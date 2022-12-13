BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Invest in the artist in your life with gifts that motivate and inspire. The life of an art student is equal parts creative genius, commitment to craft, reliance on caffeine and sheer nerve. Apart from the creative challenges of producing art to maintain a GPA, art supplies are expensive. Then there are the usual stresses of college life: work-life balance, housing, socializing and remembering to feed yourself.

1 DAY AGO