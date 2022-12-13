ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Township, PA

wdadradio.com

STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING ASSAULT IN WHITE TOWNSHIP

State Police are investigating a case of simple assault and harassment that happened earlier this month in White Township. Trooper say they were dispatched at 12:14 a.m. to a home on Elkin Avenue. Police believe that a 26 year old man from Greensburg hit a 21-year-old woman from Indiana, causing an injury on the right side of her head.
wdadradio.com

RIVER VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT AWARDED FUNDS TO AID STUDENTS INTERESTED IN ELECTRICAL CAREERS

The River Valley School District is set to receive funds from the Wolf Administration that will prepare students for careers in the electrical field. Governor Tom Wolf announced this afternoon that the district will receive $200,000 through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program to prepare students for electrical careers in residential, commercial, industrial, and lineman occupations.
Gettysburg Connection

Pennsylvania’s deer season shift a tradeoff in boosting licenses and preserving tradition

Pennsylvania’s recent shift of deer season’s start date wasn’t universally loved, but the deer harvest has continued to grow since 2015. The Pennsylvania Game Commission upset a number of hunters in 2019 when it voted to move the start of deer season to the Saturday after Thanksgiving rather than the Monday after Thanksgiving. Hunters have adjusted, however.
explore venango

DCNR Finalizes E-Bike Policy for State Parks and Forests

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Wednesday announced an internal policy on the use of electric bicycles (e-bikes) on DCNR lands is now final and effective immediately in state parks and forests. An e-bike is a bicycle equipped with an...
NorthcentralPA.com

Massive elk sets new archery record: Largest in Pennsylvania history

Hunting guide Matt Lutz called it the "Dagger Bull." With Lutz's help, hunter Dave Kammerdiener was able to enter the record books with a once-in-a-lifetime hunt this past September. A post on Trophy Rack Lodge's Facebook page states that "Dave Kammerdiener, guided by Trophy Rack Lodge’s Matt Lutz, takes his place in the Boone and Crockett book at the 7th biggest bull ever taken in the world!" Kammerdiener's "Dagger Bull" also goes into the record books as the second biggest bull elk taken in Pennsylvania history, regardless of weapon used, and first for the largest archery bull elk taken in the state.
YourErie

DCNR says e-bikes allowed on bicycle trails in state parks, with some limitations

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources finalized its policy allowing the use of electric bicycles (e-bikes), with some limitations, on DCNR trails that are open to traditional bicycles. An e-bike is a bicycle equipped with an electric motor that assists riders when they are peddling, the DCNR said. “E-bikes make […]
wesb.com

Ames Department Stores Announce Plans For 2023 Return

A familiar name might be returning to the retail scene in Central and Western Pennsylvania after a two-decade absence. The Molyneux Group, which owns the assets of the former Bradlees Department Stores chain, have announced that Ames Department Stores would be returning. The last Ames store closed in August of 2002.
WTAJ

Conemaugh Health and UPMC speak on capacity concerns

(WTAJ)– Conemaugh Health System and UPMC are experiencing the effects of the tripledemic, which are cases of influenza, RSV, and Covid. This uptick causes hospitals to be at a higher capacity than usual. The hospitals noted flu and RSV were not as high last year because people continued to use safety precautions. However, people have […]
Tribune-Review

Injuries reported in Route 819 car crash

At least one person was injured in a car crash Friday evening on Route 819. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. in East Huntingdon in the area of the Route 119 exit ramp, according to a Westmoreland County dispatcher. State police out of Uniontown are handling the incident, the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hearing on secret recording between UPMC doctors continues

A surreptitious recording of a conversation between UPMC’s head of cardiothoracic surgery and the doctor treating him with suboxone was “part of a years-long vendetta,” an attorney for the hospital behemoth said in court on Wednesday. UPMC attorney John Conti argued during a preliminary injunction hearing that...
