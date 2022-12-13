Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Longstanding DSW Shoes Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
T.J. Maxx Permanently Closing on Christmas Eve - Friendship Heights Location ShuttersTy D.Washington, DC
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Inside Nova
Dec. 16 high school boys basketball roundup: Gar-Field beats Hylton in overtime for second straight win
GAR-FIELD 35, HYLTON 26 (OT): The visiting Red Wolves outscored the Bulldogs 9-0 in overtime Friday to win their second straight game after starting off the season 0-4. After missing a free throw at the end of regulation that would have won the game, Braxton Williams hit a key 3-pointer in the extra period for his only points of the game to give Gar-Field a lead it would never relinquish.
Inside Nova
W-L girls win track and field invitational
Was winning a chilly invitational meet enough of a positive new experience for the Washington-Liberty Generals?. “You bet. It was a lot of fun,” W-L coach John Bacon said. To start the 2022-23 indoor track and field season, the high-school team wanted to participate in a different competition against unfamiliar opponents for a change. So the Generals entered the Bobcat Blizzard Invitational at Battlefield High School in Haymarket.
Inside Nova
Unbeaten Patriot boys hand Gainesville first loss of the season
PATRIOT 72, GAINESVILLE 53: Kaden Bates scored 18 points, Nasir Coleman 13 and Dezmond Hopkins 12 as the host Pioneers improved to 3-0 in the Cedar Run District and 4-0 overall by handing the Cardinals their first loss of the season. Bates was 8 of 8 for 2-pointers and 8...
Inside Nova
Local notes: Freedom-Woodbridge quarterback Tristan Evans named MaxPreps Virginia High School Football Player of the Year
Freedom-Woodbridge High School’s Tristan Evans has been named the MaxPreps Virginia High School Football Player of the Year. The junior quarterback threw for over 3,600 yards and a state-record 61 touchdown passes in helping lead the Eagles to the Class 6 state title. MORE FOOTBALL HONOREES. Besides being named...
Inside Nova
Marshall High wrestlers place at NOVA Classic
With individual champion Benjamin Levy leading the way with a victory, the Marshall Statesmen placed 13th at the recent NOVA Classic wrestling tournament at Fairfax High School. Levy won the title at the 120-pound weight class. He finished 5-0 with two pins. Also for Marshall, Owen Lebkisher was fourth at...
WTOP
Va. church hosts R&B star Anthony Hamilton for Christmas concert at Capital One Hall
Hear our full conversation on my podcast “Beyond the Fame.”. The Alfred Street Baptist Church in Alexandria, Virginia, presents “A Very Merry Come As You Are Christmas Concert” with Grammy-winning R&B artist Anthony Hamilton. The concert will be held at Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia, this...
18 men arrested for internet crimes against children in Northern VA, DC
RIVERDALE, Md. — Eighteen men across seven states, including Maryland and Virginia, have been arrested on more than 40 felony charges for internet crimes against children in the area. The Northern Virginia-Washington, D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force announced that 18 people from Maryland, New Hampshire,...
Inside Nova
InFive: Save Northern Neck Ginger Ale, bank robbery arrest and winter weather advisory
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. In 18 years, Prince William County will look quite different than it does today, and supervisors early Wednesday cast votes to voice how they think the county should look in the years ahead, approving a new 20-yea Comprehensive Plan. 4....
QSR Web
Layne's Chicken Fingers signs deal for Virginia, Washington DC area
Layne's Chicken Fingers has inked a deal for multiple units in Northern Virginia, according to a press release. The brand will work with an unnamed longtime franchise owner with experience at Marriott International and The Halal Guys to develop Layne's restaurants across the entire state of Virginia and in D.C. The franchisee signed an agreement in October after connecting with the Layne's corporate team.
Inside Nova
Prince William County plans pedestrian bridge near Battlefield High School; Supervisor Candland reflects on service
Battlefield High School students will one day be able to walk over U.S. 15 rather than traversing the dangerous highway. At its meeting Tuesday, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors unanimously voted to use $2 million to design a pedestrian bridge over U.S. 15, which is James Madison Highway, near Battlefield High School.
Prince William Police looking for suspect who reportedly assaulted 12-year-old girl in Manassas
Prince William County police are looking for a suspect who sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl in Manassas on Thursday morning.
Good Samaritan Shot And Killed While Helping D.C. Crash Victim
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 33-year-old Brooklyn Michael Lynn of D.C. was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon after responding to a car accident. Shortly after 2:20 pm, a traffic accident occurred between two cars leaving a gas station on the 2700 Block of Good Hope Road in Southeast, D.C. The suspect was driving one of the cars involved in the accident. The victim was not involved in the crash. There was an altercation following the car accident and the victim somehow became involved in the fight. During this altercation, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim. The suspect was The post Good Samaritan Shot And Killed While Helping D.C. Crash Victim appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman Shot During Armed Carjacking in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A woman was shot during an armed carjacking on Monday afternoon. The carjacking happened on the 1400 Block of Newton Street in Northwest D.C. At around 1 pm, a woman sitting in a 2022 Silver Honda SUV was approached by the suspect. The suspect displayed a handgun and told the victim to leave the vehicle. The victim was then shot in the leg by the suspect. The suspect fled the scene in her car. The identity of the victim and her condition are unknown at this time. Shortly after the incident, 29-year-old Tavon Owens of D.C. was The post Woman Shot During Armed Carjacking in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
popville.com
“Seen in the best Peruvian chicken joint in all the land”
Thanks to Melissa for sending from Huacatay Chicken. Huacatay, Peruvian style chicken, opened in Edgewood back in 2016. 2314 4th Street, NE (just off Rhode Island Ave) Located at 2314 4th St NE. Washington, DC. We offer a wide array of fresh food – huacatay salad, machu picchu salad, huacatay burger, 6″ huacatay sandwich, lomo saltado, palta rellena, ceviche, and whole chicken with 6 sauces. We use the freshest ingredients in preparing our food to provide the best quality and taste. Try our delicious food today!”
WJLA
16-year-old charged with shooting at Suitland High School last week turns himself in
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 16-year-old student who was charged in the schoolyard shooting at Suitland High School last week has turned himself in to the police. The teen is being charged as an adult with attempted murder, assault, gun offenses, and additional charges, according to Prince George's County Police, He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
Maryland man involved in deadly DC road rage shooting released; claims self-defense
WASHINGTON — A Gaithersburg man has been released under "high-intensity supervision" after court documents reveal that he told officers he shot and killed a man in self-defense following a road rage fight in Southeast D.C. on Thursday. Anthony Williams, 44, appeared in D.C. court Thursday afternoon facing charges of...
Voice of America
Washington Bids Heartfelt Goodbye to RFK Stadium
In Washington, Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium — known as RFK stadium – which hosted many of the capital’s beloved sports teams – is decades old and now defunct. It holds many memories for fans but is now being deconstructed in phases through 2023 to make way for something new. As part of a farewell campaign, fans are being invited to buy some of the old stadium seats. Maxim Moskalkov has the story. Camera: Artyom Kokhan.
The Confederate victory that caused the Union to reevaluate its strategy
With more industrial might to drive its war machine, the north was expecting a swift victory against the south. However, one of the most lopsided victories occurred during the civil war, causing the Union to reevaluate its war strategy.
fox5dc.com
DMV braces for first winter storm of season
A winter storm system is expected to bring freezing rain, ice, and sleet to the D.C. region beginning early Thursday. FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado got a look at what officials are doing to get ready.
Manassas Police looking for 7-Eleven robbery suspect
It was determined that the clerk was tending to a customer when a man walked into the store, rushed behind the counter, shoved the clerk and stole cash before running out of the store.
