Jalen Hurts responds to Micah Parsons comments as you would expect
By now, you’ve heard the news. Micah Parsons appeared on an episode of Von MIller’s Voncast. The topic turned to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and the MVP buzz that has surrounded him. There probably isn’t a Birds fan in the Delaware Valley or anywhere else in the United States that doesn’t know what he said.
Joe Burrow’s frank response to Tom Brady comparison is pure gold
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s simple response to Tom Brady comparisons is gold. When asked by a reporter what he thinks of the comparisons between himself and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a genius reply. “He’s Tom and I’m Joe,” Burrow said....
Patriots HC Bill Belichick attempts to recruit veteran All-Pro WR
The New England Patriots continue to grind it out this season and find ways to win games. However, this doesn’t mean there aren’t glaring issues within the Patriots’ offense. Second-year QB Mac Jones appears to be struggling far more than most expected. Now, many believe the struggles stem from the lack of experience of our play-caller Matt Patricia, however, many also think the lack of talent to throw to is playing a factor in Jones’s digression.
Eagles news: Nick Sirianni keeps impressing, Odell Beckham Jr. now wanted
History has a way of repeating itself. Once upon a time, many, many moons ago, the Philadelphia Eagles were looking to change course. Chip Kelly was out. Doug Pederson replaced him, and a man who Philly was criticized for hiring led the Birds to a Super Bowl win in his second season… Then, he was replaced. Just five years and six days after hiring Doug, Philly was introducing his replacement, a young man by the name of Nick Sirianni.
Matt Patricia compares Mac Jones to Patriots greats
Despite the criticism over the last several weeks regarding Mac Jones’ display of frustration during games, Patriots offensive coordinator Matt Patricia shared he’s far from condemning the quarterback for expressing his emotions. The Patriots’ season has been unique. The long list of changes they’ve dealt with continues adding...
Charles Barkley called his former Philadelphia 76ers teammate the best player he ever played with
Andrew Toney had a potential Hall of Fame career, but injuries unfortunately got in the way.
Alabama Football: Will Anderson Jr. doing what no Tide player has ever done
Alabama Football has had so many great teams, coaches and players, it is always impressive when another record is added to a long list of superlatives. When a new Alabama Crimson Tide record was added this week, it was stunning. The NCAA recognizes only five organizations that select All-American teams....
St. Francis-PA at Miami basketball: Game 12 info, live stream, odds, TV
The Miami basketball team returns to the Watsco Center on Saturday after being off for a week. Miami will host St. Francis-Pennsylvania. The Hurricanes have a six-game winning streak following an 80-73 win over North Carolina State last week. St. Francis has lost four of its last five games and is 3-8 overall.
