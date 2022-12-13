ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Andrei Tapalaga

Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity

The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.
The Conversation U.S.

Satellites detect no real climate benefit from 10 years of forest carbon offsets in California

Many of the companies promising “net-zero” emissions to protect the climate are relying on vast swaths of forests and what are known as carbon offsets to meet that goal. On paper, carbon offsets appear to balance out a company’s carbon emissions: The company pays to protect trees, which absorb carbon dioxide from the air. The company can then claim the absorbed carbon dioxide as an offset that reduces its net impact on the climate. However, our new satellite analysis reveals what researchers have suspected for years: Forest offsets might not actually be doing much for the climate. When we looked at satellite tracking...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Solar power will beat out coal globally in 3 years: International Energy Agency

In just three years' time, the world will get more power from wind and solar sources than from coal, according to the International Energy Agency. The IEA predicts in a report that, over the next five years, the world will increase its renewable power capacity by 75% — an amount equivalent to the entire installed power capacity of China today. By 2027, the biggest source of the world's electricity will be solar power, followed by coal, natural gas and wind, the group said.
The Guardian

Stop burning trees to make energy, say 650 scientists before Cop15 biodiversity summit

More than 650 scientists are urging world leaders to stop burning trees to make energy because it destroys valuable habitats for wildlife. In the buildup to Cop15, the UN biodiversity summit, they say countries urgently need to stop using forest bioenergy to create heat and electricity as it undermines international climate and nature targets. Instead, renewable energy sources such as wind and solar should be used, they say.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden administration gives PG&E $1.1 billion to keep Diablo Canyon nuclear plant running

The federal government has conditionally awarded PG&E about $1.1 billion to keep Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant running past its original closure date in 2025. The funding, announced Monday morning, comes from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Civil Nuclear Credit Program — a $6 billion funding initiative under the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Biden in November 2021 to help keep struggling nuclear power plants operational.
CALIFORNIA STATE
solarpowerworldonline.com

Solar Power World editors pick the Top Solar Products of 2022

The editorial team at Solar Power World had the great opportunity to mingle with 27,000 friends at this year’s RE+ tradeshow in Anaheim, California. Besides stopping by happy hours and food truck lunches, we filled our time visiting as many booths as possible to check out the newest products on display.
ANAHEIM, CA
HackerNoon

Why Solar Energy is Better than Nuclear Energy

With the threat of global warming, the world continues to clamor for clean energy sources. Two of the most often cited options are solar and nuclear energy. Solar energy harnesses the radiant sun's energy to generate electricity via technologies like solar panels, while nuclear energy results from atomic fission or fusion. While widely different, these two energy sources have been pitted against each other for a while.
informedinfrastructure.com

Clean Water Public Utilities Predict Faster Development of Renewable Energy Sources with More Access to Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund

National Association of Clean Water Agencies issues comments to EPA, detailing opportunities to reduce carbon emissions associated with wastewater treatment and modernization for utilities to mitigate climate impacts and become more resilient. WASHINGTON, D.C. – The National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA) today unveiled detailed recommendations to U.S. EPA,...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheStreet

Companies Turning to Futures to Meet Carbon Reduction Goals

The race to achieve carbon neutrality is on. Corporations and countries alike are joining a climate initiative to shift to a decarbonized economy, driven by governments and demand from environmentally conscious consumers. Experts agree that corporations will need a Swiss Army knife of solutions to tackle the carbon problem, including...
Gizmodo

Renewable Energy Set to Overtake Coal Power Globally by 2025

On this fine Wednesday, may I present you with a rare bit of positive climate news: Sustainable energy is on the rise. Globally, the amount of renewable energy from sources like wind and solar is set to increase as much in the next five years as it did over the past 20, according to a new report from the International Energy Agency. And, in that doubling, renewable power will overtake coal by 2025, accounting for more than 90% of all electricity expansion between now and 2027, the IEA forecasted.
CoinDesk

US Lawmakers Want Environmental Agency to Study Crypto Mining's Energy Impact

U.S. Senators Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) introduced a bill Thursday that would, if passed, direct the Environmental Protection Agency to study the energy usage and environmental impact of crypto mining. Cautioning that crypto mining threatened U.S. energy goals and local power grids,...

