PATTY MOGLE, 95
Peggy Lou Mogle, 95, of Indiana passed on after a brief illness on Sunday December 11, 2022, at the home of her eldest daughter Durinda (Rodney) Geiger in New Carlisle, Ohio where she had resided for the past eighteen months. She was born the eldest child of Ethel Iseman on...
FRANCO HARRIS HEADLINES CHAMBER OF COMMERCE ANNUAL MEETING
Pittsburgh Steeler Running Back Franco Harris was the keynote speaker at the annual Indiana County Chamber of Commerce Meeting Thursday afternoon. In his address to the crowd gathered at the KCAC, Harris recounted his career from his days in High School to his career with Penn State and with the Steelers, and retelling his most famous moment in his career, the immaculate reception. He also showed his support for local businesses, saying the best thing to do is to keep moving. He also said that one of the key lessons in his career that could be passed along to small businesses is the concept of teamwork.
ROBERT BLAKELY, 89
Robert Lee Blakely, 89, of Indiana, died on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at his home with his beloved wife, Linda, by his side. The son of Moses and Elizabeth James Blakely, he was born January 19, 1933, in Indiana. Bob was a 1951 graduate of Blairsville High School. After graduation...
DEAN MILLER, 81
Dean Miller, 81, of Blairsville, PA (Derry Twp.) passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA. The son of Walter C. and Sara E. (Baker) Miller, he was born October 10, 1941 in Aliquippa, PA. Dean graduated from Derry Township High School, Class of 1959...
GLENDA MILLER, 62
Glenda Lee Miller, 62, of Indiana, died Monday, December 12, 2022 at her home. Born January 26, 1960, in Ft. McClellan, AL to the late William Carter Fogg and Carole Howells (BaMa). Glenda attended Kiski High School in Leechburg, and went on to work as a self-employed business owner. A...
CHRISTINA MIHOERCK, 44
Christina N. Mihoerck, 44, of Northern Cambria, died Monday, December 12, 2022 at Henry Clay Villa, Markleysburg. She was born, May 31, 1978 in Spangler to Vincent G. Mihoerck, Jr. and the late Deborah DeFazio Mihoerck. She was a graduate of Penns Manor High School and completed two years of...
DONNA DIXSON, 80
Donna G. Dixson, 80, of Indiana, passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. A daughter of the late William A. and Mildred (Mallin) Jones, she was born Aug. 18, 1942, in Butler. Donna was a homemaker and had worked at All That Jazz Dance Studio. She...
INDIANA COUNTY ACTIVE TRANSPORTATION PLAN AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW, FEEDBACK
The Indiana County Office of Planning and Development has announced its Active Transportation Plan Update is now available for public review. Residents had the ability to plan and discuss the Active Transportation Plan through open house gatherings, online surveys, comment mapping, and open comment periods on posted drafts. This plan also aligns with the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission’s Regional Active Transportation Plan, which aims at improving transportation safety and security, strengthening communities, and enhancing multimodal accessibility and connectivity.
PAUL CAMPBELL, 84
Paul L. Campbell, 84 of Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. He was born on March 10, 1938 in Indiana to the late Glenn and Margaret Pauline (Cribbs) Campbell. Paul graduated from Indiana High School in 1956 and was the owner of Campbell Home Repair for many years....
POLICE IN INDIANA, KITTANNING RECEIVE STATE GRANTS
Police in Indiana and Kittanning Boroughs will receive local law enforcement grants from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. According to a news release from State Senator Joe Pittman and State Representatives Jim Struzzi and Donna Oberlander, the grants were awarded as part of the commission’s Local Law Enforcement Support Grant program. The funding can be used for a variety of different projects or purchases to enhance public safety. Indiana Borough will use $581,566 to upgrade portable radios and purchase mobile radios for all municipal departments in Indiana County through a purchasing agreement. Kittanning borough will use $196,000 for records management system hardware and software, a data analyst and laptop and desktop computers.
VIRGINIA (MOLOGNE) MEIDINGER, 89
Virginia (Mologne) Meidinger, 89, of Indiana, PA passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at The Gardens at Indiana. The daughter of Ralph and Edith (Shannon) Mologne, she was born October 23, 1933 in Blairsville. Virginia graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1951 and she attended the Connect Church.
WEDNESDAY MORNING FIRE DESTROYS HOME IN HOMER CITY
A home was destroyed by a structure fire this morning in Center Township. Fire crews from Homer City, Indiana, Coral-Graceton, Black Lick and Brush Valley, along with Citizens’ Ambulance and the county Hazmat team, were dispatched to a home located at 281 Two Lick Road in Homer City around 7:39 this morning for the fire. Homer City Fire Chief Terry Gardner said the fire started in the kitchen and was electrical in nature. He adds the flames were visible in the back of the home and in the ceiling when crews first arrived.
IUP BASKETBALL TEAMS GET READY FOR GAMES ON SUNDAY AND MONDAY
The IUP men’s and women’s basketball teams are getting ready for crossover double header action on Sunday and Monday, as they will take on Kutztown and Westchester. Both the IUP teams are undefeated on the season with the men’s team at 8-0, and 2-0 in the PSAC. The IUP women are 7-0 and 2-0 in the conference. The Kutztown men are not doing that well currently. While they are also perfect in conference play, they are 2-5 on the season, while the Kutztown women are 4-4 and 2-0 in the PSAC.
TWO COUNTY COMMISSIONERS ANNOUNCE PLANS TO RUN FOR SECOND TERM
Two Indiana County Commissioners made an exclusive announcement this morning. Commissioners Chairman Mike Keith and fellow Commissioner Robin Gorman appeared on Indiana in the Morning on WCCS to announce that both plan on running for a second term in office. Both were elected to office in 2019 along with Sherene Hess, who was reelected at the time.
BOYS BASKETBALL, WRESTLING RESULTS
In a game heard on Cat Country, 106.3 FM last night, River Valley continued its early-season surge with a win over Purchase Line. Jake Slebodnick has the recap. River Valley head coach Don Stitt said his team started slow defensively but turned it around later in the game. Junior Luke...
PENNS MANOR SCHOOL BOARD HEARS FROM PUBLIC ABOUT ONGOING NEGOTIATIONS
The ongoing negotiations between the teachers union and the School board were a topic of discussion at Wednesday night’s Penns Manor School board meeting. Some members of the public spoke out in favor of the teachers and the students during public comment. Chad Kuzemchak said that the board had to find the solution that would be fair to them and fair to the teachers.
PUNXSUTAWNEY CO-PRINCIPAL ARRESTED FOR THIRD TIME
An official with the Punxsutawney Area School District is in legal trouble again after reports say he was arrested for the third time in the last four months. Reports say 45-year-old Paul Hetrick, the co-principal for the high school, was arrested for violating a protection from abuse order earlier this month, marking the second time he violated the order. The first was in October.
MORE HONORS FOR IUP’S BROWN, PITT’S KANCEY
IUP wide receiver Duane Brown continues to pick up honors. Yesterday he was named an Associated Press second-team All-American. The 2022 Harlon Hill Trophy nominee finished in the top five of active Division Two players in career receiving yards, with 2,884. He averaged 16.39 yards per reception and had an average of over 100 yards receiving per game.
PLUMVILLE MAN TO BE SENTENCED ON A DRUG-RELATED CHARGE TODAY
A Plumville man will be sentenced today for a guilty plea to a drug-related crime. 33-year-old Michaele Anthony Mignano we’ll go before judge Michael Clarke today for his sentencing hearing. He was charged in connection with an incident in August of last year in Washington Township. State troopers were dispatched to an area near bash Road after receiving a complaint of drug-related activity at a nearby home. Police saw a black car leaf the residence and tried to pull the driver over for expired registration, but the suspect fled. Mignano was one of the three people in the vehicle along with Travis Gibson of Indiana and the driver Kimberly Ann Caylor of Creekside. After reaching speeds of 75 miles an hour, Caylor pulled into a nearby parking lot and surrendered. Police say that Mignano tried to provide police with a false name, but his identity was later discovered.
