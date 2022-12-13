ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Township, PA

wccsradio.com

STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING ASSAULT IN WHITE TOWNSHIP

State Police are investigating a case of simple assault and harassment that happened earlier this month in White Township. Trooper say they were dispatched at 12:14 a.m. to a home on Elkin Avenue. Police believe that a 26 year old man from Greensburg hit a 21-year-old woman from Indiana, causing an injury on the right side of her head.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
Tribune-Review

Injuries reported in Route 819 car crash

At least one person was injured in a car crash Friday evening on Route 819. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. in East Huntingdon in the area of the Route 119 exit ramp, according to a Westmoreland County dispatcher. State police out of Uniontown are handling the incident, the...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
bigfoot99.com

Missouri fugitives arrested in Rawlins

A pickup truck stuck in the snow on the Deep Jack Road west of Saratoga led to the arrest of two suspects holed up in Rawlins who were wanted in the attempted homicide of a Missouri State Trooper. The case began to unfold in late November when a local search...
RAWLINS, WY
abc27 News

Man who killed 2 women in Pennsylvania charged in Michigan

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to killing two women in Pennsylvania was extradited to Michigan to face a first-degree murder charge in the slaying of a pregnant woman who disappeared more than 17 years ago. Harold David Haulman III was charged Wednesday in Calhoun County District Court in the death of 21-year-old […]
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WTAJ

Clearfield County to receive $25,000 nonprofit award

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Over $3.9 million in funding to support security enhancement projects for 93 churches, synagogues, and other nonprofit organizations serving diverse communities and frequently targeted by hate crimes throughout the commonwealth. Among those to receive the funds is the Sons of Israel Congregation in Clearfield County. The congregation will receive $25,000. […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Police Look to Identify Suspect in Millcreek Mall Retail Theft Case

Millcreek Township Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in a retail theft case. It happened at the Millcreek Mall on Dec. 4. Surveillance video shows the male suspect taking a shopping cart full of merchandise and leaving the store without attempting to purchase the items, according to police.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hearing on secret recording between UPMC doctors continues

A surreptitious recording of a conversation between UPMC’s head of cardiothoracic surgery and the doctor treating him with suboxone was “part of a years-long vendetta,” an attorney for the hospital behemoth said in court on Wednesday. UPMC attorney John Conti argued during a preliminary injunction hearing that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

