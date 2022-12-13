ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

January 6 committee expected to announce referral of multiple criminal charges against Trump to DOJ

The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, is expected to announce it will refer at least three criminal charges against former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department, including insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the federal government. The committee's final recommendations could include additional...
Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Former Twitter employee sentenced to more than three years in prison in Saudi spy case

A former Twitter manager convicted of spying for Saudi Arabia was sentenced on Wednesday to more than three years in prison. Ahmad Abouammo, a dual US-Lebanese citizen, was convicted earlier this year of six criminal counts, including acting as an agent for Saudi Arabia and trying to disguise a payment from an official tied to the country's royal family.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Attorney disciplinary committee says Giuliani violated ethics rules with 2020 election fraud claims

False election fraud claims that Rudy Giuliani made when he was representing former President Donald Trump's campaign in 2020 should make the former New York mayor liable for professional sanctions, an attorney disciplinary committee said Thursday. The decision by the hearing committee for the DC Bar's Board on Professional Responsibility...
