Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
more1049.com
Swea City Man Charged Following Wednesday Pursuit
Swea City, IA (KICD)– A Swea City man has been charged after allegedly leading police on a pursuit Wednesday evening. A deputy with the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office originally noticed a vehicle swerving around the road about eight miles south of Swea City shortly before nine o’clock. That vehicle is then said to have turned onto a gravel road traveling around 50 miles per hour.
more1049.com
Charges Filed Against Driver Involved in Estherville Rollover
Estherville, IA (KICD)– One person is facing charges following a rollover crash over the weekend in Estherville. Police were called to the 900 block of West Central Avenue around 7:30 Saturday evening where officers attempted to have the driver stay in the vehicle until additional units arrived to assist him, but he reportedly did not comply.
more1049.com
Slippery Roads Blamed For Single Vehicle Crash in O’Brien County
Hartley, IA (KICD)– Slippery roads are being blamed for a crash that severely damaged a vehicle in O’Brien County Wednesday evening. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3800 miles of Vine Avenue, about six and a half miles south of Hartley, just after 9:00 where the northbound vehicle was found to have entered the ditch and turned onto the driver’s side.
more1049.com
Five Injured in Crash Near Alton
Alton, IA (KICD)– Five people were taken to the hospital following a crash near Alton on Monday. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene on Highway 10 three miles east of town just before six o’clock that evening where it was learned 25-year-old Crisian Maldonado-Mejia of Jefferson lost control of eastbound pickup and collided with a westbound SUV driven by 61-year-old Dean Bunkers of Granville.
Woman dead following crash north of Carroll
A woman is dead after a crash in Carroll County Thursday morning.
KCCI.com
Arraignment set for parents accused of murdering newborn in Fort Dodge
FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Fort Dodge couple accused of murdering theirnewborn baby appeared in court Thursday for the first time. Taylor Blaha and Brandon Thoma are both charged with first-degree murder in the death of their newborn daughter Kaylee. Their arraignment has been set for next month. Thoma...
siouxcountyradio.com
Disturbance Leads to the Arrest of Sioux Center Man
A Sioux Center man was arrested early Saturday morning after a report of an assault. At 4:45 Saturday morning, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Gert Mare at a residence south of Sioux Center. Officers discovered during the investigation that Mare assaulted an individual during a disturbance. Officers arrested Mare and he was taken to the Sioux County Jail where he was charged with simple assault.
nwestiowa.com
Shed roof blown onto Sioux County road
SIOUX CENTER–High winds destroyed a machine shed in rural Sioux County on Tuesday afternoon, with the torn roof flipped onto Fig Avenue, temporarily blocking it off. No one was injured from the incident, according to Sioux County sheriff Jamie Van Voorst. The machine shed was on a farm owned...
KIMT
Forest City teen accused of threatening three women takes plea deal
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A teen accused of terrorizing three women with a gun and a knife is taking a plea deal. Kenneth Skyler Dean Pedelty, 18 of Forest City, has pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon. No sentencing date has been set. Investigators say Pedelty got...
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Woman Taken To Hospital After Striking Cow
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Rock Valley woman was taken to the hospital after an accident on Saturday morning, December 10, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 7:30 a.m., 31-year-old Guadalupe Soto of Rock Valley was driving a 2007 GMC Yukon southbound on Chestnut Avenue, about seven miles west of Rock Valley, when she struck a cow on the roadway.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon woman hurt in crash near Sheldon
SHELDON—A 20-year-old Sheldon woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 5:40 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, on the Highway 60 expressway, one mile south of Sheldon. Sarah Angelina Lerma was driving south when she lost control of her 2020 Ford Explorer, which entered the median and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
One injured in collision by Orange City
ORANGE CITY—One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 12:10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, on Jackson Avenue, three miles south of Orange City. Forty-five-year-old Travis Lee Te Grotenhuis of Hospers was driving south when he lost control of his 2016 Ford F-150 pickup, which struck a concrete bridge guard, bounced off the guard and struck a northbound 2005 Buick Rendezvous driven by 20-year-old Jenna Joyce Kock of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
more1049.com
Arnolds Park City Council Considering Updates to Ordinance Involving Temporary Retailers
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD)– The Arnolds Park City Council is looking at making some changes to update an ordinance for peddlers, solicitors and transient merchants and some locals are chiming in on the proposals. Councilman Mitch Watters told the gathered crowd the main change right now would limit the...
Accused of being drunk at work, county’s top prosecutor resigns
Dickinson County’s top criminal prosecutor, charged with public intoxication and accused of being “passed out” on more than one occasion while at work, has submitted her resignation to the county board. According to the Dickinson County website, the board of supervisors voted earlier this week to accept the resignation of County Attorney Amy Zenor. The […] The post Accused of being drunk at work, county’s top prosecutor resigns appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry
A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Jackson County Pilot
At least two hurt in bridge crash
At least two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on the 550th Avenue bridge over Interstate 90 in Jackson Monday. The crash happened shortly before 1:45 p.m. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson Ambulance Service responded to the scene. See this week’s Jackson County Pilot for more...
kchanews.com
DOT Crews Anticipate Long Hours With Thursday Snowfall in North Iowa
National Weather Service La Crosse has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6 p.m. this evening for Mitchell and Floyd counties. Light snow will continue with additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. National Weather Service Des Moines has a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 9...
more1049.com
Boil Advisory in Place For Part of West Okoboji
West Okoboji, IA (KICD)– A boil advisory is in place a part of West Okoboji as of Wednesday afternoon. The order affects residents in the 2500 through 3100 blocks of Okoboji Boulevard because of a water leak that has been found near Pocahontas Point.
Movie Based on True Events in Northern Iowa Now Showing [WATCH]
Last weekend was the premiere of a movie filmed in the northern part of the state last year. It's a movie that's based on true events that happened in Iowa nearly 80 years ago, that few Iowans even knew about. Until now. Scenes for the movie were shot in Algona,...
nwestiowa.com
Man dies after car hits semi near Sheldon
SHELDON—A 48-year-old Omaha, NE, man died Thursday, Dec. 8, from injuries suffered two days earlier in a two-vehicle accident about four miles southeast of Sheldon. Brian Joseph Williams, formerly of Sheldon, was driving south on the 3400 mile of Nettle Avenue about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, when his 2018 Hyundai Elantra crossed the centerline and struck the rear axles of a cargo tank trailer attached to a northbound 2014 Peterbilt semitruck driven by 22-year-old Devon Timothy Stetson of Hull, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
Comments / 0