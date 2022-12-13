ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

nittanysportsnow.com

Wake Forest DB Gavin Holmes to Visit Penn State in Early January

Gavin Holmes, a CB from Wake Forest who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, is taking an official visit to Penn State the weekend of Jan. 7-8, he announced via Twitter early Thursday afternoon. Holmes (5-foot-11, 175 pounds), played at Wake from 2020 through this past season. His announcement...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

2023 4-Star Linebacker Kaveion Keys Commits to Penn State

On Friday morning, Kaveion Keys, a Class of 2023 four-star linebacker from Varina High School in Richmond, Virginia, committed to Penn State. Keys (6-foot-3, 205 pounds), committed to North Carolina in August, decommited earlier in the month and reopened his recruitment. Keys is the No. 4 player in Virginia, the No. 21 linebacker nationally and the No. 278 overall player in his class, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Daily Notebook: Dec. 16

Keep updated on news on news concerning Penn State sports and news within the Big Ten Conference in the Penn State Daily Notebook. **Coach James Franklin visited the home of five-star Class of 2023 OL commit J’ven Williams.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Target Kaveion Keys to Announce Commitment Friday Morning

Penn State Class of 2023 Target Kaveion Keys, a four-star linebacker from Varina High School in Richmond, Virginia, is announcing his commitment Friday morning at around 8:30 in his high school auditorium, he tweeted Thursday afternoon. Keys (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) had been committed to North Carolina, but de-committed earlier this...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
baltimorepositive.com

Holiday crab cakes are the best ones!

The Maryland Crab Cake Tour returned to our downtown home at Faidley’s in Lexington Market (yes, they’re still at the same place for a few more months) with Roz Lane from The Maryland Lottery dropping by with holiday updates and Damye Hahn telling us how easy it is to ship the best crab cakes in the world fresh with a click.
BALTIMORE, MD
Travel Maven

This Buffet has Been Named the Best in Maryland

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Maryland is home to dozens of different buffets but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest. They put together a list of some of the best and most delicious buffets in the country and Baltimore's Nepal House made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
BALTIMORE, MD
Voice of America

Washington Bids Heartfelt Goodbye to RFK Stadium

In Washington, Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium — known as RFK stadium – which hosted many of the capital’s beloved sports teams – is decades old and now defunct. It holds many memories for fans but is now being deconstructed in phases through 2023 to make way for something new. As part of a farewell campaign, fans are being invited to buy some of the old stadium seats. Maxim Moskalkov has the story. Camera: Artyom Kokhan.
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

$250,000 lottery ticket sold in Baltimore leads list of big winners

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A $250,000-winning scratch-off ticket sold in Baltimore led the list of the Maryland Lottery’s biggest winners in the past week, and another five players also landed six-digit prizes in Glen Burnie, Havre de Grace, Prince Frederick, Silver Spring and Waldorf. In all, 48 tickets across...
BALTIMORE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

These mostly forgotten islands on the Potomac are finding modern-day uses

The Potomac is one of America’s most storied rivers, from its headwaters in West Virginia, through the nation’s capital, to its journey’s end at the Chesapeake Bay. In 1608, Capt. John Smith and his band of explorers were the first white men to sail the river above present-day Washington, D.C., traveling upstream until their small boat could go no farther, their progress blocked by islands that began to appear in the waters.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Regional biking and walking trails planned for West Virginia’s eastern panhandle

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Regional planners in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle are moving ahead with designs for a multi-county bike and pedestrian trail. Matt Mullinex with the Metropolitan Planning Organization said that as the region rapidly grows bike routes and walking lanes are an environmentally-friendly alternative to motor vehicles. These trails promote health […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
live5news.com

Citadel cadet suspended after role in Capitol riot, guilty plea

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Citadel cadet has been suspended from the military college after pleading guilty for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Elias Irizarry, 21, was arrested in March of 2021 after several people who know him identified him to federal officials. Irizarry drove to...
YORK COUNTY, SC
foxbaltimore.com

WEATHER ALERT | Winter weather to impact Thursday morning rush hour in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland is bracing for winter weather accompanying the next weather-maker on Thursday. Before the winter weather arrives, it will stay dry, chilly, and quiet midweek. After a clear and cold overnight, Wednesday's temperatures will be in the mid 40s, but a few more clouds will move into the region ahead of a complex weather system.
MARYLAND STATE

