Read full article on original website
Related
Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity
The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.
Satellites detect no real climate benefit from 10 years of forest carbon offsets in California
Many of the companies promising “net-zero” emissions to protect the climate are relying on vast swaths of forests and what are known as carbon offsets to meet that goal. On paper, carbon offsets appear to balance out a company’s carbon emissions: The company pays to protect trees, which absorb carbon dioxide from the air. The company can then claim the absorbed carbon dioxide as an offset that reduces its net impact on the climate. However, our new satellite analysis reveals what researchers have suspected for years: Forest offsets might not actually be doing much for the climate. When we looked at satellite tracking...
Evidence grows of forced labour and slavery in production of solar panels, wind turbines
The Australian clean energy industry has warned of growing evidence linking renewable energy supply chains to modern slavery, and urged companies and governments to act to eliminate it. A report by the Clean Energy Council, representing renewable energy companies and solar installers, has called for more local renewable energy production...
House Dems release documents showing oil industry digging in on fossil fuel investments
House Democrats, as part of their probe into Big Oil, on Friday released documents in which major oil companies detail their strategy to invest further in fossil fuel energy. Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee are making the case that the documents show that the industry has “greenwashed” its public image — that…
Solar power will beat out coal globally in 3 years: International Energy Agency
In just three years' time, the world will get more power from wind and solar sources than from coal, according to the International Energy Agency. The IEA predicts in a report that, over the next five years, the world will increase its renewable power capacity by 75% — an amount equivalent to the entire installed power capacity of China today. By 2027, the biggest source of the world's electricity will be solar power, followed by coal, natural gas and wind, the group said.
Digging 10 miles underground could yield enough geothermal energy to power Earth
A geothermal power company 'is developing technology to blast rock with microwaves to potentially drill the deepest holes on Earth.'
Stop burning trees to make energy, say 650 scientists before Cop15 biodiversity summit
More than 650 scientists are urging world leaders to stop burning trees to make energy because it destroys valuable habitats for wildlife. In the buildup to Cop15, the UN biodiversity summit, they say countries urgently need to stop using forest bioenergy to create heat and electricity as it undermines international climate and nature targets. Instead, renewable energy sources such as wind and solar should be used, they say.
CNBC
Renault wants to use water from depths of 4,000 meters to supply heat to an old production plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
americanmilitarynews.com
Biden administration gives PG&E $1.1 billion to keep Diablo Canyon nuclear plant running
The federal government has conditionally awarded PG&E about $1.1 billion to keep Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant running past its original closure date in 2025. The funding, announced Monday morning, comes from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Civil Nuclear Credit Program — a $6 billion funding initiative under the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Biden in November 2021 to help keep struggling nuclear power plants operational.
sciencealert.com
Fusion Technology Is Reaching a Turning Point That Could Change The Energy Game
Our society faces the grand challenge of providing sustainable, secure, and affordable means of generating energy while trying to reduce carbon dioxide emissions to net zero around 2050. To date, developments in fusion power, which potentially ticks all these boxes, have been funded almost exclusively by the public sector. However,...
KCRA.com
Offshore Wind California executive answers questions about wind farms off the California coast
On Tuesday, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management hosted its first-ever auction for offshore wind leases for two main locations off the California Coast. Dozens of companies submitted bids for five different projects covering a combined area of 580 square miles. These projects will be the first of their kind...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Solar Power World editors pick the Top Solar Products of 2022
The editorial team at Solar Power World had the great opportunity to mingle with 27,000 friends at this year’s RE+ tradeshow in Anaheim, California. Besides stopping by happy hours and food truck lunches, we filled our time visiting as many booths as possible to check out the newest products on display.
The U.S. wants to slash carbon emissions from power plants. Natural gas is in the way
Despite climate targets set by the Biden administration and corporate executives, the U.S. is still building new natural gas plants that threaten to cause greenhouse gas emissions for decades to come.
Why Solar Energy is Better than Nuclear Energy
With the threat of global warming, the world continues to clamor for clean energy sources. Two of the most often cited options are solar and nuclear energy. Solar energy harnesses the radiant sun's energy to generate electricity via technologies like solar panels, while nuclear energy results from atomic fission or fusion. While widely different, these two energy sources have been pitted against each other for a while.
informedinfrastructure.com
Clean Water Public Utilities Predict Faster Development of Renewable Energy Sources with More Access to Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund
National Association of Clean Water Agencies issues comments to EPA, detailing opportunities to reduce carbon emissions associated with wastewater treatment and modernization for utilities to mitigate climate impacts and become more resilient. WASHINGTON, D.C. – The National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA) today unveiled detailed recommendations to U.S. EPA,...
Companies Turning to Futures to Meet Carbon Reduction Goals
The race to achieve carbon neutrality is on. Corporations and countries alike are joining a climate initiative to shift to a decarbonized economy, driven by governments and demand from environmentally conscious consumers. Experts agree that corporations will need a Swiss Army knife of solutions to tackle the carbon problem, including...
Gizmodo
Renewable Energy Set to Overtake Coal Power Globally by 2025
On this fine Wednesday, may I present you with a rare bit of positive climate news: Sustainable energy is on the rise. Globally, the amount of renewable energy from sources like wind and solar is set to increase as much in the next five years as it did over the past 20, according to a new report from the International Energy Agency. And, in that doubling, renewable power will overtake coal by 2025, accounting for more than 90% of all electricity expansion between now and 2027, the IEA forecasted.
New federal building standards seek to cut energy use and emissions
The Biden-Harris administration Wednesday announced the first federal building standards designed to reduce energy use while electrifying equipment and appliances in 30% of federal building space by 2030.
CoinDesk
US Lawmakers Want Environmental Agency to Study Crypto Mining's Energy Impact
U.S. Senators Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) introduced a bill Thursday that would, if passed, direct the Environmental Protection Agency to study the energy usage and environmental impact of crypto mining. Cautioning that crypto mining threatened U.S. energy goals and local power grids,...
PV Tech
California wildfires in 2020 dimmed solar panels production by 10-30%, says NCAR study
The intense wildfires that ravaged California in the US in 2020 were responsible for substantial solar energy forecast errors, according to a study led by scientists at the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR). The smoke darkened so much the skies in California that it slashed the state’s solar power...
Comments / 0