Cristoval Victorial

Cheese recall due to listeria found in products

The FDA (U.S Food and Drug Administration), CDC (Centers for Disease Control Prevention and state and local partners have been investigating a nationwide outbreak of listeria infections that has been connected to companies such as Brie and Camembert soft cheese products, including all of their baked branded cheeses. The company, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI, and also several other retailers selling cheeses under other brands and labels have put out a recall announcement as well. It is strongly recommended to throw away any cheese products connected to those brands and to not purchase any cheeses for the meantime until it is announced that it's safe to do so. On September 30, 2022, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. voluntarily began to recall its cheese products packaged to multiple brands of Brie and Camembert cheeses produced at their Michigan facility. Two more recalls where done by these companies, one on October 5, 2022 and the other on October 28, 2022. Furthermore, the recall that initially only covered 6 states expanded to a more broader announcement from other commonly known retailers and cheese brands.
Science Focus

Artificial sweeteners found in sugar-free foods can kill antibiotic-resistant bacteria

The discovery could help turn the tide in the war against superbugs. The key to beating antibiotic-resistant bacteria could have been hiding in plain sight on our supermarket shelves. Three artificial sweeteners that are commonly used in diet drinks, yoghurts and desserts can dramatically halt the growth of multidrug-resistant bacteria,...
foodsafetynews.com

Sweetened jujube recalled because presence of sulfites was not revealed on packages

Northern Food I/E Inc., of Westbury, NY, is recalling all lots and codes of its 8.3-ounce (235-gram) packages of “Lukai sweetened jujube” because they may contain undeclared sulfites. The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent...
marthastewart.com

Mushrooms Are Being Recalled All Over the Country Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

If you recently stocked up on or defrosted mushrooms for your weeknight or Thanksgiving meals, take caution: According to a new report by the Food and Drug Administration, some enoki mushrooms from Green Day Produce, Inc. have been linked to listeria contamination. The Vernon, Calif.-based company announced the recall last week, after listeria monocytogenes were detected in a retail sample analyzed and found by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).
Parade

Frozen Fruit Recalled Over Possible Hepatitis A Contamination

It's time to check your freezers! Your frozen raspberries may need to be trashed. Exportadora Compramar, the parent company of James Farm, is recalling almost 1300 cases of frozen raspberries after discovering a potential Hepatitis A contamination. The recall was first announced late last week after routine testing by the...
The Independent

Boy, 5, dies eating plant seeds with poison 30 times more toxic than ricin

A five-year-old boy in India has died after consuming the seeds of a highly poisonous plant. After the boy ate the seeds of a plant called rosary pea, scientifically known as Abrus Precatorius, he developed seizures, went into a coma, and died within 24 hours. His seven-year-old brother also ingested the seeds but was saved by doctors at a hospital in New Delhi. “When we received the child, I was surprised to find that he was poisoned by a poison called abrin, which is released by seeds of a plant called Abrus Precatorius, also known as Ratti or Gunchi in...
foodsafetynews.com

FDA provides little information on new Salmonella outbreak; hundreds sick

The Food And Drug Administration is investigating a new outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium that has sickened more than 250 people. The agency has initiated traceback efforts but has not revealed what foods or beverages are being traced. As of Nov. 17 there were 264 confirmed patients, but the FDA has...
Popculture

Public Health Alert Issued for Sausage That May Be Contaminated With Plastic

Health officials are advising consumers not to eat certain summer sausages after they were found to possibly be contaminated with a foreign material. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued an urgent public health alert on Nov. 30 for fully cooked summer sausage products after a consumer reported finding plastic in the product.
Medical News Today

What does a dairy allergy rash look like in babies?

Babies often develop rashes, and finding a cause is often difficult. However, some rashes result from a cow milk allergy. A dairy allergy rash may be raised, discolored, and itchy. Rashes can appear suddenly or gradually. Additionally, they may worsen or improve over time. A cow milk allergy is one...
food-safety.com

Antimicrobial Phage Spray Effective Against Foodborne Bacteria, Including Multidrug Resistant E. Coli

Researchers at McMaster University have developed a new, highly effective tool to mitigate bacterial contamination of foods, including pathogens displaying antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The technology involves the application of bacteriophages (phages)—benign viruses that eat bacteria—to goods in the form of microgels. Phages are natural predators to bacteria, and...

