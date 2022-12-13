ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

FOX8 News

Large law enforcement presence on US 220 in Randleman

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — Law enforcement officials are investigating in Randleman on Thursday night. The investigation is underway on US 220 near New Salem Road. FOX8 crews are on the scene and working to find out the nature of the investigation. The road is currently closed. This is a developing story.
RANDLEMAN, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Aberdeen approves downtown zoning change

The Aberdeen Town Board met Monday evening. The Board considered a text amendment to the UDO (Unified Development Ordinance) to change the minimum separation allowed between a bar or nightclub and an existing religious institution or existing school in the Central Business District in downtown Aberdeen to 35 feet from 50 feet.
ABERDEEN, NC
publicradioeast.org

Duke Energy substation attacks will result in higher prices for customers

Duke Energy officials faced questions from state utility regulators in Raleigh Monday about the attack on two electrical substations in Moore County. Three Duke executives offered few new details and still aren't saying publicly what the attack might cost customers. About 45,000 customers lost power when someone shot up two...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
wraltechwire.com

Mebane native, NC A&T alum, named the 2023 Modern-Day Technology Leader

MEBANE – Jerrod Ray, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington project management and engineering branch (PMEB) head, at Naval Support Activity Bethesda was selected as the 2023 Modern-Day Technology Leader by the Career Communications Group’s U.S. Black Engineer and Information Technology magazine, the Council of Engineering Deans of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
MEBANE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Crews respond to two accidents on Lobelia Road Thursday

Crews with Crains Creek Fire Department responded to two separate car accidents on Lobelia Road in Vass Thursday. The first page to emergency responders came in as a water rescue around 3 p.m. When crews arrived on scene on Lobelia Road, near McGill Road, a car was in a creek with the driver inside the vehicle, said Crains Creek Fire Department on its Facebook page.
VASS, NC
chathamjournal.com

Moore County man charged in death by fentanyl overdose that occurred in Chatham County

Pittsboro, NC – The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of Nathanial Lynn Rush, 28, of 521 Fox Spring Drive, Robbins, in connection with a death by overdose which occurred in the Bear Creek area of Chatham County. Authorities say an autopsy was performed on the victim and revealed the cause of death to be a fatal mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl; according to Chatham County investigators, the victim obtained the controlled substance from Rush on the day he died.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
methodist.edu

Fayetteville Business Leaders Celebrate End of Year at Methodist University

The Greater Fayetteville Chamber’s monthly “Chairwoman’s Coffee Club” meeting, a high-powered business networking breakfast, brought approximately 100 professionals to MU’s Matthews Ministry Center on Thursday morning. Some of Fayetteville’s top business leaders gathered on Methodist University’s campus for the final time in 2022.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
retail-merchandiser.com

Owned by the Harris family for over 50 years and dubbed the world’s largest store of its kind, Furnitureland South is keen to prove that when the going gets tough, the tough get furnished

When the pandemic first hit, no one knew what it was going to mean for us personally or professionally,” begins Jeff Harris, President and CEO at Furnitureland South, a 1.3 million-square-foot one-stop shop located in Jamestown, North Carolina that caters to every possible furniture need with more than 1000 partnered manufacturers.
JAMESTOWN, NC

