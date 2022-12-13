Read full article on original website
Related
Cheese recall due to listeria found in products
The FDA (U.S Food and Drug Administration), CDC (Centers for Disease Control Prevention and state and local partners have been investigating a nationwide outbreak of listeria infections that has been connected to companies such as Brie and Camembert soft cheese products, including all of their baked branded cheeses. The company, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI, and also several other retailers selling cheeses under other brands and labels have put out a recall announcement as well. It is strongly recommended to throw away any cheese products connected to those brands and to not purchase any cheeses for the meantime until it is announced that it's safe to do so. On September 30, 2022, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. voluntarily began to recall its cheese products packaged to multiple brands of Brie and Camembert cheeses produced at their Michigan facility. Two more recalls where done by these companies, one on October 5, 2022 and the other on October 28, 2022. Furthermore, the recall that initially only covered 6 states expanded to a more broader announcement from other commonly known retailers and cheese brands.
8 million cleaning products recalled over bacteria exposure risk
The Laundress brand of detergent and household cleaning products has recalled about eight million products because of the possible presence of bacteria that could pose a health risk to consumers.
Science Focus
Artificial sweeteners found in sugar-free foods can kill antibiotic-resistant bacteria
The discovery could help turn the tide in the war against superbugs. The key to beating antibiotic-resistant bacteria could have been hiding in plain sight on our supermarket shelves. Three artificial sweeteners that are commonly used in diet drinks, yoghurts and desserts can dramatically halt the growth of multidrug-resistant bacteria,...
foodsafetynews.com
Sweetened jujube recalled because presence of sulfites was not revealed on packages
Northern Food I/E Inc., of Westbury, NY, is recalling all lots and codes of its 8.3-ounce (235-gram) packages of “Lukai sweetened jujube” because they may contain undeclared sulfites. The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent...
McDonald's, Walmart, And Taco Bell Found To Be Sourcing Meat With Harmful Antibiotics
The use of antibiotics is nothing new in the production of meat in the United States, according to the National Library of Medicine. These compounds help manage the health of livestock in farm settings. They also can make livestock grow bigger and lead to longer survival, per Piedmont. But experts...
marthastewart.com
Mushrooms Are Being Recalled All Over the Country Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
If you recently stocked up on or defrosted mushrooms for your weeknight or Thanksgiving meals, take caution: According to a new report by the Food and Drug Administration, some enoki mushrooms from Green Day Produce, Inc. have been linked to listeria contamination. The Vernon, Calif.-based company announced the recall last week, after listeria monocytogenes were detected in a retail sample analyzed and found by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).
Frozen Fruit Recalled Over Possible Hepatitis A Contamination
It's time to check your freezers! Your frozen raspberries may need to be trashed. Exportadora Compramar, the parent company of James Farm, is recalling almost 1300 cases of frozen raspberries after discovering a potential Hepatitis A contamination. The recall was first announced late last week after routine testing by the...
Boy, 5, dies eating plant seeds with poison 30 times more toxic than ricin
A five-year-old boy in India has died after consuming the seeds of a highly poisonous plant. After the boy ate the seeds of a plant called rosary pea, scientifically known as Abrus Precatorius, he developed seizures, went into a coma, and died within 24 hours. His seven-year-old brother also ingested the seeds but was saved by doctors at a hospital in New Delhi. “When we received the child, I was surprised to find that he was poisoned by a poison called abrin, which is released by seeds of a plant called Abrus Precatorius, also known as Ratti or Gunchi in...
2,400 pounds of Oscar Mayer cold cuts recalled due to possible cross-contamination
The Kraft Heinz Foods Company announced the recall Monday.
Chocolate Advent calendars voluntarily recalled due to salmonella concerns
Lidl voluntarily recalled its 8.4-ounce Favorina branded Advent calendar with creamy-filled chocolate due to potential salmonella contamination.
foodsafetynews.com
FDA provides little information on new Salmonella outbreak; hundreds sick
The Food And Drug Administration is investigating a new outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium that has sickened more than 250 people. The agency has initiated traceback efforts but has not revealed what foods or beverages are being traced. As of Nov. 17 there were 264 confirmed patients, but the FDA has...
Food recall news: Exportadora Copramar Recalls James Farms Frozen Raspberries Due to Possible Health Risk
Exportadora Copramar is recalling 1260 cases of James Farm frozen raspberries due to the potential of the product being contaminated with Hepatitis A. U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) testing indicated the presence of Hepatitis A in James Farm branded frozen raspberries identified by UPC Code: 76069501010 and Lot Code - 22-165.
Popculture
Public Health Alert Issued for Sausage That May Be Contaminated With Plastic
Health officials are advising consumers not to eat certain summer sausages after they were found to possibly be contaminated with a foreign material. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued an urgent public health alert on Nov. 30 for fully cooked summer sausage products after a consumer reported finding plastic in the product.
Frozen raspberries recalled due to hepatitis A concerns
Cases of frozen raspberries are being recalled over fears that they may be contaminated. The Food and Drug Administration says testing revealed the presence of hepatitis A.
Magnetic microrobots could zap the bacteria out of your cold glass of milk
Aleksey Melkomukov / UnsplashThese “MagRobots” can specifically target toxins in dairy that survive pasteurization.
Medical News Today
What does a dairy allergy rash look like in babies?
Babies often develop rashes, and finding a cause is often difficult. However, some rashes result from a cow milk allergy. A dairy allergy rash may be raised, discolored, and itchy. Rashes can appear suddenly or gradually. Additionally, they may worsen or improve over time. A cow milk allergy is one...
food-safety.com
Antimicrobial Phage Spray Effective Against Foodborne Bacteria, Including Multidrug Resistant E. Coli
Researchers at McMaster University have developed a new, highly effective tool to mitigate bacterial contamination of foods, including pathogens displaying antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The technology involves the application of bacteriophages (phages)—benign viruses that eat bacteria—to goods in the form of microgels. Phages are natural predators to bacteria, and...
Children's clothing sold at TJ Maxx and Amazon recalled for lead paint poisoning risk
Children's clothing sets containing a lead poisoning hazard were recalled. The Disney-themed sets were sold at TJ Maxx, Ross, Amazon and other stores.
Comments / 0