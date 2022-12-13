Read full article on original website
myalbertlea.com
Owatonna blanks Albert Lea in Girl’s Hockey 4-0
Looking down on a ice hockey puck sitting next to the Blue Line with marred up ice from the skate blades. The Blue Line separates the attacking and defending zones from the neutral zone in the center of the rink. Albert Lea, who moved up to #14 in the Class...
Rochester PD Investigating Suspicious Incident at Hobby Lobby
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating what’s being described as a suspicious incident that occurred in the Hobby Lobby parking lot Wednesday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said a woman in her 40’s ended her shift around 10 p.m. and told police she saw a...
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman facing possible DWI charge after rollover crash
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash Monday night, which is being investigated as a DWI. Sgt. Lee Rossman with the OCSO said deputies were called to the 3400 block of Marian Road SE at about 8:30 p.m., after a 2010 Mercury Mariner driven by a 34-year-old Rochester woman named Kyle Swanson left the road, struck mailboxes and vaulted into the guy wire of a nearby power pole, then tipped on its side.
nhtrib.com
Angie Fogarty, 46
Angie Fogarty, age 46 of Charles City, IA, formerly of New Hampton, IA, died Monday, December 5, 2022, in Charles City. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton with Rev. Kevin Frey officiating. Friends may greet the...
Deputies involved in "deadly force" incident outside Rochester health club
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Law enforcement are searching for a suspect after southern Minnesota deputies were involved in a "deadly force" incident outside of a Rochester health club Wednesday.Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says it happened just before 5 p.m. at the Planet Fitness off 15th Avenue Southeast, just north of Bear Creek Park.Deputies tracked down a vehicle belonging to a suspect with a "violent warrant" outside of the fitness center. The suspect saw the law enforcement presence and was able to get into their vehicle, and then rammed two squad cars before fleeing. Torgerson said "deadly force" was then used by deputies as the suspect fled, but it's not clear if the suspect was hurt. No members of law enforcement were injured in the encounter.Rochester police are talking over the investigation, and Torgerson says he hopes the suspect can be found and taken into custody without incident.
KIMT
Albert Lea man pleads guilty to assaulting a woman in March
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of threatening a woman with a kitchen knife is pleading guilty. Jason Lee Beloate, 41 of Albert Lea, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. His sentencing is set for February 6, 2023. Beloate was arrested in March and...
ccahsnews.com
How a cold case from 1995 could be linked to Tiffin, Iowa
Jodi Huisentruit (born June 5th, 1968) was a morning news anchor for KIMT and a rising local star in Mason City, Iowa. This was until June 27th, 1995, when after being woken up by a phone call from her producer over being late, she was never seen again. On June...
Nursing home cited for a meth-smoking resident and a threatening nurse
An Iowa nursing home where a resident was smoking methamphetamine and a tyrannical nurse allegedly left residents in fear for their safety could be facing fines from the federal government. State records indicate the Osage Rehab and Heath Care Center in Mitchell County was cited recently by state inspectors for 16 regulatory violations, including a […] The post Nursing home cited for a meth-smoking resident and a threatening nurse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
myalbertlea.com
Basketball Results from 12-13-22, Albert Lea Boys pick up first win of the season
Albert Lea 72, Faribault 53 Drew Teeter with 20, Pal Wal with 16, Jack Skinness with 11. Tigers are now 1-1 and will travel to Rochester Century on Friday. Kingsland 59, Glenville Emmons 37 Wolverines are now 1-3 Waseca 65, NRHEG 49 Panthers fall to 0-4 Blue Earth Area 64,...
Weather-Related Closings, Delays, and Announcements for Thursday, December 15, 2022
Snow fell across southeast Minnesota overnight and is expected to continue for the next several hours which will make the morning commute difficult. At 5:30 AM this morning the Minnesota Department of Transportation said a lot of the main highways in our area were completely covered and those that weren't were at least partially covered with snow. See real-time road conditions on our free app.
KIMT
Mower Co. man held on $100K bond for allegedly threatening man with knife
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A Spring Valley man is facing a felony assault charge for allegedly threatening a man with a knife. Kainun Thorson was arrested Saturday after he allegedly dangerously followed a man while reaching speeds around 90 miles per hour before a family member of the victim brandished a firearm to protect his family.
Fast Food Restaurant In SE Rochester Closed Until Further Notice
Many Rochester residents are speculating on social medial about why a popular chain restaurant would suddenly close. A lot are assuming it is a staffing issue which wouldn't be surprising because a lot of companies are struggling to fill positions these days. The message posted on the restaurant's marquee and...
KAAL-TV
Stewartville woman accused of $1K Walmart thefts
(ABC 6 News) – A Stewartville woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing more than 100 items in bags at a self-checkout, without scanning or paying for the products. Rochester police responded to Walmart North after a “loss prevention” employee said she saw Tiffany Lee Sinclair, 34, place more...
KIMT
Riceville woman pleads guilty to drug crime
OSAGE, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over meth found in Mitchell County. Kimberly Ann Baize, 48 of Riceville, is scheduled to be sentenced February 14, 2023, for failure to use a drug tax stamp. Investigators say Baize was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a...
myalbertlea.com
Law Enforcement Log
9:03 a.m. Two Juveniles at Albert Lea High School were cited for possession of marijuana and E-Cig on school property. 10:35 a.m. 26-Year old Derek Rothmeier arrested for DANCO violation and Domestic Assault. 4:18 p.m. A report of an apartment broken into at 605 fountain St.
Warrant Issued For Arrest of Rochester Area High School Principal
Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - An arrest warrant has been issued for the principal of a Rochester area high school. The warrant, filed today in Wabasha County Court, charges 37-year-old Grant Klennert with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving children. The charges against the Hayfield High School Principal stem from an investigation that began in October when Wabasha County investigators first met with and interviewed one of the three alleged victims in the case.
KIMT
Third man sent to federal prison for Rochester meth conspiracy
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man is going to federal prison for dealing methamphetamine. Fernando Garcia-Davila Jr., 49, has been sentenced to 12 years and seven months for pleading guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to distribute meth. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota...
KEYC
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern Minnesota and northern Iowa tonight into Friday morning. 3 to 5 inches of snow is likely south of US Highway 14, with 1 to 3 inches along and north of US 14. The Mankato area will be in the 1 to 3 inch range. Accumulation amounts will gradually decrease to the north. There could be a few pockets of 5 to 6 or more inches along the I-90 corridor. Snow will move into far southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa late this afternoon and continue northeastward into south-central Minnesota this evening. Snow will end from west to east on Friday. It will not be windy over the next several days, so blowing snow will not be an issue. We are keeping an eye on a small system that will bring freezing drizzle and light snow on Saturday. After a break on Sunday, we are getting ready for a very large system that will impact much of the upper Midwest from late Monday through Thursday. This system will bring a significant amount of moisture and will have the potential to produce rain, freezing rain and snow. It’s still too early to get specific, but next week will be messy.
