Little Rock, AR

KATV

One left dead after a shooting on South University in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A shooting that took place Tuesday night on South University Avenue in Little Rock left one dead. The city of Little Rock posted an update on Wednesday and said that the Southwest Patrol Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded at 8:24 p.m. to the 4800 block of South University.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Christmas at Taylor Field happening 'one more time'

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Historic Taylor Field announced Friday that they are hosting "Christmas at Taylor Field" one more time before Christmas. Jeff Gross of Taylor Field said that the event will be held on Dec. 20. This will also be a chance to see Santa Claus before Christmas...
PINE BLUFF, AR
KATV

LRSD Board President updates on the unauthorized activity with their network

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock School District Board President spoke on the updated status of the unauthorized activity on their network on Thursday. "As of today, we can report that a final agreement has been executed. We cannot share the details of this agreement, but we are in the process of retrieving the data that was taken from our system. Once we have confirmation that this process is complete, we will contact every individual whose data may have been compromised and will provide credit monitoring/identity theft services to these individuals," said Greg Adams, Little Rock School District Board President. "As a precautionary measure, we will also provide these same services to every current LSD employee. LSD employees will be receiving information by U.S., mail in the coming days to subscribe to credit and identity theft monitoring services."
KATV

Senior pastor of First United Methodist Church suspended

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Senior Pastor John Miles of the First United Methodist Church has been suspended, our content partner Region 8 News reported. The move comes after the FUMC voted during a Thursday, Dec. 15 meeting to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church for a second time, with 635 people voting not to remain a part of UMC.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

GloWild light festival continues economic impact on Little Rock Zoo

Little Rock (KATV) — The GloWild light show is underway at the Little Rock Zoo. For the second year of this annual Winter Festival, the zoo has doubled the lantern display for community enjoyment. This fundraiser is in partnership with Tianyu Arts & Culture with ticket proceeds going toward...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Employees at a Fayetteville Starbucks voted to unionize

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Starbucks location in Fayetteville voted to unionize. According to our content partners at 40/29 News, another Starbucks location on Martin Luther King Boulevard is also looking to do the same. The Wedington location as well as the Martin Luther King Boulevard may take action...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

