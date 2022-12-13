UPDATE: Missing juvenile found safe out of Fayette County

UPDATE: The previously posted runaway juvenile, Takya Johnson, has been located and returned to her residence.

Sheriff Mike Fridley would like to thank the community once again for your help in locating the child.

—————

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident.

At approximately 9:00 pm on December 11, 2022, deputies received notification of a runaway juvenile that left her residence on Monroe Street in Mount Hope.

The juvenile, 17-year-old Takya J. Johnson, was last seen wearing red Grinch pants, and a long sleeve shirt.

If you see her or know of her whereabouts, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at (304)574-4216 or Fayette County OEM at (304)574-3590