Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble
US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
Here’s Why the Dow Dropped Nearly 800 Points on Thursday, Its Worst Day Since September
Stocks fell sharply on Thursday after new data released today showed that retail sales slowed in November. The declines also came one day after the Federal Reserve rose interest rates to a 15-year high. As of the closing bell on Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 764.13 points, or 2.25%, to 33,202.74 — in its worst day since September. The S&P 500 dropped 2.49% to 3,895.82 and the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 3.23% to 10,810.53. Footwear companies also felt the pain on Thursday. Adidas was down 4.17% at the closing bell, while Shoe Carnival fell 9.13% and Nike dipped 2.64%. Amazon also...
U.S. crude stocks soar by more than 10 million barrels - EIA
Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose by more than 10 million barrels last week, the most since March 2021, buoyed by releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and as refiners reduced activity.
The Fed just made its last rate hike of the year. Here's what it means and what happens next.
Boy it's great to be in your inbox this morning. Phil Rosen here. I had two televisions running yesterday, with France drubbing Morocco on one screen, and Jerome Powell attempting to beat down markets on the other. What happened in the World Cup was fairly straightforward — and the Fed's...
Major Costco update as retail giant announces store changes – and it’s huge news for shoppers
COSTCO is continuing its expansion across the nation and the globe. The wholesale chain is opening 24 new stores this fiscal year, including 15 in the US. The announcement was made by CEO Richard Galanti on Thursday during a company earnings call, which was transcribed by the Motley Fool. Costco...
Next Major COVID-19 Variant Could be Dangerous, Even As Deadly As the Original Wuhan Strain: Study
As the world headed deeper into the COVID-19 pandemic, it saw the original novel coronavirus strain mutate and transform into multiple variants. This evolution followed an expected trend wherein the newer copies of the virus were ‘milder’ than their predecessors — a mutation that allowed them to spread more easily and conquer the globe.
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December
Berkshire Hathaway owns small stakes in these two blue-chip stocks.
The Dow fell nearly 300 points on Friday. Why stocks keep tumbling
The good vibes on Wall Street are fading fast: US slid tumbled yet again on Friday as investors come to grips with a souring economy.
These Are the Top 10 Housing Markets for 2023, According to Economists
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Most experts agree that the housing market will continue to cool next year as mortgage rates remain high — but that doesn’t necessarily mean lower prices and less competition are coming to every city in the U.S.
Omicron BQ, XBB subvariants are a serious threat to boosters and knock out antibody treatments, study finds
Scientists, in a study published online in the journal Cell, found that the BQ and XBB subvariants are "barely susceptible to neutralization" by the vaccines, including the new omicron boosters. This could result in a surge of breakthrough infections and reinfections, though the vaccines have been shown to hold up...
Drivers are stuck in limbo as world’s oil supply reshuffles
NEW YORK (AP) — At a gas station outside New York City, retired probation officer Karen Stowe was faced with a pump price she didn’t want to pay. She bought groceries from the convenience store instead, planning to buy cheaper gas elsewhere. “The price is so high, people...
The Fed Signals More Rate Hikes Are Coming — Here’s What It Means for Investors
The Federal Reserve has taken a step back from its rapid pace of interest rate increases — but investors aren't rejoicing yet. The U.S. central banking system raised interest rates by a half percentage point on Wednesday. While that would historically be called a significant hike, nowadays it's considered looser monetary policy, as the last four rate hikes were three-quarters of a percentage point. The latest move brings the federal funds rate, which the Fed has been repeatedly increasing to fight persistent inflation, to a target range of between 4.25% and 4.5%.
Dow ends down over 750 points to book its worst day in three months as recession fears mount
U.S. stock indexes finished sharply lower on Thursday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average logging its biggest daily decline in over three months, as investors continued to digest tough talk from the Federal Reserve on inflation that revived concerns about a potential U.S. recession. What happened. The Dow Jones Industrial...
Oil drops by over $2 per barrel, bogged down by recession fears
Oil fell by more than $2 per barrel on Friday, swept up in a wider rout in global equities on fears of a looming recession, after central banks across Europe and North America signaled they will continue to battle inflation aggressively. Brent crude futures fell by $2.17, or 2.7% to...
Gold prices end higher, pare their loss for the week
Gold futures ended higher on Friday after a volatile week that saw prices climb to a nearly six-month high but post a weekly decline, pressured by expectations for higher U.S. interest rates. Price action. February gold rose $12.40, or 0.7%, to settle at $1,800.20 per ounce on Comex, FactSet data...
OPEC slashes oil demand outlook on global economic uncertainty after earlier predictions of supply shortfalls
OPEC slashed oil demand outlook on Tuesday on signs of global uncertainty. The cartel now predicts demand will be roughly 380,000 barrels a day below previous estimates. "The year 2023 is expected to remain surrounded by many uncertainties, mandating "vigilance and caution," OPEC said. OPEC slashed its oil demand outlook...
Stocks, oil prices extend losses on recession fears
Stock markets dropped further Friday on prospects of more aggressive rises in interest rates to fight inflation, renewing concerns over the global economy entering recession next year. "While macro data have been weak of late, there was still hope that the downturn might be short-lived and that a recession might be avoided in some regions altogether, amid signs of inflation peaking in some regions like the US." The latest rate hikes came as data showed US and UK retail sales dropping in November as consumers -- key drivers of growth -- feel the pinch from high prices and rate hikes.
U.S. gasoline prices drop below year-ago levels
Lackluster demand and global economic woes add up to relief at the pump for U.S. consumers, data show.
Gas prices plunge to new low, expected to keep dropping in 2023: AAA
The national average cost for a gallon of gas fell to $3.26, 52 cents less than a month ago and six cents less than a year ago, according to AAA.
Dow turns negative, U.S. stocks fall after Fed rate decision
U.S. stocks stumbled Wednesday afternoon, losing steam after the Federal Reserve raised its policy rate as expected by another 50 basis points but signaled its terminal rate could peak at 5.25% next year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down about 30 points, or 0.1%, trading near 34,077. The S&P 500 index was off 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite Index was 0.5% lower. The Fed's rate move wasn't a surprise with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell recently hinting that December could usher in slightly smaller rate increases after its series of four, 75 basis point increases. The Fed's benchmark rate now sits in a 4.25% to 4.5% range, the highest in 15 years.
