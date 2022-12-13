ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Moore County attack spurs U.S. regulators to order study of electric grid security

Federal energy regulators on Thursday ordered a study to determine if security standards need to be improved following recent attacks on electrical facilities, including one in North Carolina. A nonprofit called the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) sets standards for the power industry. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or...
In Montana, young activists take fight against climate change to court

Young people across the country are challenging state energy policy in court. One lawsuit in Montana — where the state Constitution guarantees the right to a clean environment — might have the best chance of success. Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Nate Bellinger, senior staff attorney...
MONTANA STATE
10 years after Sandy Hook, there is hope for a brighter future

Wednesday marks 10 years since the senseless massacre of 20 first-graders and their six teachers at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. A decade later, the gun-violence prevention movement has never been bigger. Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with two organizations of mothers who are fighting for gun...
NEWTOWN, CT

