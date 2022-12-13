Read full article on original website
Hills Department Store Food Truck coming to Pennsylvania
Do you miss the smell of snack bar from the Hills Department Store? If you’re answer is yes, you’re in luck! Jason Powell from Aliquippa told ABC News Partner WTAE that he plans to create a snack bar, food truck style, that will travel to former Hills store location and serve treats from the department […]
Medical marijuana company to lay off workers at McKeesport growing facility
Trulieve, a medical marijuana company with locations throughout Pennsylvania, is laying off an unspecified number of people at its growing facility in McKeesport. The company said in a statement the cuts are the “result of greater efficiencies throughout our supply chain and retail operations in the state.”. “Where possible,...
Pennsylvania gives notice to local company for exceeding emission limits
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a "notice of violation" to Shell Chemicals Appalachia.
STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING ASSAULT IN WHITE TOWNSHIP
State Police are investigating a case of simple assault and harassment that happened earlier this month in White Township. Trooper say they were dispatched at 12:14 a.m. to a home on Elkin Avenue. Police believe that a 26 year old man from Greensburg hit a 21-year-old woman from Indiana, causing an injury on the right side of her head.
RIVER VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT AWARDED FUNDS TO AID STUDENTS INTERESTED IN ELECTRICAL CAREERS
The River Valley School District is set to receive funds from the Wolf Administration that will prepare students for careers in the electrical field. Governor Tom Wolf announced this afternoon that the district will receive $200,000 through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program to prepare students for electrical careers in residential, commercial, industrial, and lineman occupations.
Pennsylvania’s deer season shift a tradeoff in boosting licenses and preserving tradition
Pennsylvania’s recent shift of deer season’s start date wasn’t universally loved, but the deer harvest has continued to grow since 2015. The Pennsylvania Game Commission upset a number of hunters in 2019 when it voted to move the start of deer season to the Saturday after Thanksgiving rather than the Monday after Thanksgiving. Hunters have adjusted, however.
DCNR Finalizes E-Bike Policy for State Parks and Forests
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Wednesday announced an internal policy on the use of electric bicycles (e-bikes) on DCNR lands is now final and effective immediately in state parks and forests. An e-bike is a bicycle equipped with an...
Massive elk sets new archery record: Largest in Pennsylvania history
Hunting guide Matt Lutz called it the "Dagger Bull." With Lutz's help, hunter Dave Kammerdiener was able to enter the record books with a once-in-a-lifetime hunt this past September. A post on Trophy Rack Lodge's Facebook page states that "Dave Kammerdiener, guided by Trophy Rack Lodge’s Matt Lutz, takes his place in the Boone and Crockett book at the 7th biggest bull ever taken in the world!" Kammerdiener's "Dagger Bull" also goes into the record books as the second biggest bull elk taken in Pennsylvania history, regardless of weapon used, and first for the largest archery bull elk taken in the state.
DCNR says e-bikes allowed on bicycle trails in state parks, with some limitations
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources finalized its policy allowing the use of electric bicycles (e-bikes), with some limitations, on DCNR trails that are open to traditional bicycles. An e-bike is a bicycle equipped with an electric motor that assists riders when they are peddling, the DCNR said. “E-bikes make […]
Three local used car dealers charged in multi-county ‘title washing’ ring
Pennsylvania’s Attorney General has filed charges against three Lebanon auto dealers, accusing them of being part of a Philadelphia-based crime ring that has been falsifying titles and inspections of totaled and stolen vehicles since 2018. Criminal charges were announced in a press release issued Dec. 9 by Attorney General...
Ames Department Stores Announce Plans For 2023 Return
A familiar name might be returning to the retail scene in Central and Western Pennsylvania after a two-decade absence. The Molyneux Group, which owns the assets of the former Bradlees Department Stores chain, have announced that Ames Department Stores would be returning. The last Ames store closed in August of 2002.
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf talks efforts to send $2,000 stimulus checks
(WHTM) – Tom Wolf is wrapping up his tenure as Pennsylvania’s Governor after two terms and eight years marked by COVID shutdowns, election security questions, and a budget surplus. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic was the question of whether Pennsylvania would be able to send $2,000 stimulus checks directly...
Pa.’s newest old-growth forest might have the most interesting backstory of all
Nolde Forest, an environmental education center in the state park system of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, is Pennsylvania’s newest old-growth forest. The 700-acre site near Reading in Berks County has been inducted into the Old-Growth Forest Network, a national organization working to preserve ancient forests...
Restaurant closings: These eateries bid farewell to central Pa. in 2022
Fallout from the pandemic continues to hurt the central Pennsylvania restaurant industry. While some new establishments opened, a rash of closings in 2022 included neighborhood bars, favorite diners and ethnic establishments. It was a year marked by a seismic shift. In some cases, restaurants traded hands as some owners bowed...
Carrie DelRosso, former GOP Lt. Governor candidate, won’t run in special election
(WHTM) – Former Pennsylvania State Representative Carrie DelRosso, the Republican’s nominee for Lieutenant Governor in 2022, announced she will not run in a special election in Pennsylvania’s 32nd district. DelRosso, who once represented Allegheny County’s 33rd District, did not run for re-election for the State House in...
PennDOT to Implement Vehicle Restrictions across State Due to Expected Weather
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is preparing to implement vehicle restrictions on roadways across the state due to the expected icy and snowy conditions. The following vehicle restrictions will go into place at 1 a.m. Thursday:. Tier 1. I-79 from PA Turnpike (I-76) to I-80 I-80 from I-79 to...
Conemaugh Health and UPMC speak on capacity concerns
(WTAJ)– Conemaugh Health System and UPMC are experiencing the effects of the tripledemic, which are cases of influenza, RSV, and Covid. This uptick causes hospitals to be at a higher capacity than usual. The hospitals noted flu and RSV were not as high last year because people continued to use safety precautions. However, people have […]
Injuries reported in Route 819 car crash
At least one person was injured in a car crash Friday evening on Route 819. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. in East Huntingdon in the area of the Route 119 exit ramp, according to a Westmoreland County dispatcher. State police out of Uniontown are handling the incident, the...
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall has some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of Pennsylvania
Hot dogs are wired into the American psyche. From carts on busy city street corners to fully loaded dogs covered in creative toppings from a gastropub, Pennsylvania is filled with many great places to grab a delicious hot dog.
Hearing on secret recording between UPMC doctors continues
A surreptitious recording of a conversation between UPMC’s head of cardiothoracic surgery and the doctor treating him with suboxone was “part of a years-long vendetta,” an attorney for the hospital behemoth said in court on Wednesday. UPMC attorney John Conti argued during a preliminary injunction hearing that...
