said eight to 12 coyotes inhabit Nahant, a densely settled town of about 3,300 people on a...
Agency argues against delay in filling 3 Pa. House vacancies
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s statewide elections agency said in a court filing Friday that it is moving ahead with plans for special elections to fill three state House vacancies in early February unless a court orders otherwise. The Department of State and acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman submitted...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
196K+
Followers
84K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0