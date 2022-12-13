Read full article on original website
ZDNet
Now you can join a Microsoft Teams call from a HoloLens 2 headset
HoloLens 2 users can call people directly, browse and add Microsoft Teams contacts to ongoing calls, or join a regular meeting just as they would do on any other device. Few consumers have worn Microsoft's HoloLens mixed reality headset, but engineers at enterprise customers like Toyota can now share Teams screens as holograms.
ZDNet
Australia releases cloud security reference guides for SMBs
Australia has released a series of guides it says are designed to help small and midsize businesses (SMBs) safeguard their cloud environments and against common cybersecurity incidents. These include technical guidelines for multi-factor authentication and patch management. The Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) on Friday said it had developed the...
ZDNet
These hackers used Microsoft-signed malicious drivers to further their ransomware attacks
Security firms have reported that multiple hacking groups have been using drivers signed by Microsoft in a series of attacks, including the deployment of Cuba ransomware. That development matters because many security services will implicitly trust anything signed by Microsoft,. During this month's Patch Tuesday, Microsoft acknowledged reports by SentinelOne,...
moneytalksnews.com
Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines
A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
ZDNet
Meta's Data2vec 2.0: Second time around is faster
What do you do when you've proven your point in neural networks?. Do it faster is one answer. On Tuesday, Meta Properties, the owner of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, unveiled Data2vec 2.0, a revamp of a neural network introduced earlier this year that behaves as a sort of generalist, performing on tasks that involve text, image, and speech data with the same basic approach to all three.
ZDNet
The 27 best laptop deals you can shop right now
Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but that doesn't mean that the holiday savings are done yet. The holidays are upon us, and that means that retailers all over are discounting laptops. While this includes big box retailers like Best Buy and Amazon, company websites can offer great...
ZDNet
Best last-minute tech gifts: Top deals
While Black Friday gets all the hype as one of the busiest shopping days of the year, a lot of the buying actually happens the week before Christmas. So don't feel bad if you're still figuring out last-minute gifts for people on your shopping list. ZDNET has you covered. We...
ZDNet
18 iPad deals happening right now: Save $400 on an iPad Pro
The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. During this time, you can find sales on all things tech, including from big-name brands like Microsoft, Samsung, and Apple. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals on different iPad generations, the iPad...
ZDNet
The 3G shutdown: Here are the impacted devices. Do you own any?
This article was originally published on April 7, 2022, and was updated on Dec. 14, 2022. 3G is shutting down and some of your most essential tech may soon -- or, may have already -- become unusable. What steered the evolution of how we use, interact, and communicate with technology...
ZDNet
5 tech gadgets I never leave home without (and they make great gifts)
I get to handle and review a lot of gadgets over the course of a year. Some good (this is the stuff you get to read about), a lot of it entirely forgettable (you don't get to hear about this). But many people are curious about the tech that I...
ZDNet
25 best headphone deals happening right now: AirPods, Beats, and Sony sales
If your holiday season would get a lot happier with a pair of headphones to either blast or block out cheesy Christmas songs, look no further. While headphones and earbuds are essential accessories, their pricing can be more than practical. Since it's the thick of holiday shopping season, you may...
ZDNet
Looking to spend less on the iPad Pro? These iPad deals are worth checking out
Apple is notorious for having high-quality—albeit, high priced—products that, well, never really go on sale. So when you snag a discount on any Apple product, it's worth noting. And, if you can spot a deal on Apple's most powerful and impressive tablet—the iPad Pro—it's worth buying. The iPad...
ZDNet
The Insignia 24-inch smart Fire TV dropped to less than $80 on Amazon
Many major US retailers are still pushing sales on electronics including TVs, PCs, and audio equipment this holiday season. On Amazon, the Insignia 24-inch F20 Fire TV currently just dropped to $80. The budget-friendly fire TV typically retails for $90 but is available with an 11% discount. It's not a vast price drop, but a smart TV becoming available for as little as $80 is certainly noteworthy ahead of the holidays.
ZDNet
Quick Mac tip: What to do if your cooling fans are always on
Are the fans in your Mac or MacBook roaring away at full speed, making it sound like your computer is getting ready to take off? Does it feel warm -- or even hot -- to the touch?. Here are a few simple things you can try that might save you...
ZDNet
Still on Windows 10, version 21H1? Don't expect any more monthly security updates from Microsoft
Windows 10, version 21H1 has reached end of support and has received its last security update. The December 2022 Patch Tuesday was the final one for Windows 10 21H1, which began rolling out to mainstream users in May 2021. Users on this version of Windows 10 will no longer receive monthly security and quality updates to address newly discovered Windows vulnerabilities, Microsoft warned in a blogpost.
ZDNet
How to make your MacBook battery last all day
I thought that switching over to my M1 Pro Apple Silicon MacBook Pro would put an end to all of my battery life woes. Well, while there's no doubt that this is the laptop with the best battery life I've ever used, I've found that the more battery life I have, the more I use it. So, I still need to set up my laptop so that I get the very best possible battery life from the system.
ZDNet
How to take notes on your iPad with an Apple Pencil -- 3 very simple ways
Apple's tablet has many different uses. For some, it's a total computer replacement, while others use it to watch video, read books and game. Another popular use of Apple's iPad is using it to replace a tablet of paper and a pen, or a sketchbook and a pencil. There are a few different ways you can jot down your latest idea or quickly draw an example of what you want to create on the iPad.
ZDNet
OLED vs. LED: What's the difference and is one better than the other?
There are tons of variables to consider when shopping for a TV or monitor. From resolution to refresh rate, you might feel like you're drowning in math while trying to pick a new display or device. Before you even consider specific variables like those, it's important to understand the basic...
