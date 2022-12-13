ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmetsburg, IA

Swea City Man Charged Following Wednesday Pursuit

Swea City, IA (KICD)– A Swea City man has been charged after allegedly leading police on a pursuit Wednesday evening. A deputy with the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office originally noticed a vehicle swerving around the road about eight miles south of Swea City shortly before nine o’clock. That vehicle is then said to have turned onto a gravel road traveling around 50 miles per hour.
SWEA CITY, IA
Charges Filed Against Driver Involved in Estherville Rollover

Estherville, IA (KICD)– One person is facing charges following a rollover crash over the weekend in Estherville. Police were called to the 900 block of West Central Avenue around 7:30 Saturday evening where officers attempted to have the driver stay in the vehicle until additional units arrived to assist him, but he reportedly did not comply.
ESTHERVILLE, IA
Slippery Roads Blamed For Single Vehicle Crash in O’Brien County

Hartley, IA (KICD)– Slippery roads are being blamed for a crash that severely damaged a vehicle in O’Brien County Wednesday evening. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3800 miles of Vine Avenue, about six and a half miles south of Hartley, just after 9:00 where the northbound vehicle was found to have entered the ditch and turned onto the driver’s side.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
Five Injured in Crash Near Alton

Alton, IA (KICD)– Five people were taken to the hospital following a crash near Alton on Monday. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene on Highway 10 three miles east of town just before six o’clock that evening where it was learned 25-year-old Crisian Maldonado-Mejia of Jefferson lost control of eastbound pickup and collided with a westbound SUV driven by 61-year-old Dean Bunkers of Granville.
ALTON, IA
Disturbance Leads to the Arrest of Sioux Center Man

A Sioux Center man was arrested early Saturday morning after a report of an assault. At 4:45 Saturday morning, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Gert Mare at a residence south of Sioux Center. Officers discovered during the investigation that Mare assaulted an individual during a disturbance. Officers arrested Mare and he was taken to the Sioux County Jail where he was charged with simple assault.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Shed roof blown onto Sioux County road

SIOUX CENTER–High winds destroyed a machine shed in rural Sioux County on Tuesday afternoon, with the torn roof flipped onto Fig Avenue, temporarily blocking it off. No one was injured from the incident, according to Sioux County sheriff Jamie Van Voorst. The machine shed was on a farm owned...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
Rock Valley Woman Taken To Hospital After Striking Cow

Rock Valley, Iowa — A Rock Valley woman was taken to the hospital after an accident on Saturday morning, December 10, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 7:30 a.m., 31-year-old Guadalupe Soto of Rock Valley was driving a 2007 GMC Yukon southbound on Chestnut Avenue, about seven miles west of Rock Valley, when she struck a cow on the roadway.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
Sheldon woman hurt in crash near Sheldon

SHELDON—A 20-year-old Sheldon woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 5:40 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, on the Highway 60 expressway, one mile south of Sheldon. Sarah Angelina Lerma was driving south when she lost control of her 2020 Ford Explorer, which entered the median and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
SHELDON, IA
One injured in collision by Orange City

ORANGE CITY—One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 12:10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, on Jackson Avenue, three miles south of Orange City. Forty-five-year-old Travis Lee Te Grotenhuis of Hospers was driving south when he lost control of his 2016 Ford F-150 pickup, which struck a concrete bridge guard, bounced off the guard and struck a northbound 2005 Buick Rendezvous driven by 20-year-old Jenna Joyce Kock of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
ORANGE CITY, IA
Accused of being drunk at work, county’s top prosecutor resigns

Dickinson County’s top criminal prosecutor, charged with public intoxication and accused of being “passed out” on more than one occasion while at work, has submitted her resignation to the county board. According to the Dickinson County website, the board of supervisors voted earlier this week to accept the resignation of County Attorney Amy Zenor. The […] The post Accused of being drunk at work, county’s top prosecutor resigns appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA
Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry

A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
At least two hurt in bridge crash

At least two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on the 550th Avenue bridge over Interstate 90 in Jackson Monday. The crash happened shortly before 1:45 p.m. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson Ambulance Service responded to the scene. See this week’s Jackson County Pilot for more...
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
Boil Advisory in Place For Part of West Okoboji

West Okoboji, IA (KICD)– A boil advisory is in place a part of West Okoboji as of Wednesday afternoon. The order affects residents in the 2500 through 3100 blocks of Okoboji Boulevard because of a water leak that has been found near Pocahontas Point.
OKOBOJI, IA
Man dies after car hits semi near Sheldon

SHELDON—A 48-year-old Omaha, NE, man died Thursday, Dec. 8, from injuries suffered two days earlier in a two-vehicle accident about four miles southeast of Sheldon. Brian Joseph Williams, formerly of Sheldon, was driving south on the 3400 mile of Nettle Avenue about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, when his 2018 Hyundai Elantra crossed the centerline and struck the rear axles of a cargo tank trailer attached to a northbound 2014 Peterbilt semitruck driven by 22-year-old Devon Timothy Stetson of Hull, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
SHELDON, IA

