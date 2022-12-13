PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There is nothing more heartbreaking than watching a loved one go down the Alzheimer's path. It's in the top-ten causes of death and currently impacts one person out of every nine in the United States over the age of 65. But is there something you could do right now to better your chances against Alzheimer's? It's easily done by everyone, and the sooner you start, the better your odds no matter your age. Three times a day and more, we can improve our mental health horizon. "There actually have been a few studies that have shown that what we eat can definitely...

3 DAYS AGO