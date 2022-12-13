Read full article on original website
Mystery Attacker Revealed On WWE SmackDown
Xia Li made her main roster in-ring debut on the February 25, 2022 edition of WWE SmackDown. Unfortunately, an injury put her on the shelf for months. Tonight, she finally returned to the blue brand. Xia Li was revealed as the mystery attacker who cost Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox...
Paige VanZant Is Up To No Good In Sultry Swimsuit Photo Drop
Paige VanZant is not a stranger to success by any means, as she has done a lot of things for herself in the MMA world. While VanZant may not be an active MMA competitor anymore, fans will always remember what she did. VanZant now largely keeps herself busy with her thirst traps, as she knows fans can’t do without them. VanZant decided to give fans exactly what they wanted with yet another thirst trap.
Mandy Rose Was Making More Money Off Premium Content Than From Her WWE Contract
Mandy Rose dropped the NXT Women’s Title in surprising fashion this week, because that match against Roxanne Perez wasn’t supposed to go down until New Year’s Evil. Then Mandy Rose was released the next day due to the content she was putting up on her premium content service behind a paywall. It turns out that she had a big reason to keep up that hustle.
Shawn Michaels Rewrote WWE NXT After Learning About Mandy Rose’s Extreme Subscription Content
Mandy Rose was one of NXT’s most improved female pro wrestlers since she won the NXT Championship last year. Rose had carried the title for 413 days and defended it ten times. Unfortunately, Mandy Rose was released by WWE, and this brought an end to get flourishing career. WWE Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels rewrote this week’s NXT to get the title off Mandy Rose.
Vince McMahon’s Girlfriend Was Very Upset Over Spa Manager Assault Story
Vince McMahon made headlines back in June for all the wrong reasons after it was revealed that he secretly paid $3 million as a hush-money scandal. It was all downhill for McMahon, as he was eventually forced to retire from the company he helped build. Of course, McMahon made his way back into the news recently after a couple of other allegations resurfaced this week. This included a spa manager who accused him of assault. It seems this story upset Vince McMahon’s girlfriend.
Mandy Rose Knew ‘Premium Content’ Could Get Her In Trouble With WWE
Mandy Rose was released from WWE today, and her fans are very surprised by this news. She operates a BrandArmy premium paywall account, one that fans can subscribe to and then pay additional fees for ala carte content, and that landed her in hot water. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s...
Brock Lesnar Once Broke Into Sable’s Home When They Were Having Relationship Issues
Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominating forces in WWE history. He is also the only person to win the WWE and UFC Heavyweight Championship, which is a testament to how much of a legitimate badass Brock Lesnar truly is. That being said, when he wants something, the Beast Incarnate gets it, including Sable.
Vince McMahon Hated WWE Tag Team’s Name
Vince McMahon was forced into retirement when a hush money controversy became public, and it drastically altered how the pro wrestling industry viewed him. He is a legendary individual with a very stern opinion of anything. Brian Kendrick recently revealed that Vince McMahon wasn’t a fan of a specific tag team name and explained the reason behind it.
Mandy Rose’s Fiancé Tino Sabbatelli Reacts To Her WWE Release
Mandy Rose was one of NXT’s most consistent female pro wrestlers after becoming the NXT Women’s Champion. Rose shut down a lot of her haters thanks to her hard work, but that doesn’t matter anymore. Mandy Rose was released from WWE one day after dropping the NXT Women’s Title, which was a shock for many. Her fiancé Tino Sabbatelli finally reacted to her release, and he has nothing but support to share.
Impact Wrestling Will Sign Mandy Rose If AEW Doesn’t
Mandy Rose was fired by WWE yesterday, right after she dropped the NXT Title to Roxanne Perez. Obviously, she is under a non-compete clause, but pro wrestling fans are wondering where she will go next. Now it seems Tommy Dreamer wants Mandy Rose in Impact Wrestling if AEW does not sign her.
WWE Told Dolph Ziggler He Was Never Allowed To Wear Certain Ring Gear Again
Dolph Ziggler’s appearance has evolved over the course of his 18-year WWE career. Earlier in his career, the RAW Superstar wore snow leopard-themed gear during a match against his real-life friend John Morrison. Ziggler recently recalled being chastised backstage following a WWE match for his choice of attire. Dolph...
Former ROH World Champion Signs With Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling is home to some of the best wrestlers in the world. Tonight, Scott D’Amore and his team brought back another great talent to Pembroke Pines, Florida. Former Ring of Honor World Champion Jonathan Gresham made his return to Impact Wrestling tonight. Gresham confronted Eddie Edwards during the December 15, 2022 edition of Impact.
Mystery Attacker Costs Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox Women’s Tag Title Match During WWE SmackDown
Liv Morgan found herself a new ally in Tegan Nox, who made her return to WWE during a previous episode of SmackDown. The duo took on WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Damage CTRL tonight, but the outcome didn’t do them any favors. Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox challenged...
Steve Austin Refused To Work With Marc Mero After Sable Bodyslammed Him
WWE Hall of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. However, he wasn’t always as successful as Austin made his WWE debut as the Ringmaster. Austin was such a big name that he had the privilege of deciding which talent he didn’t want to work with. It seems he didn’t want to work with Marc Mero for a bizarre reason.
Bret Hart Cussed Out Hulk Hogan After Refusing To Drop WWE Title To Him
Bret Hart is credited to be one of the greatest technical wrestlers of all time. The Pink n Black rose up as one of the marquee attractions for WWE during the 1990s. However, he had a beef with Hulk Hogan back in the day, when he refused to put over the Hitman.
Tony Khan’s Original Plan For Chris Jericho’s ROH World Title Loss
Chris Jericho dropped the ROH World Title to Claudio Castagnoli in the main event of the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view on December 10th. Prior to his title loss, the wrestling veteran held the gold for 80 days. The original plan for Jericho to lose the ROH World Championship was a bit different.
Uncle Howdy Appears In Front Of Live Crowd During WWE SmackDown
Uncle Howdy appeared on the screen during a previous episode of WWE SmackDown to open a new chapter in Bray Wyatt’s storyline. Tonight, the creepy figure finally appeared in person. Tonight’s edition of SmackDown featured LA Knight and Bray Wyatt in an in-ring segment. Knight arrived in the ring...
Spoiler On Another Match For The Final WWE SmackDown Of 2022
WWE is constantly striving to provide fans with the most engaging content possible, especially for their weekly shows, Monday Night RAW and Friday Night Smackdown. The popularity of Smackdown has increased significantly since Triple H took control, and viewers are seemingly more passionate about the company’s weekly shows. Now that the final WWE SmackDown of 2022 is coming, we know some details about what will happen on the show, so consider this your official spoiler warning.
Ex WWE NXT Star Set For Impact Wrestling Debut
WWE released a ton of talent from their contracts last year, which disturbed fans and pro wrestlers alike. This included Austin Grey, who was a regular feature on NXT television from August 2020 through the summer of 2021. Fast-forward a year, Grey will be making his debut in Impact Wrestling soon.
WWE Creative Pitching Alternative WrestleMania Ideas For Roman Reigns
WWE’s biggest show of the year will go down on April 1st and 2nd in SoFi Stadium, but the card is far from locked into place. Roman Reigns is the current top dog in Vince McMahon’s former company, and he needs an incredible match to go with his Tribal Chief moniker. That being said, WWE is still working on his match on the grandest stage of them all.
