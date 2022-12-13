ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, PA

abc27.com

Historic Lancaster County church listed for sale

BAINBRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic church building more than 100 years old in Lancaster County is for sale, according to a recent Bennett Williams Commercial listing. Formerly known as the Ludwig United Methodist Church, the vacant church building is now on the market for $995,000. According to Bennett...
BAINBRIDGE, PA
local21news.com

Farm tractor damages Lancaster County bridge, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities in Lancaster County say a bridge was damaged on Friday morning after being hit by a farm tractor. Police say it happened around 9:45AM on East Queen Street and Cherry Alley in West Cocalico Township. According to authorities, no one was injured in...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Three Lebanon car dealerships charged for title-washing

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office charged 30 people and 21 businesses for “title-washing” and re-titling stolen vehicles. The 21 businesses includes three in Lebanon County: Amatti Auto Sales LLC, Grig LLC and Newroad Motors LLC. All are located at the same property on N. 16th St. in Lebanon City.
LEBANON, PA
WGAL

Pickup truck flips over in Lebanon County

NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A pickup truck flipped over on a road Thursday morning in Lebanon County. The single-vehicle crash happened at 10:52 a.m. on the 2100 block of Quentin Road/Route 72 in North Cornwall Township. Photos from the scene showed a black truck on its roof on...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Barbara A. Springborn (1937-2022)

Barbara A. Springborn, 85, of Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday, December 13th, 2022, at her residence. She is survived by her loving husband, Allen J. Springborn to whom she was married for over 65 years. Born in Lebanon, PA, on May 5th, 1937, she was the daughter of the late...
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

Kellogg’s confirms layoffs at Lancaster County plant

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM)– Kellogg’s confirms it laid off some workers at its cereal plant in Lancaster County. That’s the same plant where hundreds of employees went on strike last year, calling for a fair contract for workers. In a statement, a company spokesperson says its staffing needs...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on Route 222 in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash that was causing backups on Route 222 in Lancaster County Friday morning has been cleared. The crash happened on the exit ramp from southbound Route 222 to Route 30. There were severe delays on southbound 222 between Oregon Pike and Route 30. Again,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Lebanon’s historic family restaurants and diners: Then and now

Lebanon has had a long history of family restaurants and diners. A family restaurant is an eating establishment that serves relatively simple food at reasonable prices, and caters to children as well as adults. Similarly, a diner is a small quintessentially family friendly American restaurant that serves mostly inexpensive American cuisine in a casual atmosphere and typically includes a long sit-down counter and booths.
LEBANON, PA
lebtown.com

Matthew C. Miller (1973-2022)

Matthew C. Miller, 49, of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. He was the husband of Regina T. Worley Miller. On January 3rd, they would have celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary. Born in West Islip, NY, he was the son of...
LEBANON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for information on local business's pickup truck theft

Watsontown, Pa. — State police at Milton say someone stole a pickup truck in Northumberland County that belongs to a business. Police say the truck was taken overnight between Dec. 11 and 12 from 777 East District Road in Delaware Township. The white truck has the decal name of the business name National Gunite on both sides. The truck's Pennsylvania license plate number is ZRX-0947. The truck also had a white 16-foot Mission trailer attached with the business name decal on both sides. The trailer's registration number is XMN-9949. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mowen at 570-524-2662.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2nd hearing planned for proposed warehouse on Route 222

MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. - People in Maidencreek Township, Berks County, may have a chance to share their thoughts about a proposed warehouse on Route 222. A second public hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Fleetwood Area High School. A developer wants to build a 930,000-square-foot warehouse on...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

