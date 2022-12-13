LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock School District Board President spoke on the updated status of the unauthorized activity on their network on Thursday. "As of today, we can report that a final agreement has been executed. We cannot share the details of this agreement, but we are in the process of retrieving the data that was taken from our system. Once we have confirmation that this process is complete, we will contact every individual whose data may have been compromised and will provide credit monitoring/identity theft services to these individuals," said Greg Adams, Little Rock School District Board President. "As a precautionary measure, we will also provide these same services to every current LSD employee. LSD employees will be receiving information by U.S., mail in the coming days to subscribe to credit and identity theft monitoring services."

1 DAY AGO