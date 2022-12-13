Read full article on original website

CoinTelegraph
FTX ex-staffer: Extravagant expenditures and cult-like worshipping of SBF
A former employee of crypto exchange FTX has seemingly exposed the company’s excessive luxury expenditures, obsessive workplace culture and grueling work hours that led to the hiring of a company psychiatrist in the year before its collapse. Danielle Cloud, who worked in FTX's marketing department, posted a series of...
CoinTelegraph
Charges laid over alleged ‘crypto mining’ Ponzis that netted $8.4M
United States prosecutors have laid charges in two separate cases against nine people who founded or promoted a pair of cryptocurrency companies alleged to be Ponzi schemes that netted $8.4 million from investors. On Dec. 14 the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York unsealed the indictment,...
CoinTelegraph
The outcome of SBF's prosecution could determine how the IRS treats your FTX losses
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has received official criminal charges after the collapse of his cryptocurrency exchange, which is more than just a moral victory for the exchange’s roughly 1 million individual investors. While not locked in yet, things appear to be on track for these investors to take a more favorable tax position as SBF’s fate continues to unravel.
CoinTelegraph
Alameda tried to redeem 3,000 wBTC days before bankruptcy: BitGo CEO
Mike Belshe, the CEO of digital asset custodian BitGo has confirmed that Alameda Research attempted to redeem 3,000 Wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC) in the days before FTX’s bankruptcy filing on Nov. 11. During a Dec. 14 Twitter Spaces hosted by decentralized finance (DeFi) researcher Chris Blec, Belshe confirmed the firm...
CoinTelegraph
Binance 'put FTX out of business' — Kevin O'Leary
The collapse of FTX was triggered by Binance, investor Kevin O'Leary claimed at a Dec. 14 United States Senate committee hearing about the crypto exchange's meltdown. O'Leary, who was a paid spokesperson for FTX, provided details about conversations with Sam Bankman-Fried in the days before FTX filed for bankruptcy. During...
CoinTelegraph
US Financial Stability Oversight Council urges congressional action on crypto
Officials with the United States Financial Stability Oversight Council, or FSOC, have recommended U.S. lawmakers pass legislation aimed at addressing regulatory gaps for crypto-related activities. In its annual report released on Dec. 16, the FSOC. members of Congress pass legislation granting “explicit rulemaking authority for federal financial regulators over the...
CoinTelegraph
FTX wants permission to sell FTX Japan and FTX Europe as well as LedgerX
Lawyers representing FTX are seeking permission from a U.S. bankruptcy court to sell off the firm's Japanese and European branches, derivatives exchange LedgerX and stock-clearing platform Embed. The lawyers note in their Dec. 15 filing that each of these businesses has been under pressure from regulators, which “merit[s] an expeditious...
CoinTelegraph
Finder.com sued by Australian regulator over its crypto yield product
Financial product comparison website Finder.com is being sued by Australia’s financial services regulator for allegedly offering a cryptocurrency yield-bearing product without the required license. It’s the second local provider of a crypto yield product to be targeted by the regulator, following action against Block Earner in November. The...
CoinTelegraph
FTX liquidators’ legal team urges cooperation with Bahamian authorities amid favoritism allegations
A lawyer representing provisional liquidators overseeing FTX’s operations in the Bahamas has pushed back against allegations officials in the country were using the collapse of the crypto exchange to benefit its residents first. In a Dec. 16 hearing for FTX Trading’s bankruptcy proceedings, White & Case partner Jason Zakia...
CoinTelegraph
FTX Bahamas co-CEO Ryan Salame blew the whistle on FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried
A high-ranking executive at FTX’s Bahamian entity tipped off local regulators of potential fraud perpetrated at the cryptocurrency exchange just two days before the exchange was forced to close. According to Bahamian court records filed on Dec. 14, Ryan Salame, the former co-CEO of FTX Digital Markets (FDM), told...
CoinTelegraph
Silvergate faces class-action lawsuit over FTX and Alameda dealings
A class-action lawsuit against Silvergate Bank, Silvergate Capital Corporation and Silvergate CEO Alan Lane was filed at the California Southern District Court concerning accounts held by embattled crypto companies FTX and Alameda Research. The suit aims to hold Silvergate accountable for its alleged roles in placing FTX user deposits into...
CoinTelegraph
5 key takeaways from Huobi 2022 crypto industry report
Over the last year the crypto, and greater Web3 industry has seen a rollercoaster of loss, growth and innovation — and the data shows. In the latest industry report from cryptocurrency exchange Huobi, “Global Crypto Industry Overview and Trends,” trends and stats were pulled from the industry on everything from nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse to centralized exchange (CEX) usage and regulations.
CoinTelegraph
Amber Group acquires cryptocurrency platform Sparrow exchange: Report
Cryptocurrency trading firm Amber Group, which had roughly 10% of its trading capital stuck on FTX at the time of the exchange’s collapse, has acquired Singaporean cryptocurrency platform Sparrow Holdings, according to an announcement on Dec. 14. Sparrow Holdings, which offers digital assets products and solutions, acquired its payments...
CoinTelegraph
Why is Ethereum (ETH) price down today?
Ether (ETH) price is down on Dec. 16 and the pre-FOMC rally to $1,350 was obliterated after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell issued hawkish statements following a 0.50% hike in interest rates. The Ether sell-off follows a market-wide decline that has sent Ethereum network fees plummeting by 39.90% in the...
CoinTelegraph
Only for foreign trade: Bank of Russia stands against free crypto investment
Russia’s central bank is ready to consider allowing cryptocurrency use within the country, but only as part of a legal experiment, said governor Elvira Nabiullina. “It’s possible to consider transactions through an authorized organization in the country as part of an experimental legal regime, but that would require a relevant law,” Nabiullina stated during a Bank of Russia press conference on Dec. 16.
CoinTelegraph
16 industry leaders on practical ways to boost crypto’s reputation
While it has staunch defenders and high-profile enthusiasts, there’s no question the crypto industry has been the subject of intense scrutiny. Many leading voices, from media figures and financial pundits to elected officials, fairly regularly publish opinions on crypto ranging from skeptical to downright hostile. And a recent spate of less-than-positive events in the crypto space isn’t helping to enhance the industry’s broader reputation.
CoinTelegraph
Binance proof-of-reserves removed from the auditor's site
Crypto exchange Binance has seen its proof-of-reserve audits removed from auditor Mazars’ website. Mazars’ official website shows they fully discontinued Mazars Veritas, a section dedicated to cryptocurrency exchange audits. The tool was developed by Mazars in order to bring “trust and transparency to the digital asset sector,” using the Silver Sixpence Merkle Tree Generating tool to complement proof-of-reserve reports.
CoinTelegraph
No more proof-of-reserve checks? Auditors quietly drop crypto projects from portfolios
As the FTX collapse highlighted the need for more transparency from centralized crypto exchanges, working with auditors has been the move by top crypto trading platforms to assure users that their assets are fine. However, two of the most prominent auditors have suddenly dropped their crypto auditing services, leaving exchanges hanging at a very crucial time.
CoinTelegraph
Japan set to ease 30% crypto tax on paper profits for token issuers
The Japanese government is set to ease tax requirements for local crypto firms, as it pushes to stimulate growth in the domestic finance and tech sectors. At present, Japanese firms that issue crypto are required to pay a set 30% corporate tax rate on their holdings, even if they haven’t realized a profit through a sale. As such, a number of domestically founded crypto/blockchain firms and talent have reportedly chosen to set up shop elsewhere over the past few years.
CoinTelegraph
Project alleges unreturned listing deposit as Binance announces delistings
On Dec. 15, cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced that four tokens — Mithril (MITH), Tribe (TRIBE), Augur (REP) and Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) — would be delisted from the exchange effective Dec. 22 due to not meeting the “high level of standard we expect.”. Immediately after the...
