Lead threat prompts call for greater action
Last year, 728 kids in Davenport tested positive for lead in their blood. And while health experts say no amount of lead is safe for kids, public health authorities took their most stringent action in only a fraction of those cases. Just nine cases met the threshold to assign a...
State finances to dip slightly next year, panel projects
DES MOINES — State revenue is projected to fall slightly — although not by as much as previously feared — during the current state budget year, according to a state panel. And revenue will increase only marginally — by just 0.1% — in the next state budget...
Iowa’s COVID-19 infection rate increases but at slower pace
The number of new coronavirus infections tracked by the state increased this past week, but it was a smaller increase than last week’s relatively large jump, according to Iowa Department of Health and Human Services data. The state on Wednesday reported 3,704 new documented infections among those who had...
Baker to transition from Massachusetts governor to NCAA president
(The Center Square) – Outgoing Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has already found a landing spot for his post-political career. The second-term Republican governor has been named as the next president of the National Collegiate Athletics Association, the organization said. Baker, who played basketball at Harvard University, will take the reins in March from Dr. Mark Emmert. Emmert will serve as a consultant to the organization through June.
