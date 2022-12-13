Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places To Visit In Arkansas During Christmas SeasonWrld_FaymuzArkansas State
Positive News: Veteran Loses His U.S. Army Ring on Veteran's Day and Good Samaritan Finds the Rightful Owner on FacebookZack LoveConway, AR
Nostalgic photo from Little Rock released to the publicAdrian HolmanLittle Rock, AR
Holiday Bonus Payments Worth Between $500 and $5,000 - Are you Eligible?Aneka DuncanJacksonville, AR
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Related
KATV
Benton police are searching for a man who walked out of Home Depot without paying
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced they are searching for the identity of a man who stole from Home Depot. According to the police, this incident occurred on Nov. 19 and they have yet to locate the man. Police said he walked out of the store...
KATV
Arkansas law enforcement & state officials react to the loss of fallen Stuttgart officer
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The state of Arkansas was shaken at the news of a Stuttgart police officer being killed in the line of duty in an overnight gunfire exchange with a suspect Wednesday night. Police said a vehicle pursuit began at around 11 p.m. with a Stone County...
KATV
Sherwood police need the public to assist in identifying Academy Sports thieves
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Sherwood Police Department announced Thursday they need the public to help them with identifying individuals who stole from Academy Sports. According to police, the individuals entered the store on multiple occasions and stole clothing. If you have information or know someone that can provide...
KATV
One left dead after a shooting on South University in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A shooting that took place Tuesday night on South University Avenue in Little Rock left one dead. The city of Little Rock posted an update on Wednesday and said that the Southwest Patrol Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded at 8:24 p.m. to the 4800 block of South University.
KATV
Students, teachers at Prairie Grove stay home due to fake school shooting video
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Some Prairie Grove students and teachers stayed home from school on Wednesday due to a fake school shooting video, our content partner 40/29 News reported. “We've had a higher than normal absenteeism at our schools," interim Superintendent Pete Joenks said. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, Prairie...
KATV
Faulkner County Sheriff's Office: Suspect arrested in Lawrence Landing shooting
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that an arrest was made in connection to the Lawrence Landing shooting on Monday. No names have been released at this time. Police originally said that the shooting to place around 4:42 p.m. Police said that no additional...
KATV
One Stuttgart officer dead after an overnight gunfire exchange with suspect
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police officials confirmed Thursday morning that a Stuttgart police officer has been killed in an overnight shooting, with a state police officer also being injured. To make a contribution, click HERE. A vehicle pursuit began at around 11 p.m. Wednesday night with a...
KATV
'Amazing for them:' struggling NLR mother receives Christmas gifts for her 7 children
Little Rock (KATV) — Throughout the state, Arkansans have been calling, email, sending social media KATV about how to help a struggling North Little Rock mother. We reported on Wednesday night that Brandy Trice, a single of mother of seven kids is asking for help to pay a $700 water bill.
KATV
Blue & You Foundation: Mini Grant Program
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Grant applications are January 1st-February 15th. For more information on Blue & You, click here.
KATV
North Little Rock mother pleads for help after landlord won't assist with $700 water bill
North Little Rock (KATV) — A North Little Rock woman is asking for help with the problems she's facing after receiving a $700 water bill that her landlord refuses to pay. Brandy Trice told KATV some of the issues she's dealing with include cracks in the ceiling, multiple leaks around the home, and not being able to turn on central air or heat.
KATV
Pavement striping in Saline County will cause slow traffic on the weekend
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation released information on Friday about how pavement striping will result in slow traffic. ARDOT said that crews are working to widen Interstate 30 to six lanes in Saline County and will have to restripe the centerline markings this Saturday, Dec. 17.
KATV
Christmas at Taylor Field happening 'one more time'
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Historic Taylor Field announced Friday that they are hosting "Christmas at Taylor Field" one more time before Christmas. Jeff Gross of Taylor Field said that the event will be held on Dec. 20. This will also be a chance to see Santa Claus before Christmas...
KATV
Suspect who shot at woman's car on I-430 has been arrested and charged with 2 felonies
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas State Police announced Wednesday they have made an arrest in regard to a shooting incident back on March 7. Police said they have arrested and charged 32-year-old Christian M. Torrence. Torrence shot the woman's vehicle along Interstate 430 near the David O. Dodd...
KATV
UAMS receives $2 million commitment to establish Dr. Rhonda & Ken Dick Endowed Scholarship
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences announced Thursday it received a $ 2 million commitment from Rhonda M. Dick, M.D., and Joseph Kennedy “Ken” Dick, MBA. The purpose of this commitment is to establish the Dr. Rhonda and Ken Dick Endowed Scholarship...
KATV
LRSD Board President updates on the unauthorized activity with their network
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock School District Board President spoke on the updated status of the unauthorized activity on their network on Thursday. "As of today, we can report that a final agreement has been executed. We cannot share the details of this agreement, but we are in the process of retrieving the data that was taken from our system. Once we have confirmation that this process is complete, we will contact every individual whose data may have been compromised and will provide credit monitoring/identity theft services to these individuals," said Greg Adams, Little Rock School District Board President. "As a precautionary measure, we will also provide these same services to every current LSD employee. LSD employees will be receiving information by U.S., mail in the coming days to subscribe to credit and identity theft monitoring services."
KATV
Senior pastor of First United Methodist Church suspended
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Senior Pastor John Miles of the First United Methodist Church has been suspended, our content partner Region 8 News reported. The move comes after the FUMC voted during a Thursday, Dec. 15 meeting to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church for a second time, with 635 people voting not to remain a part of UMC.
KATV
Unsanitary conditions causing health issues, Little Rock apartment tenants say
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Tenants of a Little Rock apartment complex say that unsanitary living conditions are affecting their health. Yesterday, residents OF Villas on Sixty Fifth Apartments told us that their complaints to management about horrible living conditions are not being addressed. Abandoned apartments--full of garbage and pests--are...
KATV
Walmart offering 'early tax refund advance loan' option to customers starting Thursday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Walmart stores in Little Rock are making it easier for customers to get up to $1,000 with an early refund advance loan, just in time for last-minute holiday shopping, the retail giant said Thursday. Officials said the early refund advance loans are based on a...
KATV
GloWild light festival continues economic impact on Little Rock Zoo
Little Rock (KATV) — The GloWild light show is underway at the Little Rock Zoo. For the second year of this annual Winter Festival, the zoo has doubled the lantern display for community enjoyment. This fundraiser is in partnership with Tianyu Arts & Culture with ticket proceeds going toward...
KATV
Employees at a Fayetteville Starbucks voted to unionize
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Starbucks location in Fayetteville voted to unionize. According to our content partners at 40/29 News, another Starbucks location on Martin Luther King Boulevard is also looking to do the same. The Wedington location as well as the Martin Luther King Boulevard may take action...
Comments / 0