nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State AD Patrick Kraft Talks Rose Bowl, NIL, Transparency and More In News Conference
On Friday, in his press conference for on-campus Rose Bowl media day, Penn State athletic director Patrick Kraft announced that all the allocated tickets for the 2023 Rose bowl have sold out. He also spoke about facilities renovations, NIL, retaining assistant coaches, and transparency his its athletic department. At the...
nittanysportsnow.com
Wake Forest DB Gavin Holmes to Visit Penn State in Early January
Gavin Holmes, a CB from Wake Forest who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, is taking an official visit to Penn State the weekend of Jan. 7-8, he announced via Twitter early Thursday afternoon. Holmes (5-foot-11, 175 pounds), played at Wake from 2020 through this past season. His announcement...
nittanysportsnow.com
2023 4-Star Linebacker Kaveion Keys Commits to Penn State
On Friday morning, Kaveion Keys, a Class of 2023 four-star linebacker from Varina High School in Richmond, Virginia, committed to Penn State. Keys (6-foot-3, 205 pounds), committed to North Carolina in August, decommited earlier in the month and reopened his recruitment. Keys is the No. 4 player in Virginia, the No. 21 linebacker nationally and the No. 278 overall player in his class, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Daily Notebook: Dec. 16
Keep updated on news on news concerning Penn State sports and news within the Big Ten Conference in the Penn State Daily Notebook. **Coach James Franklin visited the home of five-star Class of 2023 OL commit J’ven Williams.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Target Kaveion Keys to Announce Commitment Friday Morning
Penn State Class of 2023 Target Kaveion Keys, a four-star linebacker from Varina High School in Richmond, Virginia, is announcing his commitment Friday morning at around 8:30 in his high school auditorium, he tweeted Thursday afternoon. Keys (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) had been committed to North Carolina, but de-committed earlier this...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State QB Sean Clifford Named Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Finalist
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford has been named a finalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award, which awards the player that best demonstrates both leadership on and off the field. Clifford is a finalist along with Pitt defensive end Deslin Alexandre and Oregon offensive tackle Alex...
nittanysportsnow.com
On3Sports Projects Kent State Transfer WR Dante Cephas to Penn State
On3.com is projecting Kent State transfer WR Dante Cephas to go to Penn State. Cephas, a former Penn Hills high school star who was in the same recruiting class as current Penn State players Daequan Hardy and Tank Smith, had an impressive four-year run with Kent State. His best season...
saturdaytradition.com
B1G basketball notebook: Maryland hosts another big one in brutal stretch, plus more from around the league
With it being finals week for many schools in the Big Ten, it’s a light weekday schedule across the conference, as only 3 teams — Minnesota and Maryland tonight and Wisconsin Thursday evening — are in action. The big one is tonight, as the No 20 Terrapins...
baltimorepositive.com
Holiday crab cakes are the best ones!
The Maryland Crab Cake Tour returned to our downtown home at Faidley’s in Lexington Market (yes, they’re still at the same place for a few more months) with Roz Lane from The Maryland Lottery dropping by with holiday updates and Damye Hahn telling us how easy it is to ship the best crab cakes in the world fresh with a click.
West Virginia based university sued for discrimination by Army veteran
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WTRF) – An Army veteran has filed a discrimination claim against a West Virginia-based school with roots in the military, reports The West Virginia Record. Lieutenant Colonel Mark Riccardi, is a 21 year U.S. Army veteran, having served as an intelligence officer and in combat in Afghanistan in 2003, has a doctorate […]
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Maryland was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
This Buffet has Been Named the Best in Maryland
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Maryland is home to dozens of different buffets but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest. They put together a list of some of the best and most delicious buffets in the country and Baltimore's Nepal House made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
Voice of America
Washington Bids Heartfelt Goodbye to RFK Stadium
In Washington, Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium — known as RFK stadium – which hosted many of the capital’s beloved sports teams – is decades old and now defunct. It holds many memories for fans but is now being deconstructed in phases through 2023 to make way for something new. As part of a farewell campaign, fans are being invited to buy some of the old stadium seats. Maxim Moskalkov has the story. Camera: Artyom Kokhan.
foxbaltimore.com
$250,000 lottery ticket sold in Baltimore leads list of big winners
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A $250,000-winning scratch-off ticket sold in Baltimore led the list of the Maryland Lottery’s biggest winners in the past week, and another five players also landed six-digit prizes in Glen Burnie, Havre de Grace, Prince Frederick, Silver Spring and Waldorf. In all, 48 tickets across...
bethesdamagazine.com
These mostly forgotten islands on the Potomac are finding modern-day uses
The Potomac is one of America’s most storied rivers, from its headwaters in West Virginia, through the nation’s capital, to its journey’s end at the Chesapeake Bay. In 1608, Capt. John Smith and his band of explorers were the first white men to sail the river above present-day Washington, D.C., traveling upstream until their small boat could go no farther, their progress blocked by islands that began to appear in the waters.
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland location
A famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations throughout the country just opened another new restaurant location in Maryland. Read on to learn more. On December 12, 2022, the famous restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Maryland location in Baltimore.
Regional biking and walking trails planned for West Virginia’s eastern panhandle
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Regional planners in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle are moving ahead with designs for a multi-county bike and pedestrian trail. Matt Mullinex with the Metropolitan Planning Organization said that as the region rapidly grows bike routes and walking lanes are an environmentally-friendly alternative to motor vehicles. These trails promote health […]
Jackpot confusion leads Maryland man to $1 million lottery prize
A Maryland man said his confusion about which lottery drawing had a historic jackpot on the line led to his winning a $1 million Mega Millions prize.
live5news.com
Citadel cadet suspended after role in Capitol riot, guilty plea
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Citadel cadet has been suspended from the military college after pleading guilty for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Elias Irizarry, 21, was arrested in March of 2021 after several people who know him identified him to federal officials. Irizarry drove to...
foxbaltimore.com
WEATHER ALERT | Winter weather to impact Thursday morning rush hour in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland is bracing for winter weather accompanying the next weather-maker on Thursday. Before the winter weather arrives, it will stay dry, chilly, and quiet midweek. After a clear and cold overnight, Wednesday's temperatures will be in the mid 40s, but a few more clouds will move into the region ahead of a complex weather system.
