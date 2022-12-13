ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Digest

What Is The Salad Dressing Cleaning Hack?

By Natalie Francisco
House Digest
House Digest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=180adz_0jgnGBEK00

Kitchens are known for being greasy, but where does it come from, and how does it get everywhere? Oil and grease can cause a sticky residue to form all over your kitchen, from the stovetop to cabinet doors and above the fridge. While you can see some of this oil physically spitting as you cook on the stove, much of it moves through the air as oil vapor.

Skylar Life explains that as you cook with oils, butter, and food that contains fat, it heats up in the pan and evaporates. When it evaporates, the oil vapor rises in your kitchen with the hot air and lands on your surfaces. If you don't regularly clean these areas, the grease will build up and become difficult to remove. Since it's so sticky, it creates an even bigger mess when dust and dirt become trapped in it. Luckily, the simple salad dressing cleaning hack allows you to use items already in your kitchen to clean up this mess.

Olive Oil, Vegetable Oil, Mineral Oil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iAtbL_0jgnGBEK00

The salad dressing hack is very effective at cleaning up built-up grease and gunk in your kitchen because of two ingredients. A basic vinaigrette salad dressing starts with oil and vinegar. It uses these two ingredients because one is a fat and the other is an acid. Using this cleaning method involves two steps. First, you must clean with a fat like olive oil , vegetable oil, or mineral oil. The Maids say mineral oil works best, but you can use what you have available.

It may seem wrong to clean grease with more oil but trust the process. Add a couple of drops of the oil of your choice to a paper towel or clean cloth, then wipe down your greasy surfaces. Moving in circular motions, it should start picking up the excess grease. Depending on how dirty the area is, you may need to use multiple paper towels. You can move on to the next step once the majority of the grease is gone.

Vinegar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15os2J_0jgnGBEK00

Vinegar is used in salad dressings because of its acidity, which is why it is such an excellent all-purpose cleanser. It's made of 5% acid, which cuts through dirt and kills bacteria. Although, when it comes to cleaning, make sure to use distilled white vinegar and not apple cider vinegar or red wine vinegar. Before using it for the salad dressing hack, you'll need to dilute it in water first.

The Robert Little Group suggests using a 1-to-1 ratio of vinegar and warm, distilled water. Pour the mixture into a spray bottle and apply it to the surfaces you cleaned with the oil, then wipe the area down with a clean paper towel. If the vinegar odor lingers -- which it often does -- you can rinse the surface with a fresh paper towel or cloth and some clean water. Alternatively, another way to deal with the strong smell of vinegar is by adding a few drops of essential oil to your spray bottle.

Read this next: How To Deep Clean Your Bathroom And Keep It Clean

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

The One Vegetable You Should Eat Every Single Day, According to Nutritionists

As we all know, vegetables are a staple in a well-balanced, nutritious diet. Whether you enjoy veggies as a dinner side or a snack with hummus, there are many different ways to enjoy them. “Vegetables have a perfect combination of specific vitamins inherent in the specific vegetable, cancer-fighting polyphenols, immune-boosting...
womenworking.com

What Happens to the Body When Peanut Butter is Eaten Regularly?

Peanut butter is one of the world’s most popular spreads. People put it on sandwiches, pair it with fruits and vegetables, or even snack on it by the spoonful. But is it really good for you?. Peanut butter on its own is relatively unprocessed, as peanuts are simply roasted,...
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The Worst Drink To Have In The Morning For People Who Struggle With Indigestion

Morning routines are personal. From the way you like your toast (P.S. here’s the healthiest way to make it!) to whether you prefer to roll out of bed or get a morning workout in, many of us are particular about how we start our days. Oftentimes, that includes a morning beverage. Sipping on a warm drink may be an essential part of your morning ritual. Unfortunately, though, choosing the wrong beverage could have negative effects on your health. In fact, there’s one popular choice that health experts warn could exacerbate indigestion and acid reflux: coffee.
EatingWell

The 7 Best Carbs to Help You Poop, According to a Dietitian

Do you have a hard time going to the bathroom? You're not alone. Constipation is common in all ages and populations in the U.S. According to the National Institutes of Health, about 16 in 100 adults have symptoms of constipation. Constipation is defined as:. Fewer than three bowel movements a...
Thrillist

Denny's Is Giving Us 12 Straight Days of Free Breakfast This Month

In an effort to avoid the catastrophic cliché "breakfast is the most important meal of the day" tripe, I'll just say this: if you like pancakes, bacon, sausage, and eggs—and, even more than that, like freebies—you can get just that for 12-straight days at Denny's this month.
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Normal Blood Sugar by Age?

Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels helps manage diabetes. Everyone need not check their blood sugar levels daily, but people with type I diabetes should check their blood sugar levels at least four times daily. The blood sugar levels should be checked before meals and at bedtime, and they can...
shefinds

Health Experts Say You Should Avoid This Canned Food At All Costs–It Leads To Stomach Fat!

A balanced diet is an essential part of any healthy lifestyle—especially if you want to lose weight. That means you should always try load up on fresh, whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains rather than processed options like frozen meals and salty snacks. One major type of processed food that experts say you should cut back on if you’re trying to shed a few pounds is canned foods, which are typically loaded with sodium and preservatives. While these may be popular pantry items that can last on the shelf for a long time without going bad, the health risks they pose typically aren’t worth it. This is especially true when it comes to canned meat.
shefinds

The One Type Of Juice You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store Because It Leads To Belly Fat

Some people start their day with a cup of coffee. Some choose tea. Some go for water. And some opt for a nice, refreshing glass of juice. If you’re a juice fanatic, you’re certainly not alone. However, unfortunately, many of the processed fruit juices you find at the grocery store can be detrimental to your overall health and even lead to weight gain over time. They typically share one common pitfall: loads of added sugar, which can take a serious toll on your body.
Tasting Table

The Trader Joe's Dessert Ina Garten Calls 'Absolutely Delicious'

Ina Garten is a woman of the people. While living in the Hamptons and hosting a beloved cooking show for 20 years may not seem relatable, Garten shows she's just like us in a lot of her recipes as she aims for stress-free entertaining. Whether that means easy no-bake dessert recipes or quick 10-minute meals on major holidays, you can trust that Garten has your back — not only with quality food, but with keeping things simple so you can spend time with company instead of in the kitchen. So, it should be no surprise that Garten is a fan of Trader Joe's for easy desserts.
Mashed

How Long Can You Keep A Costco Rotisserie Chicken In The Fridge?

When it comes to grocery store rotisserie chickens, shoppers know that Costco's $5 rotisserie chicken is at the top of the list. In addition to staying so cheap amid the 2022 food inflation crisis, Costco's rotisserie chicken is well-seasoned, easy to repurpose in other dishes, and downright addictive. In fact, according to PopSugar, the rotisserie seasonings include MSG, sugar, and salt, which together provoke the same cravings as potato chips. Yum.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
CBS News

Heavy metals found in dark chocolate including Hershey's and Trader Joe's

Long viewed as healthier then other sweet treats, some kinds of dark chocolate contain potentially dangerous amounts of heavy metals, according to research released on Thursday by Consumer Reports. Scientists at the nonprofit advocacy organization recently measured the amount of heavy metals in 28 popular brands of dark chocolate bars...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Thrillist

Burger King Is Introducing a Massive New Meal Deal for $6.99

Burger King is known for its tried-and-true meal deals. Ever heard of the $5 Mix n' Match? Now, the Whopper slinger is introducing an all-new promotion that still gets you what you want and a lot of it. The Choose a Meal Deal, which is available for a limited time,...
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
73K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy