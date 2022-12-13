ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

The Center Square

New Jersey Republicans question Gov. Murphy's borrowing plans

(The Center Square) – New Jersey Republicans are criticizing the Murphy administration’s plan to borrow more money for transportation, while sitting on billions of dollars in a special state debt prevention fund. Last week, state transportation officials issued $750 million in bonds for the Transportation Trust Fund, which pays for statewide roadway, bridge and railway improvements. But Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth, a member of the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee,...
NJ.com

Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan

Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
CAMDEN, NJ
POLITICO

Weed is legal, but not all of it

Legal marijuana sales are set to begin in New York later this month, which is a little confusing if you’ve walked down a city street recently and noticed that the stuff is being openly sold from storefronts across the five boroughs. It’s a quandary for local officials: they’ve already...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
jerseysbest.com

Meet the 2023 N.J. Destination of the Year

New Jersey’s Destination of the Year for 2023 is ready to be crowned. After a thorough review of travel trends, economic developments, overall aesthetic and more, the editors of Jersey’s Best have selected a locale they believe will capture the hearts of residents far and wide in the upcoming year. Which town is this, you ask?
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
POLITICO

Michigan Democrats are making history

With help from Jesse Naranjo, Ella Creamer, Jesús Rodríguez, Lara Priluck, Rishika Dugyala and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family! The Fed raises interest rates again, Brittney Griner pledges to play in the WNBA again in her first statement since being released, Congress passes a one-week stopgap funding measure to avoid a government shutdown and President Joe Biden says the country is “all in” on Africa’s future during the U.S.- Africa Leaders Summit in Washington. First, we focus on the turning political tides in the Great Lake State.
MICHIGAN STATE
WPG Talk Radio

Disgusted NJ Lawmaker Demands Better Service From MVC

Tis' the season – to be frustrated. New Jersey state Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic, wants the state Motor Vehicle Commission to partner with AAA to eliminate the need for some Garden State drivers to travel long distances to do MVC transactions. She pointed out that the New York Department...
FOX 43

Fight for control of Pa. House rages on as Republicans move $51 million in state funds

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In late November, more than $51 million in Pennsylvania house funds was transferred from various accounts to a Republican-controlled account. House Democrats condemned the action, saying outgoing Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) was trying to undercut the office, of which they have already claimed control for the next legislative session.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Jersey Globe

Opinion: Black Girls Are Not A Threat. So Why Are You Afraid?

Once again, as leaders of the NAACP in the State of New Jersey, we must come together to condemn the visceral and systemic racism that erodes our society. This time, racism led to a former elected official calling the police on a nine-year-old Black girl doing something positive for her community—all because he apparently felt scared.
CALDWELL, NJ
POLITICO

Baker's big dance with the NCAA

PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ve reached the last Playbook of the year, and what a ride it’s been! Massachusetts Playbook won't publish from Dec. 19 to Jan. 2. I’ll be back in your inbox on Tuesday, Jan. 3. In the meantime, follow me on Twitter @lisakashinsky for Healey transition...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
POLITICO

Rooftop solar shake-up rattles California

California is overhauling its booming rooftop solar industry, and advocates are mad. Regulators unanimously approved a rule that will reduce the rates that utilities pay to new rooftop solar customers who generate more electricity than they consume, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter Jason Plautz. The change could drive up the cost of rooftop installations, undercutting demand for solar panels.
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

DeSantis' 'productive meeting' with Israeli amb

Good Friday morning. Welcome to the last Florida Playbook of the year. Thank you to all the readers. Thank you for the criticism. Thank you for the questions. Please come in— It wasn’t listed on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ official schedule, but he had some high-profile visitors drop by his office this week.
FLORIDA STATE

