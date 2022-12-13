Read full article on original website
Related
Duke Energy plans Moore County power outage impacting 2,500 near Carthage on Saturday morning
Duke Energy officials said the outage should leave about 2,500 customers in the dark for up to three hours.
WRAL
Gov. Cooper shows support for Moore County businesses that lost money during power outage
On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper and his wife Kristin visited several shops in Southern Pines. They showed support to businesses recovering financially after power outages from Dec. 3 - Dec. 7. On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper and his wife Kristin visited several shops in Southern Pines. They showed support to...
theurbannews.com
Reward Offered for Information on Destruction of Electric Substations in Moore County
Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State, Duke Energy, and Moore County are each offering monetary rewards totaling $75,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the destruction of utility substations in Moore County. On Saturday, December 3, 2022, at approximately 7:00...
Alamance Crossing Mall owner facing $42M lawsuit with a possibility of losing property
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A lawsuit is being brought against Alamance Crossing Mall in Burlington. The lawsuit that was filed in November states that the mall is in default from a loan from 2011. In July 2011, Alamance Crossing Mall agreed to pay back a loan of $50.8 million to...
WRAL
Southern Pines shop owner on Moore County power outage: 'Christmas for us in retail is like the Super Bowl'
Sundi McLaughlin is the owner of Mockingbird on Broad at 162 Northwest Broad St. She explained the impacts of having to close her business from Dec. 4 through Dec. 7 due to the Moore County power outage. McLaughlin reopened her store on Dec. 8. Sundi McLaughlin is the owner of...
Closings, trash pickup changes expected in Triad during Christmas and New Year’s holidays
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – With Christmas and New Year’s Day falling on Sundays, the preceding Fridays and succeeding Mondays – and sometimes more – come into play when local governments are scheduling office hours and services for those weeks. All federal offices, including the U.S. Post Office, are closed on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. […]
These North Carolina Cities Are Among The Fastest-Growing Cities In America
24/7 Wall St found the 20 fastest-growing cities in the country, including two in North Carolina.
WXIA 11 Alive
North Carolina deputy hit, killed by drunk driver while investigating robbery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — A Cumberland County deputy was injured Friday morning when a drunk driver hit him while he was responding to a robbery at Circle K on Gillespie Street, according to a report from WRAL. The deputy was investigating a robbery that happened at Circle K. He...
Large law enforcement presence on US 220 in Randleman
RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — Law enforcement officials are investigating in Randleman on Thursday night. The investigation is underway on US 220 near New Salem Road. FOX8 crews are on the scene and working to find out the nature of the investigation. The road is currently closed. This is a developing story.
sandhillssentinel.com
Aberdeen approves downtown zoning change
The Aberdeen Town Board met Monday evening. The Board considered a text amendment to the UDO (Unified Development Ordinance) to change the minimum separation allowed between a bar or nightclub and an existing religious institution or existing school in the Central Business District in downtown Aberdeen to 35 feet from 50 feet.
Stolen check: Someone swiped $1.4 million from Cumberland County and Fayetteville Tech
The Fayetteville Observer reports someone stole a $1.4 million check sent via U.S. mail from the Cumberland County government to Fayetteville Technical Community College. The thief intercepted the check in June, got JPMorgan Chase Bank to redeem it, and got away with the cash, according to county and college officials.
publicradioeast.org
Duke Energy substation attacks will result in higher prices for customers
Duke Energy officials faced questions from state utility regulators in Raleigh Monday about the attack on two electrical substations in Moore County. Three Duke executives offered few new details and still aren't saying publicly what the attack might cost customers. About 45,000 customers lost power when someone shot up two...
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here are the chances in Raleigh
Ah, yes! The holidays are here! It’s that time of the year when there is a crispness to the weather. The mornings make your bones shiver, and the afternoons still hold the winter feel. As we get closer and closer to Christmas, the year-after-year question resurfaces -- will we...
wraltechwire.com
Mebane native, NC A&T alum, named the 2023 Modern-Day Technology Leader
MEBANE – Jerrod Ray, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington project management and engineering branch (PMEB) head, at Naval Support Activity Bethesda was selected as the 2023 Modern-Day Technology Leader by the Career Communications Group’s U.S. Black Engineer and Information Technology magazine, the Council of Engineering Deans of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
sandhillssentinel.com
Crews respond to two accidents on Lobelia Road Thursday
Crews with Crains Creek Fire Department responded to two separate car accidents on Lobelia Road in Vass Thursday. The first page to emergency responders came in as a water rescue around 3 p.m. When crews arrived on scene on Lobelia Road, near McGill Road, a car was in a creek with the driver inside the vehicle, said Crains Creek Fire Department on its Facebook page.
Community helping family affected by deadly Grimsley Street house fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. — People in Greensboro are coming together to support the family that lost three young children in a house fire Monday. All three of those children were under five years old. Their mother and three older siblings are now without a home. Investigators still don't know how the fire started.
chathamjournal.com
Moore County man charged in death by fentanyl overdose that occurred in Chatham County
Pittsboro, NC – The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of Nathanial Lynn Rush, 28, of 521 Fox Spring Drive, Robbins, in connection with a death by overdose which occurred in the Bear Creek area of Chatham County. Authorities say an autopsy was performed on the victim and revealed the cause of death to be a fatal mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl; according to Chatham County investigators, the victim obtained the controlled substance from Rush on the day he died.
methodist.edu
Fayetteville Business Leaders Celebrate End of Year at Methodist University
The Greater Fayetteville Chamber’s monthly “Chairwoman’s Coffee Club” meeting, a high-powered business networking breakfast, brought approximately 100 professionals to MU’s Matthews Ministry Center on Thursday morning. Some of Fayetteville’s top business leaders gathered on Methodist University’s campus for the final time in 2022.
Cumberland County students get free bikes in surprise announcement
Third graders at Westarea Elementary thought only five students were getting free bikes for winning an essay contest, but got a major surprise.
retail-merchandiser.com
Owned by the Harris family for over 50 years and dubbed the world’s largest store of its kind, Furnitureland South is keen to prove that when the going gets tough, the tough get furnished
When the pandemic first hit, no one knew what it was going to mean for us personally or professionally,” begins Jeff Harris, President and CEO at Furnitureland South, a 1.3 million-square-foot one-stop shop located in Jamestown, North Carolina that caters to every possible furniture need with more than 1000 partnered manufacturers.
Comments / 0