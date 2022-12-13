Read full article on original website
Hair Experts Swear By These 2 Shampoos To Boost Volume And Thickness
Losing hair and the look of voluminous, thick tresses is inevitable for many with age, but with the right haircare products and balanced diet, you can revive flatter, thinner or duller locks. We reached out to professional hair stylists and hair expe...
What's An Aortic Aneurysm? Here Are The Causes And The Signs Of One.
Journalist Grant Wahl died suddenly from the heart issue while covering the World Cup. Here's what to know.
12tomatoes.com
Two Simple Diet Changes May Improve Gut Health
Multiple studies have recently shown that adding some simple (and delicious) ingredients to your daily diet can have an impact for the better on your gut health. And, if you’re thinking it must be vegetables you’re wrong. The magic ingredients for a better gut microbiome are actually peanuts and spices. The studies were conducted to research the results of food additions in a series of 2 studies, but in each case the baseline gut microbiome was studied and then compared to later results when participants had been on the special diets. Researchers found that these additions fostered strains of the good bacteria genus, Ruminococcaceae, which usually indicates good liver and bowel function.
When Does Shortness of Breath Signal a Potential Heart Problem?
It’s pretty well-known that chest pain is a possible sign of heart trouble—but it’s far from the only sign. Shortness of breath—which can feel like you’re exerting yourself more than you’re used to—is another big one to pay attention to, because it can signal heart valve disease, heart attack, and heart failure, among other cardiovascular issues.
What Higher Levels Of Vitamin D Can Do For Your Brain Health
Consuming vitamin D can bring a variety of benefits. Now, experts are elaborating on what higher concentrations of the vitamin can do for your brain health.
These Are Actually The Best Winter Veggies To Eat For Weight Loss, Doctors Say
It can be easy to forget about your weight loss goals in the winter. You’re all bundled up, there are tons of desserts to choose from over the holidays (although you can still make a semi-healthy pie!), and all you want is to eat plates and plates of comfort foods. However, if you want to get a head-start on your New Year’s resolution or just stay on track with your progress, there are tons of tasty foods you can eat this winter that are as healthy as they are delicious. In fact, there are a few vegetables doctors say can be a great help on your weight loss journey.
Why Flaxseeds Could Be Key To Aging Well
Flaxseeds have been touted as an important source of omega-3s, but can they help with aging? Find out how flaxseeds may be the key to aging well.
Science Focus
Broken Heart Syndrome: How scientists unravelled the cardiac mystery
Leading cardiac expert Sian E Harding reveals the secrets of the heart, in this extract from her latest book, The Exquisite Machine. The first report of a strange new heart disease began in 1990, among the chaos and carnage of a huge earthquake in Japan. Hospitals were inundated, not only by the injured from the earthquake damage, but also a wave of people with suspected heart attacks. This is a phenomenon that had been seen before around the time of major disasters and yet the cause had remained a mystery. But the difference from other such disasters is that it was happening in Japan, a country with a significant number of high-tech hospitals.
psychologytoday.com
Are You Aware of Medical Gaslighting?
The first time it happened I was experiencing intense chest pains. My primary care physician, who was a woman, referred me to the cardiologist in her practice, a man. He spent five minutes with me and diagnosed me with anxiety. I was aware my chart was peppered with mental health diagnoses such as depression, anorexia, and probably anxiety, as well as the psychotropic medications I was prescribed.
Healthline
The Effects, Risks, and Potential Health Benefits of “Magic Mushrooms”
Archeological evidence suggests that humans have been using “shrooms,” also called magic mushrooms, for ceremonial and medicinal purposes for thousands of years. In Central America, Aztec and Mazateca cultures believed these mushrooms had divine properties and used them during coronations and other important events until at least the 1500s.
Freethink
How you breathe affects your brain
If you’re lucky enough to live to 80, you’ll take up to a billion breaths in the course of your life, inhaling and exhaling enough air to fill about 50 Goodyear blimps or more. We take about 20,000 breaths a day, sucking in oxygen to fuel our cells and tissues, and ridding the body of carbon dioxide that builds up as a result of cellular metabolism. Breathing is so essential to life that people generally die within minutes if it stops.
myscience.org
The parasite that is the most frequent cause of a type of meningitis, found for the first time in rats from continental Europe
A research conducted by the Parasites and Health group of the University of Valencia has found for the first time in continental Europe the nematode worm) Angiostrongylus cantonensis, a zoonotic (capable of being transmitted to humans) parasite present in the pulmonary arteries of rats and that it is the most common causative agent in humans of eosinophilic meningitis (EM). This disease causes inflammation of the membrane that covers the brain and can cause seizures, brain damage and visual disturbances, among other symptoms.
Healthline
Can COPD Cause Finger Clubbing?
Finger clubbing is not a typical symptom of COPD. But clubbed fingers may be a sign of another lung condition that might happen at the same time as COPD, like lung cancer or bronchiectasis. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a lung disease marked by inflammation and damage to your...
MedicalXpress
Surgical risk persists for patients who've had COVID
When patients undergo any type of surgery after having had COVID, their odds of significant postoperative problems diminish with elapsed time from COVID diagnosis. Researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center now report that this trend of decreasing risk persists longer than previously known, for as long as 13 months after surgery. Their report appeared Dec. 14 in JAMA Network Open.
brytfmonline.com
Insomnia: Top Effective Ways To Normalize Your Sleep
Sleep problems occur in half of the world’s population from time to time. Insomnia is provoked by hormonal disruptions, problems of the cardiovascular and respiratory systems. Don’t ignore such factors as stress, constant nervous tension and the frantic pace of life. As a result of emotional overload, every third inhabitant of the metropolis is familiar with insomnia.
Avoiding Alzheimers: Adjusting your diet to avoid the disease
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There is nothing more heartbreaking than watching a loved one go down the Alzheimer's path. It's in the top-ten causes of death and currently impacts one person out of every nine in the United States over the age of 65. But is there something you could do right now to better your chances against Alzheimer's? It's easily done by everyone, and the sooner you start, the better your odds no matter your age. Three times a day and more, we can improve our mental health horizon. "There actually have been a few studies that have shown that what we eat can definitely...
reviewofoptometry.com
Systolic Hypertension May Pose Modifiable Risk Factor for POAG
In an effort to better pinpoint the association between systemic blood pressure and incident primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) using a large open-access database, researchers recently found that higher systolic blood pressure and pulse pressure were associated with an increased risk of incident POAG. The prospective cohort study included 484,268 participants...
MedicalXpress
Study uncovers factors linked to optimal aging
What are the keys to "successful" or optimal aging? A new study followed more than 7000 middle aged and older Canadians for approximately three years to identify the factors linked to well-being as we age. They found that those who were female, married, physically active and not obese and those...
infomeddnews.com
What Causes Edema?
Edema is something that can happen when your capillaries, which are tiny blood vessels, leak fluid. The fluid will build up in the tissues around it, and that leads to swelling. There is a wide range of reasons edema can occur, ranging from something as simple as eating too many...
What Is Malaise?
If you've ever felt off, but couldn't figure out what exactly was wrong, you might have experienced malaise. Malaise is not a condition, but it can appear as a symptom of many other health conditions. It is characterized by a sense of weakness, tiredness, discomfort, or feeling unwell. Sometimes malaise is confused with fatigue, which can co-occur with malaise, but fatigue is a distinct condition characterized by exhaustion that does not improve with rest. What Causes Malaise?Malaise is a general feeling of being unwell that may be a symptom of multiple health conditions, reactions to medications, or other causes.Research says that...
