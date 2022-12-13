ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble

US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
Footwear News

Here’s Why the Dow Dropped Nearly 800 Points on Thursday, Its Worst Day Since September

Stocks fell sharply on Thursday after new data released today showed that retail sales slowed in November. The declines also came one day after the Federal Reserve rose interest rates to a 15-year high. As of the closing bell on Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 764.13 points, or 2.25%, to 33,202.74 — in its worst day since September. The S&P 500 dropped 2.49% to 3,895.82 and the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 3.23% to 10,810.53. Footwear companies also felt the pain on Thursday. Adidas was down 4.17% at the closing bell, while Shoe Carnival fell 9.13% and Nike dipped 2.64%. Amazon also...
money.com

The Fed Signals More Rate Hikes Are Coming — Here’s What It Means for Investors

The Federal Reserve has taken a step back from its rapid pace of interest rate increases — but investors aren't rejoicing yet. The U.S. central banking system raised interest rates by a half percentage point on Wednesday. While that would historically be called a significant hike, nowadays it's considered looser monetary policy, as the last four rate hikes were three-quarters of a percentage point. The latest move brings the federal funds rate, which the Fed has been repeatedly increasing to fight persistent inflation, to a target range of between 4.25% and 4.5%.
CNBC

Oil drops by over $2 per barrel, bogged down by recession fears

Oil fell by more than $2 per barrel on Friday, swept up in a wider rout in global equities on fears of a looming recession, after central banks across Europe and North America signaled they will continue to battle inflation aggressively. Brent crude futures fell by $2.17, or 2.7% to...
msn.com

Gold prices end higher, pare their loss for the week

Gold futures ended higher on Friday after a volatile week that saw prices climb to a nearly six-month high but post a weekly decline, pressured by expectations for higher U.S. interest rates. Price action. February gold rose $12.40, or 0.7%, to settle at $1,800.20 per ounce on Comex, FactSet data...
AFP

Stocks, oil prices extend losses on recession fears

Stock markets dropped further Friday on prospects of more aggressive rises in interest rates to fight inflation, renewing concerns over the global economy entering recession next year. "While macro data have been weak of late, there was still hope that the downturn might be short-lived and that a recession might be avoided in some regions altogether, amid signs of inflation peaking in some regions like the US." The latest rate hikes came as data showed US and UK retail sales dropping in November as consumers -- key drivers of growth -- feel the pinch from high prices and rate hikes.
msn.com

Dow turns negative, U.S. stocks fall after Fed rate decision

U.S. stocks stumbled Wednesday afternoon, losing steam after the Federal Reserve raised its policy rate as expected by another 50 basis points but signaled its terminal rate could peak at 5.25% next year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down about 30 points, or 0.1%, trading near 34,077. The S&P 500 index was off 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite Index was 0.5% lower. The Fed's rate move wasn't a surprise with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell recently hinting that December could usher in slightly smaller rate increases after its series of four, 75 basis point increases. The Fed's benchmark rate now sits in a 4.25% to 4.5% range, the highest in 15 years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy