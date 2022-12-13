Read full article on original website
How to generate your own invoices using Invoice Ninja
Invoice Ninja is a free, open-source program that comes with a suite of invoicing and account management tools. It enables you to accept payments online, create invoices in a streamlined, hassle-free manner, and manage your clients through a central dashboard. Invoice Ninja is a self-hosted program, which means it takes...
How the cost of energy crisis trickles down to data centers as an end user
Due to the conflict in Ukraine and disruptions in the flow of natural gas across Europe, energy prices are increasing around the world. While some governments are taking steps to cap the increase, the likelihood that there will still be an increase over the coming months is high. Companies that...
Produce your own bills with BoxBilling
BoxBilling (opens in new tab) is an open-source billing program that’s entirely free to use. It can process payments for your ecommerce platform or small business, automatically create and track invoices and orders, and manage customer support tickets. The program can be challenging to install, requiring some basic knowledge...
Devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 3000 review
Devolo’s app still needs a little work, but the Devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 3000 is an affordable range extender that can get fast Wi-Fi to the rooms where you need it. A Wi-Fi range extender is a good option if you need to improve the Wi-Fi in just one or two rooms within your home - although Devolo prefers to call them ‘repeaters’ rather than ‘range extenders’. We‘ve always been a fan of Devolo’s Magic products, as they provide both Wi-Fi and PowerLine connectivity that can reach even into the annoying deadspot in the office at the back of our building.
Demand gen vs lead gen: What's the difference?
If you’re preparing a marketing and sales strategy, you’re likely looking at different ways to engage with potential customers—and that’s where demand and lead generation comes in. Demand generation and lead generation are key to attracting new customers and monetizing your sales funnel, but they’re used...
Microsoft bans cryptomining in Azure
Microsoft has officially banned cryptomining within its Azure cloud services in a rather inconspicuous way. An update (opens in new tab) to its Universal License Terms for Online Services, which mainly applies to its cloud platform, states that "mining cryptocurrency is prohibited without prior Microsoft approval." The post goes on...
LG B2 review: a great budget OLED TV for movie fans and gamers
The LG B2 series is the company’s step-up OLED TV line, adding on gaming-friendly features such as 120Hz, VRR, ALLM, and FreeSync Premium to the impressive basic picture quality also found in the entry level LG A2 series. Like the A2 TVs, B2 sets have limited brightness compared to the best OLED models, and the built-in sound quality is just so-so. But if you want an affordable OLED TV for watching movies that’s also got game, the B2 series is the one to buy.
How to launch your own website with WebsiteBaker
WebsiteBaker is a modern, open-source content management system (CMS) that’s designed with power and usability in mind. There are loads of developer tools on offer, but you don’t need any special tech skills to use its basic features—which makes it a versatile option for business users who want to create their own website.
Samsung Galaxy S23 dummy units show off the look of the flagship phones
As the launch of the Samsung Galaxy 23 series draws closer and closer, so the leaks continue to arrive – and the latest teaser for these flagship phones comes in the form of images of dummy units of the devices that have been posted online. Posted to Slash Leaks...
How to build your own email marketing service with phpList
Mailing list management software phpList (opens in new tab) is easily one of the most important and influential pieces of software written in PHP. For over 22 years, programmers have been using phpList as a library for sending bulk emails, newsletters, and advertising to their subscribers. phpList has expanded to...
Why now could be the best time to upgrade your printing hardware
With all that has changed in the world of work over the past few years, it can be reassuring to note that office printers are still very much important to many of us, whether you're back in a company workplace or working from a home office. Providing a vital way...
Set up an accounting system with FrontAccounting
FrontAccounting (opens in new tab) is a capable enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for small businesses. It can handle accounting functions, inventory management, reporting, invoicing, and even procurement for manufacturing departments. Best of all, FrontAccounting is entirely free, relying on voluntary donations from satisfied users. Getting started with this free,...
The essential tech supporting SMBs
Dell’s Sarah Burkhart on identifying the right devices for your small or medium-sized business. Technology has long sat at the heart of businesses of all sizes, and the developments of recent years have led to these organizations relying more heavily on their tech than ever. But for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), the importance of technology does not necessarily match the amount of resource they have to support it.
AWS CISO: Why our new Security Lake is a game-changer for the industry
The recent AWS re:Invent 2022 event in Las Vegas saw the cloud giant unveil a host of new releases across its technology portfolio, but this year, one of the biggest launches was about keeping data safe. Amazon Security Lake is a new security-focused data lake service aimed at helping users...
Build your own calendar application with WebCalendar
WebCalendar (opens in new tab) is an open-source application you can use to create a private online calendar, a multi-user calendar for collaboration, or a public event calendar that’s viewable by all. It supports email reminders, multiple calendar views, and 30 languages. The latest stable version of WebCalendar, version...
How to install live chat software with Sales Syntax
Sales Syntax (opens in new tab) is an open-source customer relationship management (CRM) program that focuses on providing a high-quality live chat experience. Its user interface is outdated, but there are several useful tools on offer. The program is free to use, but being a self-hosted program, you will need...
How to host your own learning management software with Moodle LMS
Moodle (opens in new tab) LMS provides you with a platform to create personalized learning environments. You will get a strong set of learner-centric tools that empower teaching and learning. As open-source software, Moodle can be used for free on both commercial and non-commercial projects. Even better, we’ve partnered with...
macOS Ventura problems: how to fix the most common issues on your Mac
Apple’s macOS Ventura is the latest and greatest operating system to land on the Mac, and it comes with a host of fantastic features for a range of use cases. But that doesn’t mean it always runs smoothly. In fact, it can have its fair share of frustrating problems and glitchy mishaps.
Amazon's best standing desk deals
Looking for the best deals on standing desks for your home office? Check out Amazon's current selection of top standing desk deals. These offers are constantly changing, so be sure to check back regularly for the latest updates on the best deals available on Amazon. (Not in the US? Scroll...
