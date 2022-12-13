(The Center Square) – Outgoing Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has already found a landing spot for his post-political career. The second-term Republican governor has been named as the next president of the National Collegiate Athletics Association, the organization said. Baker, who played basketball at Harvard University, will take the reins in March from Dr. Mark Emmert. Emmert will serve as a consultant to the organization through June.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO